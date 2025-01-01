P.T. BarnumWatch my girls grow up. The show must go on.
P.T. Barnum[last-credits]The noblest art is that of making others happy
P.T. Barnum[singing]Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for/Been searching in the dark, your sweat soakin' through the floor/And buried in your bones there's an ache that you can't ignore/Taking your breath, stealing your mind/And all that was real is left behind...
Lettie LutzYou don't get it, Barnum. It's not about the money. Our own mothers were ashamed of us, they hid us our whole lives.
P.T. BarnumTrust me, they don't know it yet, but they're going to love you.
Phillip Carlyle[turns coldly to his father]How dare you speak to her like that.
Mrs. CarlyleYou forget your place, Philip.
Phillip CarlyleMy place? Mother if this is my place, then I don't want any part of it.
Charity Barnum[seeing the house Phineas bought for them]Don't tell me bought this house just to rub my parents' noses in your success.
P.T. BarnumWell, that wasn't the only reason. This is the life I promised you.
P.T. BarnumFolks, if you're looking to get paid, the money's gone. There's nothing left to give...
Lettie LutzShut up, Barnum. You just don't get it. Our own mothers were ashamed of us. Hid us our whole lives. Then you pull us out of the shadows. Now you're giving up on us too. Maybe you are a fraud. Maybe it was about making a buck. But you gave us a real family.
W.D. WheelerAnd the circus... that was our home. We want our home back.
Phillip CarlyleBefore I met you, I had a name, an inheritance, and an invitation to every party in town. Now thanks to you, all that's gone. All I have is love, friendship, and a work that I adore. You brought joy into my life.
Lettie LutzInto all our lives.
Lord of LeedsHear, hear!
P.T. BarnumIf only the bank would take joy as collateral.
Phillip CarlyleWell they might not, but I will. I own 10% of the show. Knowing who I was working for, I had the good sense to take my cut weekly.