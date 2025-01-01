Menu
Kinoafisha Films Creed Creed Movie Quotes

Creed Movie Quotes

Rocky Balboa Time takes everybody out; time's undefeated.
Rocky Balboa [Creed takes cell phone photo of boxing drills and walks off] Hey don't you want this?
Adonis Johnson [Holds out cell phone] It's on this.
Rocky Balboa What if you lose it?
Adonis Johnson It's already in the cloud.
Rocky Balboa [Looks in sky confused] What cloud?
Rocky Balboa One step at a time. One punch at a time. One round at a time.
Rocky Balboa [pointing toward Adonis' reflection in the mirror] That's the toughest opponent you're ever going to have to face.
Rocky Balboa Women weaken legs.
Rocky Balboa You can't learn anything when you're talking.
Rocky Balboa That's a fact of life.
Rocky Balboa As long as you're talking, you're not listening.
Adonis Johnson I can train at your house.
Rocky Balboa No I don't know nobody's been to my house in a long time you might be uncomfortable there.
Adonis Johnson What, do you walk around naked?
Rocky Balboa Apollo? Yeah, he was great. Perfect fighter. Ain't nobody ever better.
Adonis Johnson So how did you beat him?
Rocky Balboa Time beat him. Time, you know, takes everybody out. It's undefeated.
Adonis Johnson Don't! I have to prove it!
Rocky Balboa Prove what?
Adonis Johnson That I'm not a mistake!
Adonis Johnson [after finding one of Paulie's old porno magazines] Alright Paulie!
Dr. Kathari Heard you fell down. Was that the first time you fallen?
Rocky Balboa Without being punched.
Bianca Hey Donnie, you moving?
Adonis Johnson Yeah I'm going to be living with my uncle for a little bit.
[Referring to Rocky]
Bianca That's your uncle? He's white!
Rocky Balboa [Talking about Ricky's trash talking] Now were going to shut his big mouth aren't we?
Bianca [to Adonis sarcastically] you didn't tell me your uncle was Rocky Balboa.
Adonis Johnson We got one Rock!
[from trailer]
Adonis Johnson A great fighter once said, "It ain't about how hard you can hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."
Rocky Balboa [to Adonis Creed/Michael B. Jordan after he caught the chicken] Pretty good, chickens are getting slower.
'Pretty' Ricky Conlan [after the fight] You go and get it chum. You the future of this division. You wear that name with pride.
