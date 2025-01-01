Menu
I Saw the Light Movie Quotes

Hank Williams Everyone has a little darkness in them. They may not like it. They don't know about it, but it's there. And I'm talking about things like anger, misery, sorrow, shame. And they hear it. I show it to them. And they don't have to take it home.
Hank Williams What is it with me? Every woman in my life has kids. Every one of 'em. Before I even get to 'em.
Bobbie Jett You're obviously very attractive to mothers, Hank.
Fred Rose Women can be vengeful when they're not on your side
Hank Williams I'm sorry, babe.
Bobbie Jett Sorry for what?
Hank Williams Everything.
Fred Rose Don't worry, they can kill you but they can't eat you.
Hank Williams Strangely comforting.
Hank Williams Man sings a sad song, he knows the sad.
Hank Williams You know, sometimes I wish I was back at WSFA, making $12 a week and knowing who my friends were.
Hank Williams You know what I don't like is people pretending one thing and they got something else on their mind. You do what I do, you get where I am, you see plenty of that. People thinking they'll make a nice pie with a slice of me.
Hank Williams [after being jumped by an angry drunk] You need to control yourself, sir!
Audrey Williams Sit down, you horse's ass!
Audrey Williams He's drinking like a fish tonight.
Lillie Williams Ya think so?
Fred Rose Pride is one of the most destructive lies on earth
Audrey Williams Don't worry, Lillie, he'll hand it over to me before we even get home.
