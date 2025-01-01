Menu
The Purge: Election Year Movie Quotes

The Purge: Election Year Movie Quotes

Joe Dixon Boy, there's a whole bunch of Negros comin' right this way. And we sitting up here like a bucket of motherfucking chicken.
Schoolgirl #1 Freakbride I want my candy bar.
Laney Rucker Pequeña Muerte is back, bitches.
[repeated line]
Joe Dixon Good night, blue cheese!
Uncle Sam We will now purge. We will torture you and violate your flesh. Remove your skin and share in your blood. This is the American way.
Schoolgirl #1 Freakbride I already took care of my mom and dad tonight. You're next! I want my candy bar, cocksucker!
[repeated line]
Senator Charlie Roan The soul of our country is at stake.
Senator Charlie Roan [to Owens] I am gonna beat the shit out of you on election day.
Leo Barnes I'm not as politically correct as the Senator.
Joe Dixon [Leo knees Owens in the groin] Good night, blue cheese. Well played, Leo.
Leo Barnes [fist-bumping] Thanks, Joe.
Leader Caleb Warrens [after watching a newscast on Senator Roan's increasing popularity] Is the cunt that close?
Joe Dixon [to Marcos] Reason I'm so hard on you, son, like I am is someday I'd like to make you a partner. Yep. Oh, boy. Coming here from another country like you did. Having your own business. American dream is still alive.
Schoolgirl #1 Freakbride Happy Purge, you old fuck!
Mrs. Sabian Murder tourism. What's happened to our country, Joe?
Joe Dixon Mrs. Sabian, I wish I knew. But you take care of yourself, Mrs. S. Next time you need something, just give us a call. I'll have Marcos run it over and save you the trip, okay?
Mrs. Sabian I come by to flirt with you, Joe!
Joe Dixon What?
Mrs. Sabian No one's gonna take that from me.
Dante Bishop [taking out a group of mercenaries] Where you all at? What the hell are you all doing up there? Bring your asses down here.
Joe Dixon [triumphant laugh] My negro.
Leo Barnes This is how it's gonna go now. Like you said, fate of the country's at stake. Okay? It's my show now.
Senator Charlie Roan Look, I'm not an idiot. I know what you're capable of. I'm the one who hired you. But if I see something I don't like, I'm not gonna be quiet about it. It's not in my nature.
[after planning to kill him, Bishop spares Minister Owens at Roan's urging]
Dante Bishop You better fucking win.
Schoolgirl #1 Freakbride Hey, you old fuck! I'm back. And I brought some friends. And I'm gonna get that candy bar.
Marcos They have chainsaws and they're coming inside.
Leo Barnes All right, I gotta get you out of here.
Senator Charlie Roan Yeah, but they're at both entrances.
Schoolgirl #1 Freakbride Then I'm gonna Purge by killing you and burning this bitch to the ground!
Joe Dixon I gotta call her.
Leo Barnes Who?
Joe Dixon We have a friend out there in a triage van.
Leo Barnes You trust this friend?
Joe Dixon Hey, you still questioning my integrity. Boy, you are a piece of work, man.
Leader Caleb Warrens It's time to do something about all these cocksuckers, like that rat Bishop and the cunt senator, trying to dismantle everything we've built. We are going to use this year's Purge to do some spring cleaning, gentlemen.
Leo Barnes This is gonna be home for the next 12 hours. You need anything, you contact me and me only. Clear?
Senator Charlie Roan Clear.
Joe Dixon [in a stand-off with Bishop's soldiers] Now, I'm gonna tell you right now, I like Black people, but I ain't gonna let you all shoot these white folks. These are our white people.
Leo Barnes [defending Joe's deli with Roan] Just point and shoot. Do not shoot me.
Leo Barnes What are you still doing up here? You're on first-floor duty.
Tall Eric Busmalis How was your chat?
Leo Barnes It was enlightening. Go.
Leo Barnes [checking out Joe's deli] Place is moderately secure. Cameras. Maybe we stay here.
Joe Dixon "Maybe we stay here"? Where you going? You going back out there?
Senator Charlie Roan Joe, do you have a first aid kit? Leo, my security, was shot.
Leo Barnes I'm fine.
Senator Charlie Roan You're not fine.
Leo Barnes I'm fine.
Senator Charlie Roan You're not. Sit. You want me to take it off?
Leo Barnes [with a sigh, he removes his jacket] It's okay. It's nothing.
Senator Charlie Roan Yeah? Doesn't look like nothing.
Leo Barnes [Marcos brings the first aid kit] Let me see. Let me see.
Marcos I know a little bit about first aid. I could help you.
[checking the wound]
Marcos The bullet's deep. You need stitches.
Leo Barnes Yeah.
Marcos But we can't do that here.
Leo Barnes Right. Clean it up. Patch it up. Come on. Move.
Leo Barnes They're tracking us.
Senator Charlie Roan Where? I'm not seeing them. How are they seeing us?
[seeing a drone fly up]
Senator Charlie Roan Oh. Mercenaries?
Leo Barnes No. That's a homemade drone. Purgers.
Senator Charlie Roan [as he raises his gun, it flies away] Now what?
Leo Barnes Run. Fast.
Joe Dixon [saving Roan and Leo from a group of murder tourists] Well, this is my place. You can stay all night if you want to. Now, I got to ask you 'cause I'm just a nosy old dog. What in the Mississippi fuck was you doing outside on Purge Night, Senator?
Senator Charlie Roan Yeah. Yeah, there was an assassination attempt on, uh, me. I can't thank you enough, Mr... I'm sorry, I know you told me.
Joe Dixon Dixon.
Senator Charlie Roan Yeah.
Joe Dixon You can call me Joe, Senator.
Senator Charlie Roan What was that? Some kind of homegrown militia?
Leo Barnes Those were skilled mercs with a lot of money behind 'em. Enough to get to someone on our staff. I'm guessing it's the Minister.
Senator Charlie Roan The Minister, the NFFA, the whole fucking lot of them. I'm getting too close.
[checking his wound]
Senator Charlie Roan It's a lot of blood, Leo. We should call someone.
Leo Barnes I don't know who to trust. We are on our own. Do you understand me?
Senator Charlie Roan Okay. Where do we go?
Leo Barnes East. Out of the city. There are a lot of threats. There's a lot of death.
Leo Barnes Someone is coming for you.
Senator Charlie Roan What?
Leo Barnes [giving her a Kevlar vest] Put that on.
Senator Charlie Roan Leo, the house is surrounded...
Leo Barnes Move, move!
Senator Charlie Roan I'm moving. What are you... you said you had men on the roof. You have snipers.
Leo Barnes Not anymore. Not anymore.
Senator Charlie Roan What do you mean not anymore?
Leo Barnes Someone betrayed us.
Senator Charlie Roan What?
Leo Barnes I can't trust anyone. Put on that vest. Listen to me. This isn't a drill. Someone's coming to kill you. You understand me? Move.
Senator Charlie Roan Moving.
[he uncovers a hidden escape hatch in the floor]
Senator Charlie Roan What the...
Leo Barnes Go!
Senator Charlie Roan Okay, what the hell is that?
Leo Barnes That's my little secret. Move.
Leo Barnes What's your name, pal?
Joe Dixon You know what, Mr. Secret Service Man? You should be thanking my black ass for helping you instead of interrogating me.
Senator Charlie Roan His name is Joe Dixon.
Leo Barnes Joe Dixon, have I offended you?
Joe Dixon Yeah. Yeah, man, just a little bit.
Leo Barnes Your feelings are not a concern of mine.
Joe Dixon Little respect. That's all I need.
Marcos [looking at the surveillance feed] Everyone, shut up, please! Look.
Schoolgirl #1 Freakbride [pulling up with her friends again] You stupid motherfucker! You should have let us take the candy bar! Now you're fuckin' gonna pay for it, you stupid son of a bitch! Whoo! It's a good night to Purge, isn't it?
Joe Dixon Oh, hell!
Senator Charlie Roan Who the hell is that?
Marcos The looters I was telling you about.
Leo Barnes Purge Night, Senator. What did you expect?
Marcos Where are we?
Laney Rucker You'll see.
Leo Barnes [entering a makeshift hospital] What is this place?
Dante Bishop We call this a Safe Zone.
Senator Charlie Roan How the hell did it get to this?
Leo Barnes [seeing Rondo] Who is he? Why is he cuffed?
Laney Rucker Rondo. Two bullet holes delivered by a rival gang, but he's a good kid. He's chained up 'cause I didn't want him Purging anymore. So, Senator... NFFA made a move on your ass.
Senator Charlie Roan Seems that way.
Laney Rucker Goddamn conniving, duplicitous, crooked, cocksucking politicians.
Senator Charlie Roan Agreed. We're not all that bad.
Laney Rucker My experience, Senator? My people are on our own, no matter what you all say or promise.
Rondo I'm kind of confused here. Who the hell is this lady?
Laney Rucker You big dope! You give people from the neighborhood a bad name.
Laney Rucker Hey, guys! I got your message.
Marcos Laney!
Joe Dixon This is our girl.
Leo Barnes Go, go, go!
Laney Rucker [as they open the metal shutters, she sees Roan] Holy shit, it really is you.
Leo Barnes Where do we go?
Joe Dixon The van!
Leo Barnes Go.
Laney Rucker Come on, Joe.
Joe Dixon I'll be with you in a minute. I'll be there.
Marcos Joe, come on.
Joe Dixon You get out of here, kid. I'm staying.
Marcos They'll kill you.
Joe Dixon Go now!
Marcos If you stay, I stay.
Joe Dixon Just leave.
Marcos Joe, listen to me. For some reason, the Senator ended up in our neighborhood, in your deli. Maybe it's our duty to help protect her. We'll rebuild the deli. Whatever it takes, you and me. I promise.
Leo Barnes Where are we headed?
Laney Rucker Underground triage center service in the community. It's completely secure.
Joe Dixon I told you I ain't no saint. Everybody's got a past. That was a Crip whistle. They just threw it back. If this is the right set, we should be good.
Leo Barnes [wary] All right.
Gang Member with Dying Friend [Joe opens the van's back doors] We're not gonna hurt you. Just help my fuckin' boy. He's gonna die.
Leo Barnes We help you, you do something for us.
Senator Charlie Roan What's going on?
Leo Barnes Just doing my job.
Angel Munoz Senator, it's just a misunderstanding. Why don't we go back outside? Come on.
Senator Charlie Roan [looking at what covers the walls] Are you seeing this, Leo?
Leo Barnes Yes, Senator.
Angel Munoz Senator, why don't we go outside...
Senator Charlie Roan Stop. Those are the Minister's biggest financial supporters. The NFFA. Our Lady of Sorrow. Is... is that where the Minister is going to be tonight for the Purge Mass?
Angel Munoz We believe so.
Senator Charlie Roan You believe... what is all this? Why do you have all this?
[realizing]
Senator Charlie Roan You're gonna assassinate him. You're gonna assassinate the Minister tonight, aren't you?
Joe Dixon You know, somebody's got to say it out loud. What in the fuck happened tonight?
Marcos Nobody's gonna believe it.
Laney Rucker Mm-hmm. Irish Ike's gonna be like, "Bullshit. Now where's my waffles..."
Joe Dixon Joe Dixon, Laney Rucker, Marcos: "... and pussy?"
Joe Dixon [laughing] He got that one-track mind. That boy done lost his mind. Shit.
Dante Bishop Dawn called. Told me you guys were coming through. So, the NFFA came at you tonight? Can't say I'm surprised. Let me show you around, get you settled in.
Senator Charlie Roan You set all this up, Mr. Bishop?
Dante Bishop Yes, this is my organization. We have doctors, and nurses, EMTs, paramedics. This is their way of protesting this damn night.
Leo Barnes How many people know about this place?
Dante Bishop Just the volunteers, and the homeless that we invite in. Look, these are the real victims of the Purge. The people that the NFFA are trying to eliminate so that they don't have to take care of them anymore.
Leo Barnes These men that are armed, you'll have them at all the entrances and the rooftop?
Dante Bishop Yes. My men will keep you safe. Or as safe as you can be on Purge Night.
Leo Barnes [after Roan is abducted during a traffic collision] I know where they're taking her. I know why she's still alive.
Joe Dixon Where?
Leo Barnes You find a safe place to hide and you stay there.
Laney Rucker No. No way. Whatever it is you plan on doing, we're coming with you.
Leo Barnes Let's go.
Dawn It's Laney. She says there's trucks approaching us.
Senator Charlie Roan What?
[looking at a surveillance feed]
Senator Charlie Roan Who is that?
Leo Barnes Government soldiers. That's the NFFA eliminating all their enemies this year. They're here for Bishop, but they will kill you.
Senator Charlie Roan You need to evacuate your people.
Angel Munoz We can't move the injured.
Leo Barnes I need to get her out of here now.
Angel Munoz There's a way out back.
Leo Barnes Where does it come out?
Angel Munoz The alleyway down to Third and Thompson.
Senator Charlie Roan It doesn't make any sense. There was no way they could've known we'd be in this van.
Leo Barnes Doesn't matter. They did.
[realizing something]
Leo Barnes You son of a bitch.
Senator Charlie Roan Leo?
[he picks up a pair of surgical tongs]
Senator Charlie Roan Leo?
Leo Barnes Move.
Senator Charlie Roan Leo.
[he digs into his bullet wound]
Senator Charlie Roan Oh! Leo, what the hell are you doing? Leo, what...
Leo Barnes [extracting the bullet, one end of which glows blue] Trace bullet. That's how he found us.
Senator Charlie Roan I can't believe we're outside again.
Leo Barnes I'm gonna get you through this.
Senator Charlie Roan [as Leo bumps into a tripwire, they barely evade a swinging ax blade] Are you fucking kidding me?
Marcos You okay, Senator?
Senator Charlie Roan No, Marcos. I'm not. This night corrupts everyone.
Leo Barnes Senator.
Senator Charlie Roan I can't win like this. It goes against everything that I believe in.
Leo Barnes We need to focus on one thing right now and that's survival. I need to make sure you get through this night.
Senator Charlie Roan I have to stop them from killing the Minister.
Leo Barnes What?
Senator Charlie Roan If they assassinate him, he becomes a martyr. We lose.
Leo Barnes Yeah. And how do we do that?
Senator Charlie Roan I don't know. We have to do something.
Earl Danzinger [as his soldiers tie Roan up] Come on, guys, that's enough. We're gettin' paid to deliver the package, not gift-wrap it. Come on, let's go find a place to wait out the rest of this fucking night.
Senator Charlie Roan You seem really close. How do you know each other?
Marcos Joe gave me a job seven years ago when I first came here from Mexico. I've been working for him ever since.
Senator Charlie Roan And you?
Laney Rucker Joe's been looking out for me since I was a kid. And he helped me get out of the life.
Leo Barnes Sounds like Joe is a saint.
Joe Dixon Yeah, well, I ain't no saint. I'm just doing my part.
Senator Charlie Roan [learning of a plan to assassinate her election opponent] You cannot do this. I need to win this thing fair and fucking square.
Angel Munoz They are not playing fair and fucking square and neither should we.
Leo Barnes This church will be locked up like Fort Knox. You'll never get through. You're gonna get slaughtered.
Angel Munoz Four churches were built on that site. The original by your boy George Washington over 200 years ago. The man liked to have escape tunnels attached to all his structures. They're all over D.C. The tunnel under the original church has been closed up since the '50s. But we reopened it. We're gonna walk right through there and into that church without anybody even knowing it. The original Founding Fathers are about to fuck over the New Founding Fathers. Now how you like that for irony?
Leo Barnes How'd you know where this mass is gonna be?
Angel Munoz Because we do whatever it takes. We did this for you, Senator.
Senator Charlie Roan No, it's not for me. Get your boss on the phone. I need to talk to him.
Angel Munoz He's not here.
Senator Charlie Roan Angel, listen to me. You call him. You tell him he does this and the Minister becomes a martyr. I cannot have my presidency built on murder. You see that.
Angel Munoz He will not leave this to the voters. He does not believe in the American system.
Senator Charlie Roan Angel, believe in me. I can make this happen.
Angel Munoz We do. That's why we're trying to pave a way for you to the White House so you can make changes.
Senator Charlie Roan You're gonna cost me the White House.
Marcos We did the right thing.
Joe Dixon Yeah. But it's time to go. I gotta get back to the deli.
Laney Rucker What? No. Are you fucking crazy? We're safe here.
Joe Dixon Now, Laney, you know I'll walk back if I have to.
Laney Rucker Fine. I'll drive you. But if we run into any problems, we're coming right back here.
Joe Dixon Deal.
Senator Charlie Roan Riding around in a van, on Purge Night, helping people? It's pretty dangerous.
Laney Rucker Unwritten Purge rule is leave the triage units alone. It's true, for the most part.
Rondo Seriously, Laney, who the hell are these people?
Laney Rucker [laughter] Do you read?
Minister Edwidge Owens Before we get to our communal Purge, the Holy Horde of Many Martyrs, I'd like to introduce a guest who's going to be the centerpiece of a very special Purge ceremony tonight.
[James rolls the pending victim on stage with a hand truck]
Minister Edwidge Owens This person has threatened to dismantle everything that we, New Founding Fathers, have done. We must rid ourselves of the negative emotions that she has stirred inside. We must stop her from poisoning our great country by taking away our freedoms.
[revealing it to be Senator Roan, to a round of applause]
Minister Edwidge Owens Yeah. I would like all the Founding Fathers to come to the altar. Join me, brothers, as we eliminate evil and Purge as one.
[members of the NFFA approach the altar]
Minister Edwidge Owens Lord of Air, Lord of Earth, we ask that you receive this child into your loving arms. We are sinners. Let us release. Caleb, our leader, I invite you, sir, to lead us in this Purging as you have and as you will.
Leader Caleb Warrens [picking up a knife] Blessed be our New Founding Fathers for letting us Purge. Blessed be America, a nation reborn.
Dante Bishop What the hell are you doing here? Trying to get yourself killed?
Leo Barnes Is that the tunnel for the cathedral?
Dante Bishop How the fuck do you know about the tunnel?
[Leo brushes past him]
Dante Bishop I asked you a question.
Leo Barnes [inspecting the entrance] This is no longer an assassination. This is a rescue mission.
[last lines]
Reporter #1 That was Senator Roan this morning, casting the first vote of the day. It's been a great day for the Senator so far, having already won New York, California, and... wait, hold on, I am getting word, right now, that the Senator has also taken Florida, which puts her well over the 270 electoral votes for the win. So that is it. It is now official, the next President of the United States will be Charlie Roan. And President-elect Roan has already stated that her first order of business will be taking executive action to put an end to the Purge.
Laney Rucker [entering the deli, where Marcos is rennovating] Updates?
Marcos It's a landslide.
Laney Rucker All right, I'll come by tomorrow. We can get started on the ceiling.
Marcos Sounds good.
Laney Rucker [glancing at a framed picture of Joe] This place is really coming along, Marcos. Joe would be really happy. I'll catch you later, kid.
Reporter #1 We're just now hearing reports about a few scattered incidents around the country where NFFA supporters are reacting violently to this defeat. They are burning cars, breaking windows, looting, attacking police officers...
Minister Edwidge Owens Well, it's been a long journey to get away from the lies and the self-deception to this place of knowledge and awareness of who we really are. People of flesh, immensely flawed. Oh, it's hard to see the ugly truth. But change can only come from acceptance. And change we must, as it is our godly duty to get rid of the fury and the hatred that poisons our souls, makes us sick. Makes us ugly. Tonight, we, the leaders of this great country, will sin, scour, sanitize, and sterilize our souls until we are free again, and this country will be better for it. We are not hypocrites! We practice what we preach. Purge and purify! Say it with me.
[his congregation choruses it back]
Minister Edwidge Owens Purge and purify! Purge and purify! Let us begin.
Minister Edwidge Owens Jesus died for their sins. And now, our modern-day martyrs will die for our trespasses.
[a tied-up man is rolled on-stage with a hand truck]
Minister Edwidge Owens Our martyr's name is Lawrence. A lifelong drug addict. He wants to make amends. He wants to serve his God and his government. Let's thank Lawrence for his gift.
[his congregation choruses thank-yous]
Minister Edwidge Owens We love you, Lawrence.
[unveiling a tray of weapons]
Minister Edwidge Owens These weapons have been cleansed with holy water, and they are now instruments of destruction. You all know the loyal Harmon James. Worked with the NFFA tirelessly for many years. Harmon will be the first Purger of the evening.
Lawrence [pleading through his gag] I'm sorry. No, no, no. Please, please, please, please. No, no, no. Please, no, no! I'm sorry! No, please! No! I'm sorry! Please, no, no! Please, no! Please! No! Please, please!
Minister Edwidge Owens Release, Harmon.
Lawrence I'm sorry!
Minister Edwidge Owens [James begins stabbing Lawrence] Release the violence from your darkened heart! Scour your soul. Let the light in. You are blood-baptized. And you are born again!
Joe Dixon [Marcos shoots at Freakbride to drive her away] So, what's up with that?
Marcos Every day in Juarez was like the Purge. I know how to shoot, boss.
Joe Dixon Son, I really wish you'd stayed home.
Laney Rucker What the hell's going on?
Joe Dixon The damn insurance company. They just raised the premium on my Purge coverage. By thousands. The day before the damn Purge. If I don't pay it by tomorrow, I have no Purge coverage for this store.
Marcos They can't do that.
Joe Dixon Yeah, well, they just did it.
Laney Rucker Just lock the place down, Joe.
Joe Dixon Yeah, but that's not enough. If I have no insurance, I am screwed. I'll just have to protect this place myself.
Laney Rucker Are you crazy?
Marcos That's not a good idea, boss.
Laney Rucker Look, we love this place, too, Joe. I've been coming here since I was born. But it's just stuff. It can be replaced. You can't be.
Joe Dixon Yeah, but what about what you do on Purge Night, Laney? Huh? Is that not the pot calling the kettle brown? No?
Laney Rucker That's different, Joe, and you know that. I'm protected, and you won't be.
Joe Dixon This is all I got, guys. This is my slice of the pie. Man, I cannot, I can't lose this place. I just... I can't lose this place.
Senator Charlie Roan [at a presidential debate] More low-income people are killed during the Purge than anyone else. The money generated from the Purge lines the pockets of the NRA and insurance companies. Any government system that relies on violence to answer its problems must be rebooted.
Chief Couper [watching from off-stage] She's doing good, Leo.
Senator Charlie Roan It is time to call upon the better angels of our nature.
Reporter #1 [reporting on a riot in Washington, D.C] This is just one of a dozen protests around our capital after reports emerged claiming that the New Founding Fathers had been using the Purge to help their own economic agenda. Here's a recent statement by incendiary Purge detractor Dante Bishop.
Dante Bishop For the past 20 years, the NFFA has taken to legalized murder to decrease the poor population, which in turn keeps the government's spending down. Less welfare, less healthcare, less housing.
Reporter #1 Recent reporting suggests that the growing anti-Purge sentiment may have a monumental effect on the upcoming presidential election. Establishment NFFA candidate Minister Edwidge Owens has been losing ground to wildcard Independent candidate Senator Charlie Roan. 18 years ago, Roan was forced to watch the brutal execution of her entire family on Purge night and entered the political arena soon after with one goal in mind: to put an end to the annual holiday.
Senator Charlie Roan I have no doubt that the soul of our country is at stake. The Purge has to come to an end.
Reporter #1 Senator Roan is proving to be the greatest threat to the NFFA regime since they first took office 25 years ago.
Joe Dixon [taking fire from Danzinger] What the fuck was that?
Leo Barnes They found us, Senator.
Leo Barnes [fortifying Senator Roan's home] I want men in there. I want men in there. I want a lot of men back there. Well, she's got some security, but I'm revamping the entire thing. We got new barricades on all the doors, all the windows back and front.
Chief Couper Looks safe.
Leo Barnes Chief, if you tell me it's safe one more time, I'm gonna throw you down the steps.
Chief Couper Please don't do that.
Leo Barnes [heading upstairs] Men here. Men here. We got a security monitoring system in this room. We got eyes and ears on everything. This is her safe room. She is not to leave her safe room. No one is to go inside her safe room. Do we understand each other?
Chief Couper This is a mess. She's not gonna be happy about it.
Leo Barnes I don't care if she's happy, Chief. And I want to go on record as saying this is a bad idea. No matter what we do here, this house and this Senator are at risk on Purge Night. You understand me?
Chief Couper Duly noted. Let's lock it down.
Tommy Roseland We have our people out there countering all this anti-NFFA bullshit. What else can we do?
Leader Caleb Warrens [shouting] We do whatever it fucking takes! I have had it with all these idealistic pigs. They want the impossible. Everyone to have. Some cannot have. Not enough to go around.
Marcos [hearing a noise behind him, Joe raises his rifle] Hey, boss! It's me! It's me.
Joe Dixon [lowering his weapon] Come on outta there, boy. Good Lord, son. It's Purge Night. You don't sneak up on Black people. Good night, blue cheese. Where the hell you going? And why you carrying a chair?
Marcos I like sitting.
Joe Dixon Yeah, well, you ain't gonna be staying. Look, you know I appreciate you coming out here to watch my back, but I'm-I'm good.
Marcos No. I'll stay. Nothing else to do.
Joe Dixon Look, please don't be a pain in the ass. I want you to go home and be safe. I don't want you out here on Purge Night, son. I got this!
Joe Dixon [catching two shoplifters] All right, girls, give it up. I won't have to call the police.
Kimmy Get outta my face, old man!
Joe Dixon Let's not do this the hard way, okay? I'm giving you an out. All right, give up the candy or I'll have to take it away from you.
Kimmy You touch me and I scream rape, you cocksucking pig. Now walk away.
Laney Rucker Give it back.
Kimmy Who are you, bitch? Better get out of my way!
Schoolgirl #2 [holding her back] That's Laney Rucker, Kimmy.
Kimmy Laney Rucker? Holy shit. OG Queen badass? Yo! They called you Pequeña Muerte. Little Death. Yo, you're my motherfucking hero.
Laney Rucker That makes me proud. Now give back whatever you stole. And apologize.
Kimmy [obliging, somewhat reluctantly] Oh, my God. Sorry, mister. I was just playin'. So, Ms. Rucker, what happened to you? You look all whitish now. Later, Ms. Rucker. Wish I met you back in the day.
Senator Charlie Roan Mr. Bishop, I've heard stories of tactics that you employ on Purge Night. I can't say that I agree with any of it.
Dante Bishop I'll tell you what. You get elected, you stop this night, and I don't have to do what I do anymore. Let's go, Angel.
Senator Charlie Roan Fair enough.
Senator Charlie Roan What made you apply for this position?
Leo Barnes I like your politics.
Senator Charlie Roan No. No bullshit. I want a real answer.
Leo Barnes I lost my son some years ago. He was killed. I almost did something on Purge Night that would've destroyed a lot of lives. I want this night gone. I know you do, too. Especially after what you lost.
Senator Charlie Roan Yeah. Despite all of that, you... you have a big problem with how I do things.
Leo Barnes You take risks, Senator. My job is to eliminate risks and keep you alive. You don't make that easy.
Senator Charlie Roan The soul of this country is at stake, Leo. The only way that I can win is to risk everything, and that includes my life.
Tall Eric Busmalis You know you can relax now, right?
Leo Barnes No, I'll relax in the morning.
Senator Charlie Roan Am I interrupting?
Leo Barnes Senator, you should be in the den.
Senator Charlie Roan Eric, thank you for being here tonight.
Tall Eric Busmalis My pleasure.
Senator Charlie Roan Leo, have a drink with me.
[seeing his look]
Senator Charlie Roan You don't have a choice.
Tall Eric Busmalis Sounds serious.
Leo Barnes Don't say a word. Or I'll stick my foot up your ass.
Reporter #1 As she's done many times before, Senator Roan broke security protocol, walking off the stage, stepping into the audience.
Joe Dixon [watching on TV] Tell you this much, she got 'em little titties, but she got some big-ass balls. She ain't got a snowball's chance in a steam bath of winning this thing, but she be taking on them ol' white-haired George Washington wannabe mofos all by herself. And to that, I say bully for her.
Laney Rucker Oh, horseshit. She's full of it, too. Nothing'll ever change.
Joe Dixon Hey, Laney. Laney, Laney? I think we've offended Marcos with our anti-Senator talk.
Marcos The Senator's going to win. She's gonna make real changes, too. You'll see. All she needs is Florida. She gets the 29 electoral votes from Florida, that puts her over 270. She can do it.
Joe Dixon Smartass. All that useless shit and can't butter a damn bagel correctly.
Marcos I could butter your bagel, boss.
Joe Dixon Oh, you'd butter my bagel? Well, you got jokes over there. Yeah, you just be careful, kid, with all that hope, 'cause it can be a bad thing. Hope can lead to a lot of letdown. Tell him, Irish I.
Irish Ike Jenkins Excuse me, what? I'm not paying attention. I'm thinking about waffles and pussy. That's all I ever really think about, actually.
Joe Dixon Irish I, ladies and gentlemen.
Irish Ike Jenkins The fuck you laughing at? I'm dead serious.
Joe Dixon [with a laughing sigh] Ah, fuck!
Tommy Roseland The New Founding Fathers believe in fairness. And we hear what the people are saying. That the Purge benefits the rich and the powerful. That was never the intention. From this point on, no one is exempt. The rules protecting level 10 government officials have been revoked.
Chief Couper [as he watches on TV, Barnes knocks on the door] Yeah, come in.
Leo Barnes You seeing this?
Chief Couper Yeah, NFFA is revoking the Purge rule that protects government officials of ranking 10 on Purge night.
Leo Barnes Yeah, I'll secure a safehouse and full security detail on the night.
Senator Charlie Roan No. I'm staying home on Purge Night.
Leo Barnes Senator, I don't think that's a good idea.
Senator Charlie Roan If the voters get wind that I'm hiding in a fortress like some rich asshole, I lose votes and the NFFA wins. I stay home like 99% of the population. Make it safe. Whatever it takes.
Leo Barnes What about you guys? Who are you?
Senator Charlie Roan Is this necessary?
Leo Barnes It's very necessary. You, what's your name? Where you from?
Marcos Marcos Dali. Mexico City. But I've been an American citizen for two years.
Leo Barnes You got a record?
Marcos Not here.
Leo Barnes What'd you do in Mexico?
Marcos I tried to survive.
Leo Barnes What are you doing out on Purge Night?
Marcos Protecting the deli against looters because my boss lost his Purge insurance yesterday.
Joe Dixon Yeah, that's something you can look into, Senator. Insurance companies screwing the working man.
Joe Dixon That's, uh, that's Marcos right there. Marcos is, uh... he's a fan of yours.
Senator Charlie Roan Hi, Marcos.
Marcos Hey, Senator.
Joe Dixon He actually thinks you can win this thing.
Senator Charlie Roan Oh, yeah?
Joe Dixon [laughing] Shit! Uh, tell her what-what she need to do to win, Marcos.
Marcos Oh, no, it's not my place to say.
Senator Charlie Roan Well, you saved my life, Marcos. I'd like to hear it, please.
Marcos Florida is the key. You have to get the elders.
Senator Charlie Roan That's smart. He's not wrong, Joe. What do you think?
Joe Dixon Well, I don't think you got a damn chance.
Senator Charlie Roan Well, have a little faith.
Joe Dixon Well, I lost my faith in the system a long time ago, Senator.
Schoolgirl #2 [singing to the melody of "London Bridge is Falling Down"] We are gonna Purge today/Purge today, Purge today/We are gonna Purge today/Burn this bitch down.
[her friend can't get her chainsaw started]
Schoolgirl #2 FUCK!
Joe Dixon You heard me right. Senator Roan. Call me back, Lane. We need you bad.
[hanging up]
Joe Dixon She'll call back.
Leo Barnes We can't count on your friend. These kids'll be in here soon.
Marcos What do we do?
Leo Barnes Okay, we're gonna work as a team to protect this woman. You gentlemen understand what's at stake here, yes? Yes?
Marcos Yes.
Leo Barnes All right. Okay, you take the back, I'm gonna take the front.
Senator Charlie Roan I'll take the front with you.
Leo Barnes No, you're not gonna be on the front line.
Senator Charlie Roan Are you crazy, Leo? Give me a gun.
Leo Barnes I will give you a gun, but you're not on the front line. Over my dead body.
Senator Charlie Roan Then you better drop dead.
Joe Dixon I think he's right, Senator.
Leo Barnes Thank you, Deli Man.
Joe Dixon Deli Man? I-I agree with you, you still throwing attitude?
