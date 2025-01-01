Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Fate of the Furious The Fate of the Furious Movie Quotes

The Fate of the Furious Movie Quotes

Roman Pearce [Looks at a Lamborghini Murcielago] I'm in love.
Eric Reisner Again, no, no! That's a million dollar show car. The point is to not draw attention.
Roman Pearce That's reverse psychology. Dom will never see it coming.
Eric Reisner It's neon orange. The International Space Station will see it coming.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Roman Pearce Why are they shooting at me?
Tej Parker I don't know. Maybe because you're in a orange Lamborghini.
Roman Pearce Shut up, Tej!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deckard In another life you could've done some serious damage.
Hobbs With all due respect captain, when this whole thing is over, we're gonna find a location and I'm gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat you're gonna stick a toothbrush right up your ass to brush them.
[They both chuckled]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman Pearce [after shooting several men single handedly] Number 11 my ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Hobbs I will beat you like a Cherokee drum.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Nobody Thanks to your botched Berlin job, you all made Interpol's top 10 most wanted list.
Roman Pearce Top 10? That's alright!
Mr. Nobody Well, not you Roman.
Roman Pearce What do you mean?
Mr. Nobody You just missed the cut, you're number 11. So...
Roman Pearce I missed? That's impossible!
[Everyone snickers]
Roman Pearce What number did they come in at?
Eric Reisner [Points to Hobbs] 6.
Eric Reisner [Points to Letty] 8.
Eric Reisner [Points to Tej] 9.
Eric Reisner [Points to Ramsey] 10.
Roman Pearce She's 10? That's impossible, there's no way she's a 10.
Tej Parker Oh, she's definitely a 10.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deckard Do you really believe you can beat me in a straight-up old fashioned fist fight?
Hobbs Let me tell you something. Me and you. One on one. No one else around. I will beat your ass like a Cherokee drum.
Deckard Maybe one day we'll find out.
Hobbs Oh, you better hope that day never comes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miller Hobbs! I've been waiting along time for this!
[Hobbs grabs the knife in his hand and stabs him with it]
Hobbs Keep waiting, bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Letty 'Ortiz' Toretto [Dom and Cipher blow up the door to the team's base and walk in there with guns] Dom! You Gonna turn your back on Family?
[Dom kisses Cipher, Letty is shocked]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman Pearce Is that a torpedo?
Hobbs Take the wheel!
Roman Pearce What?
[Hobbs gets out of vehicle, drifts torpedo into a convoy of trucks with his bare hands]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cipher London... Abu Dhabi... Cuba. Our paths have crossed before, Dom. You just didn't know it. I think I need to remind you why you chose to be here.
[Dom points a gun at Cipher]
Dominic Toretto I got no choice!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Toretto [after killing Rhodes by breaking his neck] That was for Elena.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cipher One thing I can guarantee... no one's ready for this.
[Remotely hacks and takes control of hundreds of vehicles in New York City]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Plymouth Owner [in Spanish] We swap in parts from Fords... Plymouths and Cadillacs. My grandfather bought it in 1957. When he died, it passed to my father. Then my brother, and now me.
Dominic Toretto [in Spanish, to Letty] Look at this. This is an engine from a boat.
Letty No way.
Plymouth Owner [in Spanish] Whatever it takes to keep it running
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Magdalene Shaw Why do I think that you're about to suggest something very wicked, Mr. Toretto?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Magdalene Shaw He's got this thing, it can see everything. It's like... It's called the Devil's Bumhole or something.
Deckard It's called the God's Eye.
Magdalene Shaw Yeah, well, whatever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Roman's lamborghini slides on ice]
Tej Parker What's the matter Roman? Forgot the snow tires?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hobbs What's it gonna be? You're gonna close your eyes on World War III or you're gonna saddle up and save the entire damn world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cipher [to Deckard, who is holding her at gunpoint but is out of bullets] There's only one flaw in your plan.
Deckard What's that?
Cipher Only one of us has a parachute.
[jumps from the plane]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hobbs Why are you always yelling
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hobbs Yo, shrinkage! We've got a sub to catch. Get in!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman Pearce This is a gift. A real gift. I know what you're doing. I like your beard. You're Blanta - black Santa.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Magdalene Shaw I'll give you until I've finished me cuppa - and I'm fucking thirsty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Nobody He's still green.
Hobbs Yeah, like fresh baby shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Deckard and his brother Owen are rescuing Dom's child in the midst of a highly violent gunfight aboard Cipher's plane; the little boy is wearing noise-canceling headphones playing Alvin and the Chipmunks. Deckard leans down to check on him]
Deckard [playfully] Where's that smile? There it is!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DS Allan Agent Hobbs, this is a Class 4 WMD. Do you have any idea what's at stake here?
Hobbs Yes, I know exactly what is at stake here, okay? If the Pink Butterflies beat my Red Dragons, that means we lose the championship, which means I have 20 little girls who are crying, and that's not a good thing. Which means I have to spend a lot of time at ice cream shops and a lot of time at Tay Tay concerts.
DS Allan Tay Tay?
Hobbs Taylor Swift. Gotta be shittin' me. Get it together, okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more