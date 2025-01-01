Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ghost in the Shell Ghost in the Shell Movie Quotes

Ghost in the Shell Movie Quotes

Dr. Ouelet We cling to memories as if they define us, but... they really don't. What we do is what defines us.
Aramaki [in Japanese] Don't send a rabbit to kill a fox.
Major Everyone around me seems to fit. They seem connected to something I am... not. It's like I have no past.
[Batou sees Major walking down the hall with his new enhanced eyes]
Batou I can see you out there, you know.
Major [holds up her middle finger] How many fingers am I holding up?
Batou Funny.
[repeated line]
Major My name is Major Mira Killian, and I give my consent.
[last lines]
Major [narrating] My mind is human. My body is manufactured. I'm the first of my kind, but... I won't be the last. We cling to memories as if they define us. But what we do defines us. My ghost survived to remind the next of us... that humanity is our virtue. I know who I am... and what I'm here to do.
Aramaki [in Japanese] Major. Engage targets... You're authorized.
Dr. Ouelet [repairing cybernetic hand] Open and close, please. You have damaged internal systems.
Major Maybe next time you can design me better.
Dr. Ouelet How are you?
Major I'm fine, I can't feel anything.
Dr. Ouelet No, you. In there.
[smiles]
Major I've been having glitches. But they'll pass.
Dr. Ouelet You've been talking your medication?
Major Yeah. But these ones are still cycling. I had two this morning.
Dr. Ouelet Sounds or image?
Major Both.
Dr. Ouelet [scans] I see it. Have you made any unencrypted downloads?
Major No, just delete them for me.
Dr. Ouelet Consent.
Major My name is Major Mira Killian and I give my consent to delete this data.
Dr. Ouelet It's done. It's no big deal.
Major What are they?
Dr. Ouelet Sensory echoes from your mind. Shadows. Can't be sure.
Major How do you know what's a glitch and what's me?
Dr. Ouelet The glitches have a different texture... to the rest of your code. I can see everything. All of your thoughts, your... decisions.
Major I guess privacy is just for humans.
Dr. Ouelet You are human. People see you as human.
Major Everyone around me seems to fit. They seem connected to something, something I'm... not. It's like I have no past.
Dr. Ouelet Of course you have a past. And with time you'll feel more and more connected to it... and to them.
[surgery complete]
Dr. Ouelet Open and close, please.
[hand works]
Dr. Ouelet We cling to memories as if they define us, but... they really don't. What we do is what defines us.
Aramaki [in Japanese] You are more than just a weapon. You have a soul... a ghost. When we see our uniqueness as a virtue, only then will we find peace.
Major For someone who doesn't like people, how come you care about dogs so much?
Batou Don't know. I just like strays and they like me.
Major They like you because you feed them.
Batou You got no heart.
[Batou finds a badly injured Major]
Major Say something nice.
Batou What's your name? Aramaki told me you had a name from before.
Major [pause] Motoko.
Major Did they send you to bring me in?
Batou I'm just here to fish. Did you see any?
Major You're a company man. You follow orders, so if they ordered you to kill me...
Batou Stop saying shit like that. You're gonna piss me off.
Major This is Major. I'm on site. Awaiting instructions.
Batou [Batou just got new eyes] Say something nice.
Major You chose those?
Batou They're tactical.
Opening Title Card In the future, the line between human and machine is disappearing. Advancements in the technology allow humans to enhance themselves with cybernetic parts.
Opening Title Card Hanka robotics, funded by the government, is developing a military operative that will blur the line even further. By transplanting a human brain into a fully synthetic body, they will combine the strongest attributes of human and robot.
Batou ...what's the difference, fantasy, reality, dreams, memories. It's all the same, just noise.
Dr. Ouelet Do any of the glitches mean something to you?
Major No. They don't.
Dr. Ouelet You've been inside the same shell as he has. That could have... very serious consequences. You were not authorized to Deep Dive the geisha.
Major You're disappointed.
Dr. Ouelet No, I'm worried. You're not invulnerable. I can repair your body, but I can't protect your mind.
Major Why not? You can see all my thoughts, so... you should be able to secure them.
Dr. Ouelet Try and understand your importance, Mira. You're what everyone will become one day.
Major You don't know how alone that makes me feel.
Major My name is Major Mira Killian and I do not consent to the deletion of this data. I do not consent... I do not consent.
Dr. Ouelet We never needed your consent. Yours or anyone's.
Major You're killing me... aren't you?
Dr. Ouelet Hello Mira. I'm Dr. Ouelet. Do you remember anything about the attack?
Major What happened? I was... I was drowning. There's water.
Dr. Ouelet That's right. You were on a boat. A refugee boat. It was sunk by terrorists.
Major Why can't I feel my body?
Dr. Ouelet Mira, your body was damaged. We couldn't save it. Only your brain survived. We made you a new body. A synthetic shell. But your mind, your soul, your "ghost," it's still in there.
[repeated line]
Kuze Collaborate with Hanka Robotics and be destroyed.
Dr. Osmund I'm human. I'm flawed. But I embrace change... and enhancement. Now there's nothing I can't do. Nothing. Nothing I can't know. Nothing I can't be. I want you to listen to something.
[recording of girl singing plays]
Dr. Osmund My four-year-old daughter. The time it took her to sing that lullaby, she learned to speak fluent French.
Kuze I have been born more than once, so I have more than one name.
Aramaki [in Japanese] Saito, have you found Major? Is she safe?
Saito [in Japanese] She will be.
[shoots down Section 6 aircraft]
Major It feels like... there's always this thick fog over my memory and I can't see through it.
Batou You're lucky. Every single day, I get screwed by my memories. It's better to be pure. Like you.
Kuze Don't take the medication they give you. They use it to suppress your memories. Your shell belongs to them, but not your ghost. Your ghost is yours. Remember that, and maybe you can remember it all.
Batou [after the door man sticks his gun to Batou's abdomen] I thought you said no trouble?
Major [Major has just discovered her past life; to Kuze] I remember what they did to us, Cutter and his men. This is where they took us from. We used to sleep right here. We were like a family, all of us runaways. We had nothing except each other. They took that from us. Your name was Hideo.
Kuze Motoko... that was your name. Motoko. Come with me into my network. We will evolve beyond them... and together, we can avenge what they have done to us. Come with me.
Cutter [assassinating Ouelet for her betrayal] That's The Problem With The Human Heart
Cutter [on discovering section 9 is now aware of what's occured] The Virus Has Spread
Ladriya [as Skinny Man is being interrogated] I don't understand, how can he not know?
Togusa The hack must have created a vacuum. Kuze wiped his memory and somehow installed a new reality.
Batou At least, he got to believe he had a kid. What's the difference, huh? Fantasy, reality. Dreams, memories... It's all the same, just noise.
Togusa [to Ishikawa] Something's different. What'd you get?
Ladriya Why do you always think he's out there enhancing?
Togusa Because he is.
Ishikawa [lifts shirt to reveal a scar] Cyber-mech liver. Been saving up for a while. Now it's last call every night.
Togusa You got enhanced so you can drink more?
Ladriya Embrace the enhancements, Togusa. We wouldn't be here without it.
Togusa I'm all human and happy, thanks.
Kuze Tell me what they took from me.
Dr. Dahlin I'm sorry. They never told us.
[Kuze rips her eyes off]
Cutter Major is our most sophisticated weapon only if she's intact. And Dr. Ouelet informed me that you let her dive a corrupted geisha. You realize the supreme importance that Hanka represents to this government. Major is the future of my company. If you compromise her systems again, I will burn this section.
Aramaki [in Japanese] Be careful who you threaten. I answer to the Prime Minister, not Hanka.
Batou I got night vision, mile-zoom, and X-ray. I guess I see like you now.
Major Don't worry, you'll get used to it.
Batou Thanks for saving my ass.
Major Glad to see you're okay.
[as Major is about to leave the lab]
Batou Major? Could you feed the dogs for me? I don't want to scare them.
Major [agrees] Anytime.
Major Tell me who you are.
Kuze I am that which you seek to destroy. In this life, my name is Kuze.
Major What are you doing to me?
Kuze I have connected you to a network of my own creation. When I am finished in this world, my ghost can survive there and regenerate.
Major What do you want from me?
Kuze I became fascinated with you, reading your code while you were inside that geisha. Like nothing I had felt before and yet so... familiar. We are the same.
Major We are not the same. You kill innocent people.
Kuze "Innocent", is that what you call them? I am as they made me.
Major Who made you?
Kuze What have they told you? That you were the first? The first cerebral salvage? You were born of lessons took from my failure.
Major What are you talking about?
Kuze I was conscious while they dismembered my body and discarded me like garbage. I was lying on a table, listening to doctors talk about how my mind had not meshed with the shell that they had built, how Project 2571 had failed, and they had to move on to you.
[removes a piece of Major's face]
Kuze What a beauty you are. They have improved us so much since they made me. They thought we would be a part of their evolution, but they have created us to evolve alone... beyond them.
Major "Evolution", that's what you call killing everyone who made you?
Kuze You're not listening to me.
Major You're a murderer.
Kuze They tried to kill me first. It is self-defense; defense of self! More will die until they tell me what they took!
Major The Harbor. My parents. The way they died. Did that happen?
Dr. Ouelet No. We gave you false memories. Cutter wanted to motivate you to fight terrorists. I didn't approve. It was cruel, but my work, it was important, and... you were born. You were so beautiful.
Major Nothing I have is real.
Cutter Will it work?
Dr. Ouelet Absolutely. She's a miracle. A machine can't lead, it can only follow orders. A machine can't imagine or care or intuit. But as a human mind in a cybernetic frame, Mira can do all those things, and more.
Cutter The first of her kind. She will join Section 9 as soon as she is operational.
Dr. Ouelet Please, don't do that. You're reducing a complex human to a machine.
Cutter I don't think of her as a machine. She's a weapon. And the future of my company.
Dr. Ouelet Now your eyes are gonna open... There... You're safe.
[Major starts gasping upon activation]
Dr. Ouelet It's okay, just breathe. Just breathe.
Skinny Man I'm looking at her and I'm thinking, "You want me to pay for violin, too?" Don't get me wrong... I love that kid to pieces. I do. She's amazing. But when she practices that thing, it is painful, right? Why not piano? I mean, it's the same price, you know? And it doesn't sound so bad. At least, if you can't play that proper, it sounds...
Cutter [to Dr. Ouelet] You download all the data on the terrorist, and then I order you to terminate.
[first lines]
Dr. Ouelet Oxygen levels are dropping... Brain function normal... Cerebral salvage ready to proceed... Robotic skeleton prepared and waiting for brain insertion... Initiate Project 2571...
Major We used to have a dog.
Batou Seriously? I had you down as a cat person.
Major [as she gets interrogated with an electric prod] The truth is... I wasn't built to dance.
[bursts loose and fights back at the thugs]
Cutter [SPOILER:]
[last lines]
Cutter I thought that it might be you.
Aramaki [in Japanese] It Is unwise to resist.
[Cutter pulls a gun and Aramaki guns him down]
Cutter [staggering to his feet, his gun kicked out of reach]
[whispering]
Cutter Please...
Aramaki [in Japanese]
[over the coms]
Aramaki Major? I'm with Cutter. Is there anything you'd like to say to him?
Major [icily] Tell him this is justice... It's what I was built for!
Aramaki [in Japanese]
[brief pause]
Aramaki So... do I have your consent?
Major [coldly] My name Is Major... And I give my consent!
[with a slight sneer Aramaki rapidly fires point blank, then silently watches Cutter fall back into a pool]
Dr. Ouelet You were not authorised to deep dive...
Major You're disappointed.
Dr. Ouelet No, I'm worried.
[swallows]
Dr. Ouelet You're not invulnerable. I can repair your body, but I can't protect your mind.
Major Why not?
[looks Quelet straight in the eyes]
Major You can see all my thoughts, so... you should be able to secure them.
Dr. Ouelet [nods] Try and understand your importance here. Youre what everyone will become when they...
Major You don't know how alone that makes me feel.
