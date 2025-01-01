Menu
Films
Creed
Creed Movie Quotes
Creed Movie Quotes
Rocky Balboa
Time takes everybody out; time's undefeated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Balboa
[Creed takes cell phone photo of boxing drills and walks off]
Hey don't you want this?
Adonis Johnson
[Holds out cell phone]
It's on this.
Rocky Balboa
What if you lose it?
Adonis Johnson
It's already in the cloud.
Rocky Balboa
[Looks in sky confused]
What cloud?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Balboa
One step at a time. One punch at a time. One round at a time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Balboa
[pointing toward Adonis' reflection in the mirror]
That's the toughest opponent you're ever going to have to face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Balboa
Women weaken legs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Balboa
You can't learn anything when you're talking.
Rocky Balboa
That's a fact of life.
Rocky Balboa
As long as you're talking, you're not listening.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adonis Johnson
I can train at your house.
Rocky Balboa
No I don't know nobody's been to my house in a long time you might be uncomfortable there.
Adonis Johnson
What, do you walk around naked?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Balboa
Apollo? Yeah, he was great. Perfect fighter. Ain't nobody ever better.
Adonis Johnson
So how did you beat him?
Rocky Balboa
Time beat him. Time, you know, takes everybody out. It's undefeated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adonis Johnson
Don't! I have to prove it!
Rocky Balboa
Prove what?
Adonis Johnson
That I'm not a mistake!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adonis Johnson
[after finding one of Paulie's old porno magazines]
Alright Paulie!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Kathari
Heard you fell down. Was that the first time you fallen?
Rocky Balboa
Without being punched.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bianca
Hey Donnie, you moving?
Adonis Johnson
Yeah I'm going to be living with my uncle for a little bit.
[Referring to Rocky]
Bianca
That's your uncle? He's white!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Balboa
[Talking about Ricky's trash talking]
Now were going to shut his big mouth aren't we?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bianca
[to Adonis sarcastically]
you didn't tell me your uncle was Rocky Balboa.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adonis Johnson
We got one Rock!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Adonis Johnson
A great fighter once said, "It ain't about how hard you can hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Balboa
[to Adonis Creed/Michael B. Jordan after he caught the chicken]
Pretty good, chickens are getting slower.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
'Pretty' Ricky Conlan
[after the fight]
You go and get it chum. You the future of this division. You wear that name with pride.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
