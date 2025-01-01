Max [after Duke accidentally causes a vase to crash to the floor] Oh, Duke. Duke, Katie is not... Katie's gonna be so upset when she sees that... Katie's... gonna flip out...

[looks around mischievously]

Max ... when she sees how... you trashed her whole place.

[scratches behind ear]

Duke It's just one vase.

Max Is it, Duke? Is it?

[Kicks a vase off a table]

Max Oh that's a shame.

[pushes a bunch of papers onto the ground]

Duke What are you doing?

Max Whoa, what am I doing? Nothing. I'm a cute little doggy. Katie knows I'd never do anything like this

[pushes a table making it start to tip over]

[runs and manages to keep the table from falling over]

Max This can only be the work of...

[pushes some books off a shelf]

Max ... a dangerous stray, Who hasn't laid down a foundation of trust.

[walks along a counter-top, knocking things over]

Max You're the new dog. And, hey Duke, what'd you go and do this for?

[pushes a bowl of fruit to the ground]

Max What? Bite me? Rip my face off? Perfect. Wait till Katie finds out.

[imitates an injured dog]