SnowballWho are we? *Who* are *we*? We are the Flushed Pets. Thrown away by our owners and now we are out for revenge! It's like a club, but with biting and scratching.
SnowballDeath is coming to Brooklyn. And it's got buck teeth and a cotton tail!
PopsAll right, party's over! *Myron*! *Vacuum*!
PopsThat ball of fluff's got a screw loose.
SnowballThat raccoon is lying. He's not the president.
Snowball[seeing Max on Duke on a ferry]They're going to Brooklyn.
TattooThey say everyone's going to Brooklyn these days. It's making a real comeback.
SnowballI'm not talking about hipster real estate trends. I'm talking vengeance, Tattoo!
MaxMaybe the legend of dogs coming from wolves is jus... is just wrong. Maybe, like, maybe one puppy asked his mom, "Where did we come from?" And the mom said "Woof." And the kid was like, "Oh wolves?" And she was like, "Yeah, fine."
Snowball[after the Viper has been killed]You squished the Sacred Viper?
[Begins to weep]
SnowballHe's a flat-jack! Oh Viper! Viper you in a better place! You with Ricky! You ain't never did nothin' to nobody! Well, you bit a lot of people Viper, so technically, you might actually deserve this, this might be something that's long overdue. But... it shouldn't have came like this! Not on my watch!
[first lines]
Max[narrating]I've lived in this city all my life. I'm Max. And I'm the luckiest dog in New York because of her. That's Katie. Katie and I, well, we have the perfect relationship. We met a few years ago and, boy, let me tell ya', we got along right away. You know, it was one of those relationships where... where you just know.
SnowballI feel heroic! And handsome! I'm a little wet, but I still look good...
Max[In the sewers with Snowball]The smell is disgusting...
MaxLook. Have you ever lived across from someone your whole life, but you don't really appreciate them until... I don't know, until they're beating up dozens of animals on the Brooklyn Bridge? I guess, what I'm trying to say is... if you ever want to...
[Gidget wags her tail, and her eyes lighten up. Then she barks and happily hops onto Max and starts licking him and nuzzling him]