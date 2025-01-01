[first lines]

Tris [narrating] Hello. I come from outside the wall, where we have all but destroyed each other.

Tris We designed your city as an experiment. And we believe it is the only way to recover the humanity we have lost. And we created factions to ensure peace. But we believe there will be those among you who will transcend these factions These will be the divergent. They are the true purpose of this experiment, they are vital to humanity survival.