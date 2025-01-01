Hank WilliamsEveryone has a little darkness in them. They may not like it. They don't know about it, but it's there. And I'm talking about things like anger, misery, sorrow, shame. And they hear it. I show it to them. And they don't have to take it home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank WilliamsWhat is it with me? Every woman in my life has kids. Every one of 'em. Before I even get to 'em.
Bobbie JettYou're obviously very attractive to mothers, Hank.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred RoseWomen can be vengeful when they're not on your side
Hank WilliamsYou know, sometimes I wish I was back at WSFA, making $12 a week and knowing who my friends were.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank WilliamsYou know what I don't like is people pretending one thing and they got something else on their mind. You do what I do, you get where I am, you see plenty of that. People thinking they'll make a nice pie with a slice of me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Williams[after being jumped by an angry drunk]You need to control yourself, sir!