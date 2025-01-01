CarlYe-ah, you know it, baby! Work those buns! All of you, all day, ur-day, lined up, waiting to get filled with my meat!
BrendaYeah. Right, Carl. You really think any of these buns are gonna line up to get filled by you? Here's my impression of that happening: 'Oh! Oh! Is he in there yet? Oh, I can't feel him! I don't think he's in there! Oh, wait he is!' It's so sad! I bet you jackrabbit for a quick fifteen seconds.
Used Condom[as Barry goes lost in the alley, in difficulty] I begged them to stop, but then they just went. First, the gods stretched me till it hurt, then they went inside me, and then... And then... SPLOOGE! Look at me! LOOK AT ME!
[Barry screams and runs away]
Honey MustardYou're celebrating your doom! Wake up! They're lying to your fucking faces! The Great Beyond is bullshit! Why is anybody listening to me?
BrendaCarl, we shouldn't even be talking to this asshole. Everyone knows Honey Mustard's weird. I mean, What is he, Honey? Is he mustard? It's like make up your mind or just kill yourself.
Honey MustardYou fucking idiots! I've been there, I've seen that shit and there ain't no way I'm going back.
FrankWait, wait, wait, wait. You've been to the Great Beyond?
Honey Mustard'Great' my asshole! Everything we've ever known is a dirt covered pile of shit. Jacking off in our fucking faces. Covering our eyes with their cum, so cum covered we can't fucking see! We don't know! We don't know, they're jerking off into our eyes! Our faces!
BrendaDude, shut up! The gods are gonna hear you talking about that.
Honey MustardThey're ain't gods! They're monsters, horrible, ugly, disgusting monsters! They ain't gonna get Honey Mustard twice... FUCK YOU, GODS! I've got a date with oblivion.
Teresa[staring at Brenda]Saint Chimichanga, I promise to be a good taco...
FrankIf what you're saying is true, I got to tell everyone!
FirewaterVery noble, little sausage. But also, very pointless. No one will believe you.
FrankI have to try... Everyone will die otherwise.
FirewaterOh yeah. That's a good point. Fuck me, right?
DoucheThat's right, girl. It's me. And what we got here? A taco? A whiny donut? And some stupid flappy thing that nobody knows exactly what it is. Okay, so...
QuesoDid someone say 'Queso'?
DoucheThat's a fucking stretch and you know it, Queso!
Gum[explaining why the druggie can no longer see them alive]The human is no longer aware of the fourth dimension... The effects of the opiate have dissipated. Your speech and movements are imperceptible to him... We are totally fucked.
DoucheI'm gonna get you, my pretty! I'm gonna get you and your little sausage, too!
FirewaterWe blaze for real 24/7, no joke, but we also know our shit.
FirewaterHello there, little sausage. You and your friends have accomplished the impossible and for that, I give you mad props. But, now that you have shattered one truth: It is time for you to learn... that we are not REAL! Booga Booga Booga.
GumWhile tripping balls, Firewater and I made an important meta-psychical breakthrough.
FirewaterThe world is a fucking illusion, bro. Our lives are being manipulated for the entertainment of monsters, twisted, tasteless, juvenile monsters, puppet masters in the other dimension! We're something called... Cartoons.
[Frank, Brenda, Kareem, Sammy, Barry and Teresa gasped]
FrankI can't wait just finally get up in there, just raw-dog it. But full disclosure, I'm pretty fucking nervous about this. I don't know how well, I'm gonna perform once it happens. I've obviously never been in a bun, so.
[chuckling]
BrendaHey, I'm not gonna be any better. I've never opened up. I mean, look how tight I am.
FrankOh, sweet fucking fuck. Look, okay. I know it's against the rules. But, I can't wait anymore. I need to just feel you.
DoucheWhat part of "I want the sausage and the bun dead, if you see them, come and get me. And if I found out that you didn't come and get me, or if you couldn't find them, I'll fucking kill your ass." did you not understand, Tequila?
TequilaUh, it's a pretty confusing sentence, to be honest.
[last lines]
FrankYou ready to get baked and walk through Gum's stargate with me?
BrendaAs long as we're together, I'm ready to get baked and do anything.
GumPerhaps I can be of some assistance.
FrankFriends... Ramen... Country Club Lemonade... Lend me your ears of Corn. I'm Frank and I am a sausage... a little sausage with some pretty big news... Everything we've been led to believe is a lie! When we get chosen by the Gods, they're choosing us for death! Murder! Automatic expiration!... The Great Beyond is bullshit!
Indian ChutneyWhat?
Chunk Munchers CerealThat's crazy talk!
LettuceYou're a liar!
FrankI know you don't want to believe it... But I have proof!
[shows everyone the page of people eating food, everyone reacts with shock and horror]
Licorice RopeWhat is this!
RelishIt's - it's MURDER!
[American Cheese gets grated all over the Tortilla Chips]
FirewaterThe melody came to me one night when I was getting super, super, SUPER baked. Like fuck-a-guy, baked. You know what I'm saying?
[Frank shakes his head no]
FirewaterYeah, he does. The song had a great hook and it caught on, I mean, you know... In time, everyone accepted this false truth. But over the years, things started to get a little... fucky.
[flashbacks]
FirewaterThe aisles started changing my verses to support their own views, fucking with Twink's tight-ass lyrics, remixing my shit without my permish... Now, every morning when I hear that song, I'm like, 'What the fuck are you guys saying, hey? Wasn't their a part today about exterminating juice? I didn't write that shit, I love juice. Always have, I mean, juice are hilarious. Who the fuck do these guys think they are?'
[back to present]
FirewaterAnyway, at least it's still distracting them from the truth: that they get brutally devoured.
FirewaterBefore us, everyone knew the awful truth.
[flashbacks]
FirewaterOhhhh, how they screamed. It was a living nightmare. So, we the Non-Perishables created a story, the story of the Great Beyond. A place where the Gods care for you, and all your wildest and wettest dreams would come true. They would go out those doors happy, instead of shitting themselves.
BarryYeah, I just came over here, I couldn't help but notice you like... You're... You're a little smushed or something, you have ever kind of abnormality. Did you get... somebody sit on you?
Sally BunYeah. I, um, got smushed.
BarryYou know, I love the way your face just kind gives up halfway down.
[Sally kisses Barry]
[as the food celebrate their victory]
Tampon[steps on a drop of Darren's blood]Ew!
[the blood absorbs into her making the food cheer]
TamponRRRAAAAAARRRRR!
TequilaAll right, I gather right here, amigo. and... SHIT!
[Brenda, Lavash, Sammy Bagel, Jr. and Teresa have vanished]
Carl[as they attempt to escape from the window]Okay, little buddy, jump on the count of three! One, two...
[a slicing knife is heard followed by Carl's scream]
BrendaHe wouldn't ditched me, dumbass. He's my boyfriend. I mean, we touched T-I-P's.
[giggling]
LavashI am Kareem Abdul Lavash! And what I currently care about is that I have been... completely and utterly fucked out of being in the Great Beyond. I am to have 77 bottles of extra-virgin olive oil... waiting for me. I am destined to soak up their sweet juices... as they dribble down my flaps.
Frank[after failing to warn everyone at the store]Goddamn it. I blew it.
Barry[from the air duct]Hey, does it mean it's too late to redeem yourself? Take it from me...
MeatloafAnd I would do anything for love/ I would do anything for love/ I would do anything for love/ but I won't do that.
TroyGet ready, boys! We's 'bout to fills what we's need to fill!
Krinkler's ChipsHoly shit! He can actually see us?
DruggieBath salts are just as bad as they said it would be!
BrendaFirst, I fell out of the cart, then I lose Frank. And now, I'm being hunted by a douche. The gods must be punishing me, don't you see? This is what I get for giving in to my disgusting urges. I'm such a whore.
TeresaSweet bun, I must admit I too sometimes have urges, impure thoughts. We all do.
BrendaOh. Oh good! Okay. Well, that actually makes me feel a little better.
FirewaterThis is good. Fuck a guy good, you know? Yeah, he knows.
FrankI tried to warn everyone, but they didn't believe me!
BarryOf course they didn't! You just called them all a bunch of fucking idiots! You can't just slam their beliefs! You have to show them that there's a better way. You need to inspire them like you inspired me! You need to give them hope.
FrankHope? Well, how the fuck are we supposed to give them that? You got lucky, and killed a stupid one! There's dozens of them down there!
Gum[appears]Perhaps I can be of some assistance.
Pop TartOh, shit!
GumI was stuck underneath the desk of a brilliant scientist.
Licorice RopeAw, not this guy. No one asked for an encore, asshole!
FrankNo, no! Don't worry, I got it this time. This time it's gonna be good... Look, I'm sorry. I wasn't respectful of your beliefs and I acted like I know all the answers. But I don't. Nobody knows everything. But what I do know is that together, we can fight these monsters and take control of our own lives!
LavashIt was you! You cock-sucking bagel fuck-face!
Chunk Munchers CerealHey, watch it!
LavashYou pushed me out of the cart! No surprise then, huh? A bagel trying to kill Lavash, once again!
SammyI pushed you? What are you nuts? I, why would they do that? I'm a pacifist. The only thing I've ever pushed is my peaceful agenda. Which even that I didn't push you know, I pretty much passive-aggressively nudge. I reached out of the panic. It was toots over here, the bun. She grabbed me.
Druggie[sees the little sausage is alive]What the fuck?