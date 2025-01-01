Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Ride Along 2
Ride Along 2 Movie Quotes
Ride Along 2 Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
James Payton
[when Ben once again shoots someone out of nervousness]
Again?
Ben Barber
My nerves is bad, man! Oh, my God! He's a zombie! Headshot, Walking Dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Antonio Pope
Name?
Maya
Prince Admiral Stephen Matumbay.
Ben Barber
Plus my two servants.
James Payton
I'm not your servant.
Ben Barber
[he slaps James]
You are what I say you are!
Maya
[James slaps Ben back]
Sign of respect.
Ben Barber
I can't feel my face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Barber
At Saturdays, I'm responsible for providing for my wife. Professionally, sexually...
[his wife shows up in slutty police uniform with handcuffs]
Ben Barber
Well, I'm not really worried about the last one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ice Cube
Kevin Hart
Benjamin Bratt
Olivia Munn
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree