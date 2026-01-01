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East of Eden
East of Eden
, 2020
East of Eden
USA / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
In the farmlands of the Salinas Valley in California, successive generations of two families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, are destined to reenact the fateful story of Cain and Abel.
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Cast
Jennifer Lawrence
Cathy Ames
Director
Gary Ross
Writer
Gary Ross
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2020
Also known as
East of Eden, Édentöl keletre, К востоку от рая
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Film rating
0.0
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