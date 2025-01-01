Menu
Allegiant Movie Quotes

Tris EVERYONE is worth saving.
Christina [When Christina sits on Caleb's lap in David's airship] Hands to yourself or I throw you out.
David You want change with no sacrifice. You want peace with no struggle. The world doesn't work like that.
Four [to Tris] We need to leave, RIGHT NOW!
[last lines]
Tris To those of you beyond the wall, hear me loud and clear, because I know you're listening. Chicago is not your experiment. It is our home. And it always will be.
Johanna Great leaders don't seek power. They're called by necessity. The people need you.
David [said to Tris] Help me. You saved a city. Help me save the world.
David If you had enough to save one person, and your choice was between a healthy child and a sick old man, who would you choose?
Four I wouldn't choose.
David Good! Now they're both dead.
[first lines]
Tris [narrating] Hello. I come from outside the wall, where we have all but destroyed each other.
Tris We designed your city as an experiment. And we believe it is the only way to recover the humanity we have lost. And we created factions to ensure peace. But we believe there will be those among you who will transcend these factions These will be the divergent. They are the true purpose of this experiment, they are vital to humanity survival.
Tris If you are watching this now, then at least one of you is proof that our experiment has succeeded. The time has come for you to emerge from your isolation and rejoin us. On Evelyn's orders: This gate is now closed! We've allowed you to believe that you're the last of us, but you're not. Mankind waits for you with hope, beyond the wall.
