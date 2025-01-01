Joe Dixon
[catching two shoplifters]
All right, girls, give it up. I won't have to call the police.
Kimmy
Get outta my face, old man!
Joe Dixon
Let's not do this the hard way, okay? I'm giving you an out. All right, give up the candy or I'll have to take it away from you.
Kimmy
You touch me and I scream rape, you cocksucking pig. Now walk away.
Kimmy
Who are you, bitch? Better get out of my way!
Schoolgirl #2
[holding her back]
That's Laney Rucker, Kimmy.
Kimmy
Laney Rucker? Holy shit. OG Queen badass? Yo! They called you Pequeña Muerte. Little Death. Yo, you're my motherfucking hero.
Laney Rucker
That makes me proud. Now give back whatever you stole. And apologize.
Kimmy
[obliging, somewhat reluctantly]
Oh, my God. Sorry, mister. I was just playin'. So, Ms. Rucker, what happened to you? You look all whitish now. Later, Ms. Rucker. Wish I met you back in the day.