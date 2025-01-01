Frank You see? There is hope!

Licorice Rope Aw, not this guy. No one asked for an encore, asshole!

Frank No, no! Don't worry, I got it this time. This time it's gonna be good... Look, I'm sorry. I wasn't respectful of your beliefs and I acted like I know all the answers. But I don't. Nobody knows everything. But what I do know is that together, we can fight these monsters and take control of our own lives!

Brenda Yes! Our lives and our bodies!

Frank We need to unite and stop focusing on each other's differences. Especially in immature and outdated ways. We have to cooperate and...

[notices the drugged shopper screaming]

Female Shopper #2 DIE!

[slaps a piece of pizza and smashes it against the window]