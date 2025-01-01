Senator Charlie Roan [learning of a plan to assassinate her election opponent] You cannot do this. I need to win this thing fair and fucking square.

Angel Munoz They are not playing fair and fucking square and neither should we.

Leo Barnes This church will be locked up like Fort Knox. You'll never get through. You're gonna get slaughtered.

Angel Munoz Four churches were built on that site. The original by your boy George Washington over 200 years ago. The man liked to have escape tunnels attached to all his structures. They're all over D.C. The tunnel under the original church has been closed up since the '50s. But we reopened it. We're gonna walk right through there and into that church without anybody even knowing it. The original Founding Fathers are about to fuck over the New Founding Fathers. Now how you like that for irony?

Leo Barnes How'd you know where this mass is gonna be?

Angel Munoz Because we do whatever it takes. We did this for you, Senator.

Senator Charlie Roan No, it's not for me. Get your boss on the phone. I need to talk to him.

Angel Munoz He's not here.

Senator Charlie Roan Angel, listen to me. You call him. You tell him he does this and the Minister becomes a martyr. I cannot have my presidency built on murder. You see that.

Angel Munoz He will not leave this to the voters. He does not believe in the American system.

Senator Charlie Roan Angel, believe in me. I can make this happen.

Angel Munoz We do. That's why we're trying to pave a way for you to the White House so you can make changes.