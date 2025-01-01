[points out the baby is asleep, a silent fight starts]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hunter[takes the baby]Don't worry, she's with penguins! There are whole documentaries about how great they are at baby-sitting!
[Cut to documentary clip of penguin sitting on an egg; a walrus rises up from the water and eats the penguin, leaving the egg]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beta Wolf[after licking the baby]Tastes like flowers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
HunterIt's an image old as time: a baby swaddled in white delivered by the stork. How quaint. But you'll find here on Stork Mountain we take baby delivery seriously. I'm here to finally unveil our new and improved Human Infant Production Facility. We have perfected and streamlined the process, devising a zero-mistake work flow. Using the most cutting edge technology coupled with over 75 years of hard worn experience, our new process has been described as: perfect, precise, flawless, ideal, immaculate, no problemo, error proofed, too good to fail, the opposite of the Titanic. We work hard just so you can hear the four most precious words in human language, "Goo-goo, ga-ga." So when you're looking for a baby delivery you can count The Stork Delivery Service. Make a plan, stick to the plan, always deliver!
[during his pitch, Tulip ends up breaking a machine and causing babies to appear all over]
JuniorStorks, since the beginning of time we have been tasked with delivering babies to people. No matter how hard or painful or boring it got, we would never stop delivering babies. Thank goodness we don't have to do that anymore!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
[Tulip meets her family with the help of the Storks]
JuniorCome on, fellows. we have finally delivered Tulip.
[starts to walk off]
TulipJunior, where are you going? Come on. We're having a group photo.