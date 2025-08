Claire [Knocking on the bathroom door, while Michelle is in the bathroom] Michelle, you gotta get out of the bathroom. I'm already late for work and Rachel's gonna be late for school.

Michelle Darnell [From inside the bathroom] Well, I'm going as fast as I can. You're welcome to come in.

Claire [Opening the door to find Michelle applying self-tanning spray] Fine, but we gotta get on the schedule if you're gonna be here. Oh, my God! Close your robe!

Michelle Darnell No, absolutely not! I'm self-tanning and my legs are still wet.

Claire I can see your vagina.

Michelle Darnell Well, congratulations and you're welcome. You know, I had it rejuvenated in 2010. They called it a vaguvenation. You know, it's like a soft silk coin purse.

[Whispered]

Michelle Darnell I can barely urinate.

Claire [Still in shock] Oh, my God.

Michelle Darnell Now, do me a favor and tell me if I have any streaks on my hamstrings.

[Turns around, bends over and lifts up her robe as Rachel comes into the bathroom]

Claire Oh, my God! Put it away!

Claire Put it away!

Claire Go grab your backpack, honey. We don't need to brush our teeth today. Our teeth are fine.

[Rachel leaves the room, as Michelle goes back to spraying her leg with self-tanning spray]

Claire . You need to wipe some of that off your face. You know, it dries darker.

Michelle Darnell No. Does it?

[Grabs the bottle]

Michelle Darnell That's not what the bottle says.

[She wipes her face with a bath towel]

Michelle Darnell Oh. Oh, it's okay. It's coming off like a dream on your towel.

Claire You need to clean up the bathroom and... consider staying away from self-tanner altogether. Your... pelvic region is the color of curry.

Michelle Darnell Namaste, Claire. Thank you.