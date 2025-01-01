Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Central Intelligence Central Intelligence Movie Quotes

Central Intelligence Movie Quotes

[from end of movie bloopers]
Calvin Joyner Are you not a super tool? You're not even Robbie Wheirdicht. You're Bob Stone!
Bob Stone Shh! I made that name up.
Calvin Joyner So what?
Bob Stone It's not real.
Calvin Joyner What does that mean? What, you think Mr. T, and Sting, and The Rock... You think those guys are real? That's a bunch of dumbass nicknames by a bunch of dumbass people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Stone You're like a snack-size Denzel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin Joyner [gets handed iPad by a CIA agent] Um, this is PornHub.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin Joyner Which car are we taking?
Bob Stone [chucks a grenade under an SUV] Not that one.
Calvin Joyner [walking away quickly] Oh, my God... Oh, God.
[the grenade goes off]
Calvin Joyner Oh shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Look, honey, I think that we should see someone.
Calvin Joyner What do, what do you mean, "Someone"? What do you mean?
Maggie See someone, like a, like a therapist.
Calvin Joyner Uh, Honey, black people don't go to therapy. We go to barbershops. That's where we talk out our problems. Or we watch the movie Barbershop. One or the other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Calvin attempts a flip and falls flat on his face]
Phil What the hell was that?
Calvin Joyner Golden Jet flip.
Phil Yeah? Well, you really suck at it.
Calvin Joyner I know.
Phil Then why'd you do it?
Calvin Joyner Distraction.
[Bob shows up behind Phil and rips open his throat]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve [seeing porno on Calvin's computer] Hey, forward that to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Stone Wow, Jet! You look amazing!
Calvin Joyner You think?
Bob Stone Oh, what? Yes!
Calvin Joyner I just didn't know the kind of look to go for on my first day at the Agency.
Bob Stone You look like a black Will Smith, or something!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin Joyner He got a banana!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Stone Phil, when this thing's over, I'm going to rip your throat out like Patrick Swayze in Road House.
Phil Oh, my God. You and Road House. Get over that movie. It sucked then, it sucks now. Fuck Patrick Swayzwe!
Bob Stone How dare you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Stone [speaking in front of high school class reunion] Being the hero of your own story isn't about stopping bad guys or climbing mountains. It's about overcoming bullies in your life, whatever or whomever they may be. It's about putting it all out there for everyone to see. And it's realizing that, in life, the most important thing that you can be is yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trevor [about Bob] Boy, he's still a scared little bitch.
Calvin Joyner You know, you're still an asshole.
Trevor Yeah, well, you're still shorter than my cat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin Joyner [seated between two angry CIA agents] I'm-I'm gonna, I'm gonna address the elephant in the room. Okay, fir-first of all, you... You guys, I want to say sorry to. Because wha-wha-what you're probably thinking is not what happened. Accidents! I know you're like, "How can you accidentally pistol-whip somebody and shoot somebody?" Well, it can happen. Okay? Today is proof that it can happen. So... I'm glad I got to get that off my chest.
Agent Pamela Harris Relax, Mr. Joyner. I believe you.
Calvin Joyner Okay, thank you.
Agent Pamela Harris Trust me, I know a scared-shitless civilian when I see one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jared the Airport Security Guard Sir, you cannot be in here. This is a private airfield.
Calvin Joyner I understand that but I have an organ in this cooler right now that needs to be transported ASAP.
Jared the Airport Security Guard Really? Because my sister-in-law had a heart transplant last year and they did not bring it in a Playmate lunch cooler.
Calvin Joyner Well, I hate to break it to you, but this, this is not a, uh... This is not a heart.
Jared the Airport Security Guard Oh, it's not a heart?
Calvin Joyner No, it's not.
Jared the Airport Security Guard Hmm. What is it then?
Calvin Joyner It's a dick.
Jared the Airport Security Guard Okay. I am made of questions right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Nice throw, bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin Joyner Are you familiar with Facebook?
Agent Pamela Harris We surveil it.
Calvin Joyner He sent me a friend request. That, that, that's how this whole thing started.
Agent Pamela Harris And you accepted?
Calvin Joyner Oh, stop. Don't do that. Don't do that to me. Don't do that. You give me a second. Okay? Don't, don't, don't fire back like that. Fir-fir-first of all, fuck Mark Zuckerberg, all right? Now, I accepted because it was Facebook. And it's rude when you don't accept it and I don't know if the person on the other end can see me not accept it. That's why I accepted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Stone No, you're just sexy as dick right now.
Calvin Joyner You don't look somebody in the eyes and say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin Joyner Let's go.
Bob Stone Nah. We're not going anywhere, Jet. This whole thing will be over in a jiff.
Thugged Out Hey, how about this? Why don't you and your boyfriend apologize to Big Rick here and then go jerk each other off in the parking lot?
Calvin Joyner That's, that's a lot...
Bob Stone Yeah. You're right, CJ. That's a lot of homophobia coming out of a very angry man. You need to go get that looked at by a trained professional. But, since you have escalated this whole scenario by bringing what I can only assume is an unlicensed firearm into this public place, endangering the lives of all these innocent people, I can no longer, in good conscience, walk away and jerk anyone off in the parking lot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trevor Get your asshole off my door!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trevor Once a fat kid, always a fat kid. Huh? Prove me wrong.
Calvin Joyner Bob, come on. Do what you did in the bar.
[Bob sees his reflection as he was in high school]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agent Pamela Harris Mr. Joyner, it was a pleasure working with you. If you ever want a career change, you give me a call.
Calvin Joyner If I were to give you a call, how would I get in touch with you?
Agent Pamela Harris Just pick up any phone in your house. They're all bugged.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Driver [happens to pull up just before the shooting starts] You guys order an Uber?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Stone You ever steal a plane before?
Calvin Joyner I stole some Starbursts one time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Calvin Joyner Bob, is that my jacket? I can't...
Bob Stone Yes!
Calvin Joyner No, wait a minute.
Bob Stone Yes!
Calvin Joyner Oh, my God! Dude, where'd you get this from?
Bob Stone Well, I sleep in it most nights, but it's clean now, totally good. Yeah!
Calvin Joyner Man! You are the man! Yes!
Bob Stone Family hug! What?
Calvin Joyner Ooh. Okay.
Bob Stone All right, let's go!
Calvin Joyner Okay. All right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin Joyner Hey, wait. Whatever happened to that girl that you liked in high school? Oh, God, man. The Doogie Howser girl. She was, like, fourteen, but somehow she was a senior. She wore a cape.
Bob Stone Darla McGuckian.
Calvin Joyner Darla McGuckian. "Yucky Gucky." Didn't she have a lazy eye or something?
Bob Stone Two of 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Trevor - 17 Years Old Man, I told you Robbie Wheirdicht showers here during first period.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie And what's the matter with being an accountant? You love your job.
Calvin Joyner No, *you* love your job. I'm good at my job. It's not the same thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Waitress Oh my God, I hope he's Catholic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flunkie [watching Fat Robbie dancing in the showers] You know, he's actually a pretty good dancer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Waitress Hey guys, my name is Lexi. Just let me know if you need anything.
Calvin Joyner Ok.
Waitress And I mean, like, anything at all.
Bob Stone Okie dokie.
[Lexie laughs]
Waitress You're funny! Do you ever like Snap Chat?
Calvin Joyner Oh no, we don't...
Waitress [Lexie interrupts Calvin]
Waitress I wasn't talking to you.
Bob Stone No, no, no. No, I don't do that. I'm just catching up with an old friend from high school.
Waitress Aw! You're so sweet!
Waitress I think unicorns are sexy too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Stone Can I take you to get ice cream?
Darla Yes!
Darla [Whispering] Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!
Darla Super lactose intolerance, but that's ok. Lets roll the dice!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin Joyner I'm sorry man, I am blown away right now; you used to be fat Robbie. It's like a total transformation, you're like Hercules or somebody. Whadja do? come on, give it to me, whadja do?
Bob Stone I didn't do much really.
Calvin Joyner Stop it!
Bob Stone All right, well, I just did one thing.
Calvin Joyner Come on, I need to know.
Bob Stone I worked out 6 hours a day, every day, for the last 20 years straight. I mean, anybody can do it, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin Joyner Fuck Mark Zuckerberg!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more