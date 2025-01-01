Menu
American Made Movie Quotes

American Made Movie Quotes

Barry Seal I'm the gringo who always delivers.
Barry Seal [Barry records his last confession on video tape before his assassination] You know I guess you could say I helped build an army, defend a country and create the biggest drug cartel this world has ever seen. DEA, CIA, White House. I mean, it's been a hell of an adventure. Yes sometimes a little more than I bargained for. But goddamn, you try telling me that this ain't the greatest country in the world?
Barry Seal Guys. It ain't about room, alright? It's about weight.
Barry Seal Schafer?
Monty 'Schafer' Who is "Schafer"?
Barry Seal Either I fly the big fella or I fly your product.
Barry Seal I'm not working for TWA no more.
Lucy Seal No shit, Barry! Are you going to prison?
Barry Seal No, Ma'am.
Dana Sibota Well you hit the trifecta, didn't ya? I mean... guns, drugs, money laundering. And the state of Arkansas is gonna rip the bark right off of you, boy. We are gonna put you in a four by six cell for the rest of your life.
Barry Seal Ma'am, that's a long time
Lucy Seal [JB shows up with a teenage girl] What in the holy fuck? That girl's only 15.
[Barry is sitting cuffed to a bench in a room full of DEA officers and agents]
Barry Seal Did you all know that Caddies have more trunk space than any other car? I'll give each and every one of you a Caddy for your troubles, Because I'm going to walk out of here and there ain't a damn thing any one of you can do about it.
[just then Dana Sibota walks in]
Dana Sibota He's free to go.
DEA Agent Winter Whoa, whoa. Wait a minute.
[Barry's hands are uncuffed]
Barry Seal You boys should have taken the Caddies.
[holding a duffel bag]
Lucy Seal Roscoe dug this up in the backyard. There are bills blowing around everywhere.
Barry Seal I'll rake it up in the morning.
