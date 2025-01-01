Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Secret Life of Pets The Secret Life of Pets Movie Quotes

The Secret Life of Pets Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Gidget Hey, Max.
Max Hey, Gidget.
Gidget Any plans today?
Max Yes. Big, big stuff today, Gidget. I got big plans. I'm gonna sit here and I'm gonna wait for Katie to come back.
Gidget Oh, that sounds exciting. Well, I won't interrupt. I've got a very busy day too.
[sighs]
Chloe Max, Come on, I'm your friend. Okay? And as your friend, I gotta be honest with you. I don't care about you or your problems.
Chloe And, when that random cat tried to eat Sweet Pea, who saved him?
Buddy It wasn't a random cat. It was you.
Chloe The identity of the random cat is not the point. We're talking about who saved him!
Mel Max did!
Pops This is uh, Puffball, Squash-Face, Weiner Dog, Yellow Bird, Eagle-Eye, Guinea Pig Joe. And, of course my, girlfriend Rhonda.
Snowball I feel heroic! And handsome! I'm a little wet, but I still look good. I look good.
Snowball [kisses Gidget, jumps off bridge] Remember me!
Buddy [as they enter the sewer] What is that smell?
Pops It's poo-poo with a dash of caca.
Pops Now, if we take the human route, getting there is gonna take days. You may have lots of time, but for me every breath is a cliffhanger.
Tiberius Okay. He's too stupid to talk and too ugly to eat.
Gidget [screams and tackles Ozone to the ground] I'm done playing nice! Where is Max?
Ozone What? I-I...
Gidget [Gidget slaps Ozone] Tell me!
[slaps him again]
Ozone Well I... I can't.
[gets slapped again]
Ozone Let me finish.
[and slapped again]
Ozone Ow! Help me!
[and slapped again]
Gidget Don't look at him!
[slaps Ozone again]
Gidget Look at me! Nobody can help you! Where is *Max*?
Snowball The revolution has begun! Liberated forever! Domesticated never!
Chloe Because she's a dog person, Max. And dog people do weird, inexplicable things. Like... they get dogs instead of cats.
Buddy How you been, old timer?
Pops Paralyzed.
[Awkward pause]
Gidget Great!
Snowball Welcome my dogs! Oh, you guys look weird. Hurry up, come on in.
Buddy You said it was a costume party!
Mel Why do you listen to me?
Snowball Who are we? *Who* are *we*? We are the Flushed Pets. Thrown away by our owners and now we are out for revenge! It's like a club, but with biting and scratching.
Snowball Death is coming to Brooklyn. And it's got buck teeth and a cotton tail!
Pops All right, party's over! *Myron*! *Vacuum*!
Pops That ball of fluff's got a screw loose.
Snowball That raccoon is lying. He's not the president.
Snowball [seeing Max on Duke on a ferry] They're going to Brooklyn.
Tattoo They say everyone's going to Brooklyn these days. It's making a real comeback.
Snowball I'm not talking about hipster real estate trends. I'm talking vengeance, Tattoo!
Max Maybe the legend of dogs coming from wolves is jus... is just wrong. Maybe, like, maybe one puppy asked his mom, "Where did we come from?" And the mom said "Woof." And the kid was like, "Oh wolves?" And she was like, "Yeah, fine."
Max Do you see the van?
Snowball Yeah, I see it... We're about to hit it
Mel I will never eat a pill like that again. Unless it's covered in peanut butter. Because, I mean, come on! Right? It's peanut butter!
Duke Don't make me angry, because when I get angry, I do this...
[Growls]
Duke ... and I hate doing that.
Max [after Duke accidentally causes a vase to crash to the floor] Oh, Duke. Duke, Katie is not... Katie's gonna be so upset when she sees that... Katie's... gonna flip out...
[looks around mischievously]
Max ... when she sees how... you trashed her whole place.
Duke Oh, it's just...
[scratches behind ear]
Duke It's just one vase.
Max Is it, Duke? Is it?
[Kicks a vase off a table]
Max Oh that's a shame.
[pushes a bunch of papers onto the ground]
Duke What are you doing?
Max Whoa, what am I doing? Nothing. I'm a cute little doggy. Katie knows I'd never do anything like this
[pushes a table making it start to tip over]
Duke No, no. Whoa!
[runs and manages to keep the table from falling over]
Max This can only be the work of...
[pushes some books off a shelf]
Max ... a dangerous stray, Who hasn't laid down a foundation of trust.
[walks along a counter-top, knocking things over]
Max You're the new dog. And, hey Duke, what'd you go and do this for?
[pushes a bowl of fruit to the ground]
Duke Oh! I'm gonna...
Max What? Bite me? Rip my face off? Perfect. Wait till Katie finds out.
[imitates an injured dog]
Max Oh! Help, Katie! Thank goodness you're here! I tried to stop him, but he's crazy!
[last lines]
Max Welcome home, Duke.
Duke Thanks, Max.
Snowball [to Max] Can I call you "Tiny Dog"?
Snowball [after the Viper has been killed] You squished the Sacred Viper?
[Begins to weep]
Snowball He's a flat-jack! Oh Viper! Viper you in a better place! You with Ricky! You ain't never did nothin' to nobody! Well, you bit a lot of people Viper, so technically, you might actually deserve this, this might be something that's long overdue. But... it shouldn't have came like this! Not on my watch!
[first lines]
Max [narrating] I've lived in this city all my life. I'm Max. And I'm the luckiest dog in New York because of her. That's Katie. Katie and I, well, we have the perfect relationship. We met a few years ago and, boy, let me tell ya', we got along right away. You know, it was one of those relationships where... where you just know.
Snowball I feel heroic! And handsome! I'm a little wet, but I still look good...
Max [In the sewers with Snowball] The smell is disgusting...
[Snowball glances at him suspiciously]
Max ... ly good!
Ozone What's goin' on here?
Max Hey, uh, Gidget, wait up.
Gidget Oh, uh, hi, Max.
[her tail starts wagging]
Max Yeah, uh...
Gidget [to her tail] Play it cool!
[Her tail stops wagging, and she giggles]
Max Yeah, I just wanted to, uh...
[clears throat]
Max Look. Have you ever lived across from someone your whole life, but you don't really appreciate them until... I don't know, until they're beating up dozens of animals on the Brooklyn Bridge? I guess, what I'm trying to say is... if you ever want to...
[Gidget wags her tail, and her eyes lighten up. Then she barks and happily hops onto Max and starts licking him and nuzzling him]
Max Okay!
Pops Oh, great, you're in love! How gross for everyone! Now, move it!
Snowball [to snakes guarding the entrance] The new password is "Don't ask the leader for the password!"
[the snakes eyes turn green and they smile]
Gidget [climbs up through the drawers and shelves of a cabinet] Friends, I am afraid that I have some terrible news.
Mel The squirrels are gonna take over the world, I knew it! I always said, squirrels are little shifty little guys.
Gidget No, we're not doing the squirrel thing right now, that's not, no!
[sighs]
Gidget Max is missing! He's out there somewhere. Lost. Scared. So, so handsome. We've got to find him and bring him home!
Mel But the outside world is loud and scary, whoa! Is that a hawk?
Gidget This is my friend, Tiberius. He's going to help us.
[Tiberius flies next to Gidget]
Gidget He's not going to eat us. We've already been over it.
Buddy Come on, Gidget. We go out there without a leash, we'll get caught by a net... or something worse.
Mel Yeah, like a hawk!
Gidget We're wasting time. Max need us.
Buddy Come on, girl. Max doesn't even know you're alive.
Gidget Well, I don't care. I love him! I love him with all of my heart! And I'm gonna go look for Max, no matter who's with me. So... Who's with me? All right, fine. Fine.
[Gidget is watching La Pasión de la Pasión on TV]
Maria [Bursting into a room with much flouncing] Why? Why?
Gidget What's the matter, Maria?
Fernando Maria! Your face! It wears a thousand sorrows! What is wrong?
Maria [More flouncing] Oh, I have come face to face with the worst thing in the world!
Gidget [Getting really into it] What? Oh, tell me Maria! Tell me now! I CANNOT BEAR ANOTHER MOMENT WITHOUT KNOWING!
Maria [Yet more flouncing] Loneliness!
[Fernardo gasps, then Gidget gasps]
Duke [angry, after he barked at the family] Why did you bring me here, Max?
Max Wait a minute. This is my fault? I was trying to help you!
Duke You were trying to get rid of me!
Max You know what, Duke? I don't need this. I'll see you later.
[Max suddenly gets captured by the animal control, Duke saves him]
Duke GO HOME, MAX!
[Duke gets put into the animal control truck, Max chases]
