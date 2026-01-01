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Kinoafisha Films Flying Horse

Flying Horse

, 2019
Flying Horse
USA / Biography, Drama / 18+

Synopsis

A biopic of pioneer photographer Eadweard Muybridge, following the courtship and love affair between Muybridge's wife, Flora, and Harry Larkyns.

Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Director Gary Oldman
Writer Gary Oldman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2019
Budget $1,000,000
Production Douglas Management Group, Tucker Tooley Entertainment
Also known as
Flying Horse, Uçan At

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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