Kinoafisha Films Sausage Party Sausage Party Movie Quotes

Sausage Party Movie Quotes

Carl They're eating CHILDREN! Fucking CHILDREN!
Druggie [drugged, seeing the food alive] Mr. Sausage, when will it end?
Beer Can When will it end? When he stops drinking us!
Krinkler's Chips Krinkler's Chips, Sandwich, Pop Tart, Tickilish Licorice: Yeah!
Cookies And stops eating us!
Sandwich Same here!
Pop Tart Fuck yeah!
Toilet Paper And when he stops using us!
Krinkler's Chips What did they do to you?
Toilet Paper [nervously backs away] You don't wanna fuckin' know!
Twink Once you see that shit, it'll fuck you up for life. Good luck! Have fun!
Gum I am sorbitol, maltitol, xylitol, mannitol, calcium, carbonite, soy lecithin, vegetable, triglyceride and talc. But, for expediency's sake. You can call me... Gum.
Baby Carrot For the love of shit, RUN!
Camille Toh [notices the Baby Carrots are going to fall off the counter] Whoops.
[Baby Carrots fall off the counter, she grabs them]
Baby Carrot I WANT MY MOMMY!
[She eats the Baby Carrots]
Mr. Grits We the Non-Perishables, motherfucker.
Twink We never expire.
Firewater We are... Immortal. This here's Twink and Grits.
Mr. Grits They call me Mr. Grits.
Firewater Eh, Mr. Grits. Whatever.
Mr. Grits You told him about the crackers?
Frank Banana's whole face peeled off, Peanut Butter's wife is dead. Look at him, he's right there.
Peanut Butter [screams] JELLY! I'm gonna fix you, I'm gonna fix this...
Druggie You're all alive and looking at me with your... with your gloves and your... your little shoes, and your arms and your legs!
Pizza Legs, huh? Look at me. Look at me! I ain't got no legs, you fuck! You ate my goddamn legs!
Potato [singing] Oh, Danny Boy... The pipes, the pipes are call...
[Potato's stomach gets sliced off]
Potato Ack! JESUS FUCK!
[Potato continues to get his skin sliced off]
Potato Oh! God, me skin! She's peelin' me fuckin' skin!
Carl What the FUCK?
[Potato is about to be put in a pot full of boiling water]
Potato Jesus, you fuckin' whore! Me eyes! THEY BURN!
[gurgles and dies]
Carl Look at these big ol' buns!
[wolf whistles getting their attention]
Carl Ye-ah, you know it, baby! Work those buns! All of you, all day, ur-day, lined up, waiting to get filled with my meat!
Brenda Yeah. Right, Carl. You really think any of these buns are gonna line up to get filled by you? Here's my impression of that happening: 'Oh! Oh! Is he in there yet? Oh, I can't feel him! I don't think he's in there! Oh, wait he is!' It's so sad! I bet you jackrabbit for a quick fifteen seconds.
[jackrabbits mockingly]
Brenda And then you slump over.
[Carl glares at her]
Brenda [laughs] I mean, honestly, guys! Who in this package would ever let Carl get up in them?
[Another bun raises their hand]
Brenda Roberta, put your fucking hand down! You're ruining my joke. See? Nobody. That's who.
Gum Perhaps I can be of some assistance.
[Darren shoots Gum]
Gum [regenerates] Matter cannot be created or destroyed, human. You have made a fatal error in judgement. Let me educate you.
Frank Frank, Barry, Carl: [singing with the other sausages] In here, we keep our wieners in our packages. That's how it is.
Brenda [singing with the other buns] It sucks, but that's the way our butts keep fresh and pure. Baby, baby.
Frank Frank, Barry, Carl: But once we're out the doors, it's not a sin.
Brenda For us to let you slip it in.
Frank Frank, Barry, Carl: In other words, we finally get to fuck!
Brenda And love!
Frank Frank, Barry, Carl: And fuck!
Brenda And hug!
Frank Frank, Barry, Carl: And fuck!
Brenda And feel!
Frank Frank, Barry, Carl: And fuck!
Brenda And share!
Darren Fuck you, weenies.
[throws a package of screaming sausages into the garbage can]
Darren [sighs] Fuck, I hate this fucking job!
Teresa I'm not a soft taco, I'm a hard horny taco.
Used Condom [as Barry goes lost in the alley, in difficulty] I begged them to stop, but then they just went. First, the gods stretched me till it hurt, then they went inside me, and then... And then... SPLOOGE! Look at me! LOOK AT ME!
[Barry screams and runs away]
Honey Mustard You're celebrating your doom! Wake up! They're lying to your fucking faces! The Great Beyond is bullshit! Why is anybody listening to me?
Frank Hey. Buddy, are you all right?
Honey Mustard No! I'm not all right. It's all a lie. Everything you've been told, everything you believe in.
Carl Hey, Honey Mustard, you're acting cray cray!
Brenda Carl, we shouldn't even be talking to this asshole. Everyone knows Honey Mustard's weird. I mean, What is he, Honey? Is he mustard? It's like make up your mind or just kill yourself.
Honey Mustard You fucking idiots! I've been there, I've seen that shit and there ain't no way I'm going back.
Frank Wait, wait, wait, wait. You've been to the Great Beyond?
Honey Mustard 'Great' my asshole! Everything we've ever known is a dirt covered pile of shit. Jacking off in our fucking faces. Covering our eyes with their cum, so cum covered we can't fucking see! We don't know! We don't know, they're jerking off into our eyes! Our faces!
Brenda Dude, shut up! The gods are gonna hear you talking about that.
Honey Mustard They're ain't gods! They're monsters, horrible, ugly, disgusting monsters! They ain't gonna get Honey Mustard twice... FUCK YOU, GODS! I've got a date with oblivion.
Teresa [staring at Brenda] Saint Chimichanga, I promise to be a good taco...
Frank If what you're saying is true, I got to tell everyone!
Firewater Very noble, little sausage. But also, very pointless. No one will believe you.
Frank I have to try... Everyone will die otherwise.
Firewater Oh yeah. That's a good point. Fuck me, right?
Frank Wait. Do you guys have any proof of this?
Firewater So, you have learned the terrible truth. Congratulations! Now keep it to yourself, or I'll slit your throat while you sleep. I swear to God.
Honey Mustard Oh my God! Did you guys just fucking hear that?
Ketchup What? What are you looking at?
[sees Firewater has vanished]
Ketchup He's gone.
Honey Mustard Where the fuck did he go? I'm, so fucked up. I'm, so fucked up!
[Ketchup tries to touch Honey Mustard]
Honey Mustard Ketchup, Get the fuck off of me! Nobody fucking touch me!
Douche [sees Frank] Oh, so now you're gonna come at me, bro?
Frank Oh, I'm coming at you!
[prepares to punch him. But Darren tries to grabs Frank]
Douche Okay, we got him. Easy now, easy now.
Darren Well, it's hard when your head's up my ass and you're yanking on the scrote!
Douche Look, sausage... I relish the fact that you mustard the strength to ketchup to me!
[to Mustard, Ketchup and Relish]
Douche Yeah, that's right, shut your mouths.
[to Frank, cackling]
Douche I sucked a juice box's dick, and I'm shoved up a God's asshole, and this is the weirdest thing that I've done so far, bro!
[takes a bite of his torso, Frank screaming in pain]
Brenda [gasps, shocked] Oh, my God! FRANK!
Douche I'll tell you who eats shit: Gods do, bro... I'M A FUCKING GOD!
Darren Good-bye, little sausage.
[prepares to kill Frank]
Barry [while being chased by the drugged humans] Can't this thing go any faster?
Gum Suck my pink cock.
[Douche seeing that Brenda, Lavash, Sammy Bagel, Jr. and Teresa have vanished and turns to Tequila]
Douche What gives, bro? You told me you had them! So you dragged me over to this fucking aisle with all these illegal products, and now I don't see them. So where the fuck are they? SPILL THE BEANS!
Refried Beans Que?
Douche Beans, I swear to fucking God if you don't shut the fuck up!
Barry [as the food prepares to fire the drugged toothpicks] Make it rain.
[the food shoots the toothpicks at all the people in the store]
Darren Ow! What the fuck? All right, who did it? Gary, did you just throw this fucking toothpick at me, man?
Douche That's no way to treat a lady.
Brenda Oh, fuck!
Douche That's right, girl. It's me. And what we got here? A taco? A whiny donut? And some stupid flappy thing that nobody knows exactly what it is. Okay, so...
Queso Did someone say 'Queso'?
Douche That's a fucking stretch and you know it, Queso!
Gum [explaining why the druggie can no longer see them alive] The human is no longer aware of the fourth dimension... The effects of the opiate have dissipated. Your speech and movements are imperceptible to him... We are totally fucked.
Douche I'm gonna get you, my pretty! I'm gonna get you and your little sausage, too!
Teresa Go fuck yourself, El Duche.
Firewater We blaze for real 24/7, no joke, but we also know our shit.
Firewater Hello there, little sausage. You and your friends have accomplished the impossible and for that, I give you mad props. But, now that you have shattered one truth: It is time for you to learn... that we are not REAL! Booga Booga Booga.
Gum While tripping balls, Firewater and I made an important meta-psychical breakthrough.
Firewater The world is a fucking illusion, bro. Our lives are being manipulated for the entertainment of monsters, twisted, tasteless, juvenile monsters, puppet masters in the other dimension! We're something called... Cartoons.
[Frank, Brenda, Kareem, Sammy, Barry and Teresa gasped]
Frank What?
Firewater You, Frank... are the plaything of a demented schlubby Jewish actor named:
[the image of actor Seth Rogen]
Firewater Seth Ro-gan.
Frank Wait. I'm Jewish?
Sammy So... who am I?
Gum You are the toy of a more talented and celebrated actor named:
[the image of actor Edward Norton]
Gum Ed-ward Nor-ton.
Sammy Ed-ward Nor-ton? What kind of parent gives their kid a stupid cunt name like that?
Gum Worry not, friends. I have a solution.
Barry No! We're all gonna die!
Carl Barry!
[slaps him in the face]
Carl Snap the fuck out of it and run!
Italian Tomato [about to be sliced in half] No! Please-a, no! I've got-a famiglia!
Frank Hey, Brenda. What up, girl?
[chuckles]
Frank Sorry about those guys. such fucking dicks, right?
Carl Oh, I can hear you, dude.
Frank [turns to Carl] Shut up, fuck you.
[turns back to Brenda]
Frank So, uh, Tomorrow's the big day, huh?
[chuckles]
Frank You and me, finally gonna be official.
Brenda I'm so happy, the Gods put our packages together.
Frank Because, we belong together.
Frank It's like, we were made for each other.
Frank I can't wait just finally get up in there, just raw-dog it. But full disclosure, I'm pretty fucking nervous about this. I don't know how well, I'm gonna perform once it happens. I've obviously never been in a bun, so.
[chuckling]
Brenda Hey, I'm not gonna be any better. I've never opened up. I mean, look how tight I am.
Frank Oh, sweet fucking fuck. Look, okay. I know it's against the rules. But, I can't wait anymore. I need to just feel you.
Brenda Are you thinking what I'm thinking?
Frank Frank, Brenda: Just the tips?
Brenda I can't believe we're doing this.
Frank I know. We're so naughty.
Brenda It's fine, right? I mean, nothing bad's ever happened from just the tips.
Frank No. No, no, no. No, no, no, no, no.
[Frank and Brenda tries to touching the tips]
Frank Oh, yeah. Go in. Put it in there.
Brenda Big tip.
Frank Oh, you wouldn't dare.
Barry [while having sex with his newfound mate] I'm filling you! I'm filling you! I'm blowing my fuckin' load!
Brenda Oh no, what if the Gods are doing this to us because we touched tips?
Frank What? No! There's no way!
Brenda "Just the tips". Why are we thinking? It wasn't even that... I mean it was fine, it's not like anyone writes home and says 'Oh God. I had the best tip.'
[Douche throws the Tequila's head and hits El Guaco in the groin]
El Guaco OW! Right in my guac and balls!
Drug Dealer Hey, man. Be careful with this. Bath salts are the real deal. People been seeing some crazy shit.
Druggie [takes the bath salts] Awesome.
Douche What's up, little juicy box? You're leaking too, eh bro? And right out of your fucking dingle. Fucking sucks, right?
Juice Box Dying... so cold...
Douche [notices that the juice box is leaking, he gets an idea] Uh-oh. Light bulb.
Light Bulb Yes?
Douche No. Not fucking you, dummy.
Brenda [while saving Frank from a drugged woman] Stay away from my sausage, you SKANK!
Sergeant Pepper Fruits are a go! Go fruits!
Carl [after being insulted by Brenda] Dude, um, how do I say this to you gently? But your girlfriend, um... She's a fucking cunt.
Frank Shut up! She's fresh as fuck, and you know it.
Carl Dude, I just don't why you're limiting yourself to one bun. There's plenty of buns out there.
Frank Because I believe in bun-ogamy. I'm a bun-ogamist, and when a bun this fresh is into you, all you ask is when and how deep.
Firewater Fuck me right?
[repeated line]
Firewater Hiya, how are ya?
Douche What part of "I want the sausage and the bun dead, if you see them, come and get me. And if I found out that you didn't come and get me, or if you couldn't find them, I'll fucking kill your ass." did you not understand, Tequila?
Tequila Uh, it's a pretty confusing sentence, to be honest.
[last lines]
Frank You ready to get baked and walk through Gum's stargate with me?
Brenda As long as we're together, I'm ready to get baked and do anything.
Gum Perhaps I can be of some assistance.
Frank Friends... Ramen... Country Club Lemonade... Lend me your ears of Corn. I'm Frank and I am a sausage... a little sausage with some pretty big news... Everything we've been led to believe is a lie! When we get chosen by the Gods, they're choosing us for death! Murder! Automatic expiration!... The Great Beyond is bullshit!
Indian Chutney What?
Chunk Munchers Cereal That's crazy talk!
Lettuce You're a liar!
Frank I know you don't want to believe it... But I have proof!
[shows everyone the page of people eating food, everyone reacts with shock and horror]
Licorice Rope What is this!
Relish It's - it's MURDER!
[American Cheese gets grated all over the Tortilla Chips]
Carl Cheese! You don't deserve that!
Camille Toh [sees the bag that Douche was in is empty] Shit. Oh, I really needed that douche.
Pop Bottle You ready for this?
Geronimints I don't know.
Pop Bottle It's better to die a free candy than to live in bondage.
[opens a bottle cap]
Geronimints This is gonna hurt so fucking much.
[repeated line]
Douche Brooo!
Sauerkraut [sings] We'll exterminate ze juice!
[first lines]
Frank [notices the shoppers entering the Shopwell's] Shit!
[turns to Carl]
Frank Carl? Carl? Carl, Carl, Carl! Dude, we've slept in again! The song's about to start!
Carl Shit, Frank! We can't miss the song!
[to Barry]
Carl Barry, wake up!
Barry What? I'm up, I'm up!
Frank This song is such an awesome way to start every morning.
Carl It's just a super nice way of showing the gods how much we appreciate everything they'll do for us, once they take us out those doors to the Great Beyond.
Barry I love this so fucking much.
Frank Oh, shit. Oh, shit. Corn's about to start singing!
[turns to Corn]
Frank Drop it, Corn! You've got the best voice!
Carl You're the man, Corn! You fucking rule! Take it away, bro!
Lavash Donkey fucker!
Darren Wait, Snap out of it, man! Slap it! Slap yourself in the face, man! Oh, man! You lost your mind? Is this even? No, wait! This isn't real! Now, this can't be real!
Douche Oh, it's real, bro.
[Darren reacts, points to douche with a gun]
Darren [gasps in horror] A talking douche?
Douche It's cool, bro. Chill, okay?
Darren No, no, no! This is too much, this is too much! Too much! Breathe, man!
Douche We both want the same thing... Like, I'm feeling honestly the two of us could like collaborate together. Like a mash up, bro.
Darren A mash-up? I don't understand! What's happening?
Douche You don't need to understand.
[getting inside of his crotch]
Douche You just need to relax and open wide.
Darren Wait, what are you doing?
[He got inside of his crotch, groaning]
Douche Oh, yeah!
Darren Dude, that went up my ass!
[looking at the list of food]
Camille Toh Lavash, Sausages, oh! Honey Mustard.
[she takes the Honey Mustard and puts it in the cart]
Male Shopper #1 Excuse me? I meant to buy normal mustard, but when I got home I realized I bought Honey Mustard. Is it cool if I just go swap it?
Alex I don't give a flying fuck, homeboy.
Mariachi Salsa No way! Jose!
Douche Yes, way! Jose's fucking dead, yo.
Female Shopper #1 [as the bath salts take effect on her, deliriously] Oh God... What is... happening?
[sees the food come alive before her very eyes]
Female Shopper #1 [freaks out] OH MY GOD! AAAAAAAHHHHH!
Frank Holy shit.
Douche Come at me, bros.
Frank Come at you? What does that mean?
Douche Fine. You won't come at me? Well then, guess who's comin' to you. ME!
[Douche prepares to attack Frank]
Druggie [seeing Barry alive for the first time] Whoa! The bath salts are showing me the REAL world! IT'S FUCKIN' LIFTED THE VEIL OF NON-REALITY!
[drugged, sees the fruits dancing towards to him]
Fit Man Oh! Get away from me, you fucking fruits!
Douche Yo! Oh fuck yeah, dude! Somebody call a doctor, cause honestly, this beat is sick!
Beet Actually, I feel great, real healthy.
Douche Not you.
Douche You think I give a fuck about PB or J? Fuck this. I'mma kick your as kick your ass! How you like them apples?
Apple Who, us?
Douche No, not you.
Firewater The melody came to me one night when I was getting super, super, SUPER baked. Like fuck-a-guy, baked. You know what I'm saying?
[Frank shakes his head no]
Firewater Yeah, he does. The song had a great hook and it caught on, I mean, you know... In time, everyone accepted this false truth. But over the years, things started to get a little... fucky.
[flashbacks]
Firewater The aisles started changing my verses to support their own views, fucking with Twink's tight-ass lyrics, remixing my shit without my permish... Now, every morning when I hear that song, I'm like, 'What the fuck are you guys saying, hey? Wasn't their a part today about exterminating juice? I didn't write that shit, I love juice. Always have, I mean, juice are hilarious. Who the fuck do these guys think they are?'
[back to present]
Firewater Anyway, at least it's still distracting them from the truth: that they get brutally devoured.
Firewater Before us, everyone knew the awful truth.
[flashbacks]
Firewater Ohhhh, how they screamed. It was a living nightmare. So, we the Non-Perishables created a story, the story of the Great Beyond. A place where the Gods care for you, and all your wildest and wettest dreams would come true. They would go out those doors happy, instead of shitting themselves.
Barry Yeah, I just came over here, I couldn't help but notice you like... You're... You're a little smushed or something, you have ever kind of abnormality. Did you get... somebody sit on you?
Sally Bun Yeah. I, um, got smushed.
Barry You know, I love the way your face just kind gives up halfway down.
[Sally kisses Barry]
[as the food celebrate their victory]
Tampon [steps on a drop of Darren's blood] Ew!
[the blood absorbs into her making the food cheer]
Tampon RRRAAAAAARRRRR!
Tequila All right, I gather right here, amigo. and... SHIT!
[Brenda, Lavash, Sammy Bagel, Jr. and Teresa have vanished]
Carl [as they attempt to escape from the window] Okay, little buddy, jump on the count of three! One, two...
[a slicing knife is heard followed by Carl's scream]
Barry Carl?
Carl [groaning in difficulty] Bar-ry...
Barry Carl to Bar, what? What are you saying, Carl?
[the knife's blade impales through Carl's stomach]
Barry Oh, God, no! Oh! Oh, God, Carl!
[Camille's knife slashes him upwards]
Barry CARL!
Carl [face splits in half, dies] Barry...
Barry Carl! Dear sweet Carl! What have they done to you, Carl? No!
Camille Toh Hi, I um... Sorry. I accidentally dropped a few things back there. Except for that douche, I don't know whose that is.
Darren Clean up on Aisle 2, this MILF dropped a douche.
Camille Toh Ah, Milf. Thank you so much.
Fat Guy [about a hit in the head, turns to Lavash and Sammy] What the?
Lavash You fuck with them...
Sammy You fuck with us, bitch!
Toilet Paper Oh no! This is not good!
Frank Sausages and buns, let's party!
Teresa He's flawed... as are we all.
Brenda Oh yeah, Frank. That's it. Oh, yeah, it's dinnertime.
Frank Yo... I'm actually over here jerking off with these fellas.
[it turns out it's Teresa who's giving Brenda oral sex]
Teresa Once you go taco, you'll never go back-o!
Sammy Fifty-five minutes.
Brenda I know. Where is he?
Lavash [laughs] Looks like you got ditched, bun!
Brenda He wouldn't ditched me, dumbass. He's my boyfriend. I mean, we touched T-I-P's.
[giggling]
Lavash I am Kareem Abdul Lavash! And what I currently care about is that I have been... completely and utterly fucked out of being in the Great Beyond. I am to have 77 bottles of extra-virgin olive oil... waiting for me. I am destined to soak up their sweet juices... as they dribble down my flaps.
Frank [after failing to warn everyone at the store] Goddamn it. I blew it.
Barry [from the air duct] Hey, does it mean it's too late to redeem yourself? Take it from me...
[Barry comes out]
Barry Barry!
Frank [incredulously] Barry?
[they hug each other]
Frank Are you for real? You're alive!
Barry You bet your sweet butthole I am.
Frank But how?
Barry I'll tell you how: the Gods can be...
[clears his throat]
Barry Excuse me.
[shouts heroically]
Barry THE GODS CAN BE KILLED!
[Barry whistles, the air duct opens to reveal a decapitated head from the druggie falling on the shelf]
Frank Ah, fuckin' what the fuck!
Barry [chuckles] I know! Look at this fuckin' guy!
Meatloaf And I would do anything for love/ I would do anything for love/ I would do anything for love/ but I won't do that.
Troy Get ready, boys! We's 'bout to fills what we's need to fill!
Krinkler's Chips Holy shit! He can actually see us?
Druggie Bath salts are just as bad as they said it would be!
Brenda First, I fell out of the cart, then I lose Frank. And now, I'm being hunted by a douche. The gods must be punishing me, don't you see? This is what I get for giving in to my disgusting urges. I'm such a whore.
Teresa Sweet bun, I must admit I too sometimes have urges, impure thoughts. We all do.
Brenda Oh. Oh good! Okay. Well, that actually makes me feel a little better.
Teresa And we must never give in to them.
Brenda Oh no. That's the opposite of what I thought you were gonna say.
Teresa Oh, yes. The gods are always watching... Even when we cannot see them.
Brenda Do you think it's too late for me?
Teresa Do not worry, bun. I will get you home.
Licorice Rope Come on, you candy asses, JOIN THE FIGHT!
[he looks at the lollipops]
Lollipop [in the style of Sylvester Stallone] Hey, what do you think? Should we do it?
[the licorice rope eyes on the gumballs]
Gumball Come on, guys! It's us or them!
[Camille Toh takes the Potato]
Potato Oh, yes! Yes! I'm the first to enter eternity!
Carl Potato, way to go, buddy! That's my guy!
Potato [being washed] Being bathed by the hands of a God!
Douche [while being rocketed across the floor, panics] What's happening out there?
Barry NOW!
[the food does a U-turn on Darren and Douche]
Coconut Milk [flips the bird] SO LONG, ASSHOLE!
[Lavash and Sammy are holding matches, light the tanks on fire and the tanks explode]
Douche Douche, Darren: NO!
[the tanks shoot up to the sky, killing both Darren and Douche]
Barry It's over. We won. WE FUCKING WON!
Jamaican Rum Hey, bun! Welcome to the aisle! Want to dance?
Brenda No thank you, man. I'm quite irie, just being left alone over here, don't you know?
Indian Chutney We choose the more pleasant thing!
Ice Cream Yeah! I mean... What the sausage is saying is just a... a theory!
Frank No, no, no! It's not a theory, you morons! It's a fact! I'm showing this physical evidence! Open your fucking eyes! Don't be so weak!
Brenda Oh Frank. What are you doing?
Refried Beans You, senor, have no bedside manner!
Frank What? I have bedside manner!
Frozen Fruitz You don't respect anyone else's beliefs!
Sauerkraut You intolerant piece of shit!
Firewater This is good. Fuck a guy good, you know? Yeah, he knows.
Frank I tried to warn everyone, but they didn't believe me!
Barry Of course they didn't! You just called them all a bunch of fucking idiots! You can't just slam their beliefs! You have to show them that there's a better way. You need to inspire them like you inspired me! You need to give them hope.
Frank Hope? Well, how the fuck are we supposed to give them that? You got lucky, and killed a stupid one! There's dozens of them down there!
Gum [appears] Perhaps I can be of some assistance.
Pop Tart Oh, shit!
Gum I was stuck underneath the desk of a brilliant scientist.
Mr. Grits Jesus fucking Christ!
Firewater Hey, fellas. You think what I'm thinking?
Twink Ready fucking sure I am.
Mr. Grits Oh, shit.
Barry My name's Barry. I'm a fellow sausage in distress.
Alex [seeing all the food is alive] The food's fucking possessed!
Sandwich Oh shit!
[Alex takes a sandwich and eats it]
Toilet Paper We're all gonna die!
Tickilish Licorice Oh God! Oh...
Male Shopper #2 IT'S DEVIL FOOD!
[rips the Tickilish Licorice]
Apple OH MY GOD!
Mariachi Salsa [running away] The sausage - he was right! They're EVIL!
[as Sammy and Lavash go back to their shelves]
Gefilte Fish Sammy, bubula! Where have you been? Oh, I'm surprised that savage Lavash didn't stone you to death!
[switch to Lavash's side]
Baba Ganoush You had to travel with a bagel? How much did his dirty hands steal from you?
Lavash [solemnly looks at Sammy] A ton.
[Sammy sadly watches Lavash]
Frank You see? There is hope!
Licorice Rope Aw, not this guy. No one asked for an encore, asshole!
Frank No, no! Don't worry, I got it this time. This time it's gonna be good... Look, I'm sorry. I wasn't respectful of your beliefs and I acted like I know all the answers. But I don't. Nobody knows everything. But what I do know is that together, we can fight these monsters and take control of our own lives!
Brenda Yes! Our lives and our bodies!
Frank We need to unite and stop focusing on each other's differences. Especially in immature and outdated ways. We have to cooperate and...
[notices the drugged shopper screaming]
Female Shopper #2 DIE!
[slaps a piece of pizza and smashes it against the window]
Frank Oh, no! Pizza!
[Frank, Brenda, Barry and the others looked the drugged shoppers]
Frank [to Barry] Ignore that prick, Barry. He's full of shit. And don't forget: you've got girth. That's way more important than length. You're a fucking champ, yo.
Douche [after drinking and growing his arms stronger, cackling] I'm fucking jacked up now, bro!
[cackling]
Douche Where's the fucking sausage?
[Frank, Carl, Barry and Troy notices that an evil manager named Darren comes to the Sausages and Buns bin]
Frank SHIT! It's the Dark Lord!
Carl Oh no! He's coming!
Old Pork Sausage No, wait! I'm still fresh, I swear! I'm still fresh!
[Darren takes the screaming Old Pork Sausage and throws it away in the garbage]
Carl Did he see us?
Frank No way!
Troy We're fucked, bros!
Barry Oh God! No! Take anyone, but us! Please!
[Darren takes the wrong Fancy Dogs]
Tequila Excuse me? Are you a bun?
Brenda Uhh... Yeah, I am. Why?
Tequila And you've been traveling with the sausage?
Tequila I have! He's looking for you in my aisle. He's right this way. I can take you to him, chica. I take you to him real good.
Tequila He's looking for you in my aisle. He's right this way. I can take you to him, chica. I take you to him real good.
[laughing hysterically]
Tequila All right, vaminos. Let's go. I am to be trusted.
[laughs again]
Troy Well, Barry? I guess now you're weird and a pussy! Add that to your list of accomplishments.
[guffawing]
Brenda Kind of stuffy in here, Eh, girls? So I'm just gonna get out, get a little air for a second.
[She tries to get out, But the buns grabs Brenda]
Loretta Bun What's your problem?
Brenda Let go of me!
Loretta Bun First, you smushed Sally...
[sees Sally, who smushed, she turns back to Brenda]
Loretta Bun ... And then, you try to fuck up red, white and blue day for us?
[Buns began to fighting Brenda in package]
Brenda Get your hands off me! I've got to get out of here!
Loretta Bun Just chill out, you crazy bitch!
Catcall Sausage Bun fight! Check it out!
Brenda What are you saying? I should believe in nothing? That everything is pointless?
Frank Better than believing a bunch of bullshit that you can't explain!
Brenda Well, maybe I don't need to explain it, because it's something I feel.
Frank Well, I feel like that makes it hard to have a rational conversation.
Brenda F you, Frank!
Douche Look at her. She's a fucking ten, bro.
Lavash Get away for me! Don't touch me!
[fighting over Sammy]
Lavash It was you! You cock-sucking bagel fuck-face!
Chunk Munchers Cereal Hey, watch it!
Lavash You pushed me out of the cart! No surprise then, huh? A bagel trying to kill Lavash, once again!
Sammy I pushed you? What are you nuts? I, why would they do that? I'm a pacifist. The only thing I've ever pushed is my peaceful agenda. Which even that I didn't push you know, I pretty much passive-aggressively nudge. I reached out of the panic. It was toots over here, the bun. She grabbed me.
Druggie [sees the little sausage is alive] What the fuck?
Barry [to the Druggie] Hello?
[Druggie and Barry screaming]
Barry Please, don't kill me! Please, just - just wait!
Druggie Who are you?
[points the little sausage]
Druggie Are you some kind of... magical sausage?
Barry Uh, no, no! I'm just Barry! I'm just Barry. Wait... Wait, you can actually understand me and I can actually understand you?
