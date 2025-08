Mike Stangle What's next? I'm gonna walk in on Mom giving Dad a... a push-pop?

Dave Stangle What's a push-pop?

Mike Stangle I made it up, Dave. It's a sexual term that I just made up.

Dave Stangle What's a push-pop?

Mike Stangle I don't know.

Dave Stangle What's a push-pop!

Mike Stangle I don't know!

Dave Stangle WHAT'S A PUSH-POP?

Mike Stangle I've been to the bowels of the internet and I've never seen a push-pop.

Dave Stangle God, just tell me, what's a push-pop?

Mike Stangle It's a whole hand up an ass, David. Is that what you want me to say?