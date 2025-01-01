Menu
Concussion Movie Quotes

Dr. Bennet Omalu Need is not weak. Need is need. You have to be the best version of yourself. If you don't know what that is, you pick something and fake it
Dr. Cyril Wecht The NFL owns a day of the week. The same day the Church used to own. Now it's theirs.
Dr. Bennet Omalu All of these animals have shock absorbers built into their bodies. The woodpecker's tongue extends through the back of the mouth out of the nostril, encircling the entire cranium. It is the anatomical equivalent of a safety belt for its brain. Human beings? Not a single piece of our anatomy protects us from those types of collisions. A human being will get concussed at sixty G's. A common head-to-head contact on a football field? One hundred G's. God did not intend for us to play football.
Dr. Bennet Omalu [from trailer] Tell the truth! Tell the truth!
[from trailer]
Dr. Bennet Omalu When I was a boy, heaven was here,
[gestures with hand]
Dr. Bennet Omalu and America was here.
[gestures slightly lower]
Dr. Bennet Omalu You could be anything, you could do anything - I never wanted anything as much as I wanted to be an American.
Dr. Cyril Wecht What if they show up here with a warrant?
Dr. Bennet Omalu On suspicion of what? Science?
[from trailer]
Voice on phone Drop it, or they'll be doing your autopsy, Mr Omalu.
Dr. Bennet Omalu DOCTOR Omalu.
[Hangs up the phone]
[last lines]
Title Card The NFL agreed under the condition that it would not having to disclose what it knew, or when, about the effects of concussions on football players. Actuaries hired by the NFL have concluded that 28% of professional football players will suffer from serious cognitive impairment, including CTE. All federal charges against Dr. Cyril Wecht, were dismissed. In February 2015, Dr. Bennet Omalu became a citizen of the United States of America.
Prema Mutiso I can't tell what you are more afraid of: what you will find or what you won't.
Dr. Cyril Wecht [rhetorically] Did you think the NFL would thank you?
Dr. Bennet Omalu [earnestly] Yes.
Dr. Cyril Wecht What the hell for?
Dr. Bennet Omalu For knowing.
Dr. Bennet Omalu I solved the problem. All they have to do is put on the side of the helmet, "The Surgeon General has determined that playing football is hazardous to your health."
Dr. Cyril Wecht You got to put it on BOTH sides of the helmet.
[they laugh]
Prema Mutiso If you don't speak for the dead, who will? You are of the Igbo tribe, Bennet. When you have the truth, the thing you are told you cannot do is the thing you must do. Embrace that, and nothing created by man can bring you down.
Rep. Linda Sanchez It sort of reminds me of the tobacco companies, pre-'90s, when they kept saying, "No, there's no link between smoking and damage to your health or ill health effects." And they were forced to admit that that was incorrect, through a spate of litigation in the 1990s.
Dr. Julian Bailes I just kept sending them back out there.
Dr. Cyril Wecht What the hell were you thinking?
Dr. Julian Bailes You've got to be a part of it. You've got to be on the sidelines with them to understand. Whatever it takes to keep them in the game, to keep the whole thing going. Tape, needles, Vicodin, Toradol, Lidocaine, Percocet, Lexapro, Zoloft... have I left anything out? It's tires and oil. Just mechanics trying to keep the cars on the racetrack.
Dr. Cyril Wecht Yeah, well, it's not medicine. I don't know what it is.
Dr. Julian Bailes It's business.
Dr. Bennet Omalu [on Dr Wecht's indictment for misuse of a fax machine] They could not come up with something this stupid in Nigeria!
Dr. Bennet Omalu [from trailer] Repetitive head trauma chokes the brain! And turns man into something else.
Prema Mutiso Bennett, listen to me. Do you know that I chose to fake?
Prema Mutiso You.
Prema Mutiso [points to a box of pathology slides] What is that?
Dr. Bennet Omalu Mike Webster.
Dr. Bennet Omalu By my calculations, Mike Webster has sustained more than 70,000 blows to his head.
Dr. Cyril Wecht Do you know why you're not back in Nigeria?
Dr. Bennet Omalu Yes, because I remind you of you.
Dr. Cyril Wecht Only less handsome. Sit down.
Dr. Bennet Omalu I want to marry you. We can fall in love...
Prema Mutiso If you want to marry me, I will marry you.
Dr. Bennet Omalu That's good, because I already made the down payment.
Dr. Bennet Omalu Cyril, I can not go back to Nigeria. Everything that I am is here. My child has got to be born in America.
Dr. Cyril Wecht Don't worry, I'll get you a job. Hey, you can work with me in the prison laundry.
Dr. Cyril Wecht I think you'll be an American hero.
Dr. Bennet Omalu I'm not even American.
Dr. Cyril Wecht Better. That's VERY American!
Dr. Bennet Omalu I had a revelation tonight. This body was made for dancing.
Dr. Ron Hamilton Ever met the great DeKosky before? Expect two minutes, tops.
Prema Mutiso [to Bennet] Your name means "If you know, you must tell."
Dr. Cyril Wecht How much has it cost you so far?
Dr. Bennet Omalu $20,000.
Dr. Cyril Wecht 20?
Dr. Bennet Omalu I save. Everything.
Dr. Cyril Wecht Really? How un-American.
Dr. Cyril Wecht Sometimes in life, one... You are asked to leave something for peace. But sometimes you cannot.
Dr. Bennet Omalu Do you think he believes it's time to leave it alone?
Dr. Cyril Wecht No, I do not believe it. I never do, why people hate me.
Mike Webster To Justin... All we got to do is finish the game. We'll all be winners. Okay?
Dr. Joseph Maroon Football is the most popular sport in America because it is so goddamn fantastic. And that, right there?
[points out the window to Heinz Field]
Dr. Joseph Maroon That is the beating heart of this city. And you want to end it?
