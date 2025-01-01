Tris[narrating]Hello. I come from outside the wall, where we have all but destroyed each other.
TrisWe designed your city as an experiment. And we believe it is the only way to recover the humanity we have lost. And we created factions to ensure peace. But we believe there will be those among you who will transcend these factions These will be the divergent. They are the true purpose of this experiment, they are vital to humanity survival.
TrisIf you are watching this now, then at least one of you is proof that our experiment has succeeded. The time has come for you to emerge from your isolation and rejoin us. On Evelyn's orders: This gate is now closed! We've allowed you to believe that you're the last of us, but you're not. Mankind waits for you with hope, beyond the wall.