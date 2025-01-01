Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ride Along 2 Ride Along 2 Movie Quotes

James Payton [when Ben once again shoots someone out of nervousness] Again?
Ben Barber My nerves is bad, man! Oh, my God! He's a zombie! Headshot, Walking Dead!
Antonio Pope Name?
Maya Prince Admiral Stephen Matumbay.
Ben Barber Plus my two servants.
James Payton I'm not your servant.
Ben Barber [he slaps James] You are what I say you are!
Maya [James slaps Ben back] Sign of respect.
Ben Barber I can't feel my face.
Ben Barber At Saturdays, I'm responsible for providing for my wife. Professionally, sexually...
[his wife shows up in slutty police uniform with handcuffs]
Ben Barber Well, I'm not really worried about the last one.
