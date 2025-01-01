Barry Seal[Barry records his last confession on video tape before his assassination]You know I guess you could say I helped build an army, defend a country and create the biggest drug cartel this world has ever seen. DEA, CIA, White House. I mean, it's been a hell of an adventure. Yes sometimes a little more than I bargained for. But goddamn, you try telling me that this ain't the greatest country in the world?
Barry SealGuys. It ain't about room, alright? It's about weight.
Dana SibotaWell you hit the trifecta, didn't ya? I mean... guns, drugs, money laundering. And the state of Arkansas is gonna rip the bark right off of you, boy. We are gonna put you in a four by six cell for the rest of your life.
Lucy Seal[JB shows up with a teenage girl]What in the holy fuck? That girl's only 15.
[Barry is sitting cuffed to a bench in a room full of DEA officers and agents]
Barry SealDid you all know that Caddies have more trunk space than any other car? I'll give each and every one of you a Caddy for your troubles, Because I'm going to walk out of here and there ain't a damn thing any one of you can do about it.