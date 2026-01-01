Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Flying Horse
Flying Horse
, 2019
Flying Horse
USA / Biography, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Similar
Filming locations
Synopsis
A biopic of pioneer photographer Eadweard Muybridge, following the courtship and love affair between Muybridge's wife, Flora, and Harry Larkyns.
Expand
Cast
Benedict Cumberbatch
Gary Oldman
Amanda Seyfried
Ralph Fiennes
Director
Gary Oldman
Writer
Gary Oldman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2019
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Douglas Management Group, Tucker Tooley Entertainment
Also known as
Flying Horse, Uçan At
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Flying Horse
Nil by Mouth
Drama
1997, Great Britain / France
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree