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Kinoafisha Films East of Eden

East of Eden

, 2020
East of Eden
USA / Drama / 18+

Synopsis

In the farmlands of the Salinas Valley in California, successive generations of two families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, are destined to reenact the fateful story of Cain and Abel.

Cast

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Cathy Ames
Director Gary Ross
Writer Gary Ross
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2020
Also known as
East of Eden, Édentöl keletre, К востоку от рая

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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