MajorMy name is Major Mira Killian, and I give my consent.
[last lines]
Major[narrating]My mind is human. My body is manufactured. I'm the first of my kind, but... I won't be the last. We cling to memories as if they define us. But what we do defines us. My ghost survived to remind the next of us... that humanity is our virtue. I know who I am... and what I'm here to do.
Opening Title CardIn the future, the line between human and machine is disappearing. Advancements in the technology allow humans to enhance themselves with cybernetic parts.
Opening Title CardHanka robotics, funded by the government, is developing a military operative that will blur the line even further. By transplanting a human brain into a fully synthetic body, they will combine the strongest attributes of human and robot.
Batou...what's the difference, fantasy, reality, dreams, memories. It's all the same, just noise.
Dr. OueletDo any of the glitches mean something to you?
Dr. OueletMira, your body was damaged. We couldn't save it. Only your brain survived. We made you a new body. A synthetic shell. But your mind, your soul, your "ghost," it's still in there.
[repeated line]
KuzeCollaborate with Hanka Robotics and be destroyed.
Dr. OsmundI'm human. I'm flawed. But I embrace change... and enhancement. Now there's nothing I can't do. Nothing. Nothing I can't know. Nothing I can't be. I want you to listen to something.
[recording of girl singing plays]
Dr. OsmundMy four-year-old daughter. The time it took her to sing that lullaby, she learned to speak fluent French.
KuzeI have been born more than once, so I have more than one name.
Aramaki[in Japanese]Saito, have you found Major? Is she safe?
Saito[in Japanese]She will be.
[shoots down Section 6 aircraft]
MajorIt feels like... there's always this thick fog over my memory and I can't see through it.
BatouYou're lucky. Every single day, I get screwed by my memories. It's better to be pure. Like you.
KuzeDon't take the medication they give you. They use it to suppress your memories. Your shell belongs to them, but not your ghost. Your ghost is yours. Remember that, and maybe you can remember it all.
Batou[after the door man sticks his gun to Batou's abdomen]I thought you said no trouble?
Major[Major has just discovered her past life; to Kuze]I remember what they did to us, Cutter and his men. This is where they took us from. We used to sleep right here. We were like a family, all of us runaways. We had nothing except each other. They took that from us. Your name was Hideo.
KuzeMotoko... that was your name. Motoko. Come with me into my network. We will evolve beyond them... and together, we can avenge what they have done to us. Come with me.
Cutter[assassinating Ouelet for her betrayal]That's The Problem With The Human Heart
Cutter[on discovering section 9 is now aware of what's occured]The Virus Has Spread
Ladriya[as Skinny Man is being interrogated]I don't understand, how can he not know?
TogusaThe hack must have created a vacuum. Kuze wiped his memory and somehow installed a new reality.
BatouAt least, he got to believe he had a kid. What's the difference, huh? Fantasy, reality. Dreams, memories... It's all the same, just noise.
Togusa[to Ishikawa]Something's different. What'd you get?
LadriyaWhy do you always think he's out there enhancing?
CutterMajor is our most sophisticated weapon only if she's intact. And Dr. Ouelet informed me that you let her dive a corrupted geisha. You realize the supreme importance that Hanka represents to this government. Major is the future of my company. If you compromise her systems again, I will burn this section.
Aramaki[in Japanese]Be careful who you threaten. I answer to the Prime Minister, not Hanka.
BatouI got night vision, mile-zoom, and X-ray. I guess I see like you now.
KuzeI was conscious while they dismembered my body and discarded me like garbage. I was lying on a table, listening to doctors talk about how my mind had not meshed with the shell that they had built, how Project 2571 had failed, and they had to move on to you.
[removes a piece of Major's face]
KuzeWhat a beauty you are. They have improved us so much since they made me. They thought we would be a part of their evolution, but they have created us to evolve alone... beyond them.
Major"Evolution", that's what you call killing everyone who made you?
Dr. OueletAbsolutely. She's a miracle. A machine can't lead, it can only follow orders. A machine can't imagine or care or intuit. But as a human mind in a cybernetic frame, Mira can do all those things, and more.
CutterThe first of her kind. She will join Section 9 as soon as she is operational.
Dr. OueletPlease, don't do that. You're reducing a complex human to a machine.
CutterI don't think of her as a machine. She's a weapon. And the future of my company.
Dr. OueletNow your eyes are gonna open... There... You're safe.
Skinny ManI'm looking at her and I'm thinking, "You want me to pay for violin, too?" Don't get me wrong... I love that kid to pieces. I do. She's amazing. But when she practices that thing, it is painful, right? Why not piano? I mean, it's the same price, you know? And it doesn't sound so bad. At least, if you can't play that proper, it sounds...
Cutter[to Dr. Ouelet]You download all the data on the terrorist, and then I order you to terminate.
[first lines]
Dr. OueletOxygen levels are dropping... Brain function normal... Cerebral salvage ready to proceed... Robotic skeleton prepared and waiting for brain insertion... Initiate Project 2571...