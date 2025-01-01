DeckardIn another life you could've done some serious damage.
HobbsWith all due respect captain, when this whole thing is over, we're gonna find a location and I'm gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat you're gonna stick a toothbrush right up your ass to brush them.
[They both chuckled]
Roman Pearce[after shooting several men single handedly]Number 11 my ass!
[Deckard and his brother Owen are rescuing Dom's child in the midst of a highly violent gunfight aboard Cipher's plane; the little boy is wearing noise-canceling headphones playing Alvin and the Chipmunks. Deckard leans down to check on him]
Deckard[playfully]Where's that smile? There it is!
DS AllanAgent Hobbs, this is a Class 4 WMD. Do you have any idea what's at stake here?
HobbsYes, I know exactly what is at stake here, okay? If the Pink Butterflies beat my Red Dragons, that means we lose the championship, which means I have 20 little girls who are crying, and that's not a good thing. Which means I have to spend a lot of time at ice cream shops and a lot of time at Tay Tay concerts.
DS AllanTay Tay?
HobbsTaylor Swift. Gotta be shittin' me. Get it together, okay?