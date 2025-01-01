Dr. Bennet OmaluNeed is not weak. Need is need. You have to be the best version of yourself. If you don't know what that is, you pick something and fake it
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Cyril WechtThe NFL owns a day of the week. The same day the Church used to own. Now it's theirs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Bennet OmaluAll of these animals have shock absorbers built into their bodies. The woodpecker's tongue extends through the back of the mouth out of the nostril, encircling the entire cranium. It is the anatomical equivalent of a safety belt for its brain. Human beings? Not a single piece of our anatomy protects us from those types of collisions. A human being will get concussed at sixty G's. A common head-to-head contact on a football field? One hundred G's. God did not intend for us to play football.
Title CardThe NFL agreed under the condition that it would not having to disclose what it knew, or when, about the effects of concussions on football players. Actuaries hired by the NFL have concluded that 28% of professional football players will suffer from serious cognitive impairment, including CTE. All federal charges against Dr. Cyril Wecht, were dismissed. In February 2015, Dr. Bennet Omalu became a citizen of the United States of America.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prema MutisoI can't tell what you are more afraid of: what you will find or what you won't.
Prema MutisoIf you don't speak for the dead, who will? You are of the Igbo tribe, Bennet. When you have the truth, the thing you are told you cannot do is the thing you must do. Embrace that, and nothing created by man can bring you down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rep. Linda SanchezIt sort of reminds me of the tobacco companies, pre-'90s, when they kept saying, "No, there's no link between smoking and damage to your health or ill health effects." And they were forced to admit that that was incorrect, through a spate of litigation in the 1990s.
Dr. Julian BailesYou've got to be a part of it. You've got to be on the sidelines with them to understand. Whatever it takes to keep them in the game, to keep the whole thing going. Tape, needles, Vicodin, Toradol, Lidocaine, Percocet, Lexapro, Zoloft... have I left anything out? It's tires and oil. Just mechanics trying to keep the cars on the racetrack.