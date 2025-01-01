Menu
Youth Movie Quotes

Mick Boyle You say that emotions are overrated. But that's bullshit. Emotions are all we've got.
Mick Boyle [as he shows his protegee the distant Alps through a telescope] You see that mountain over there? Everything seems really close. That's the future. And now...
[as he flips the telescope around so it's in fish eye lens]
Mick Boyle ... everything seems really far away. That's the past.
Jimmy Tree I have to choose, I have to choose what is really worth telling: horror or desire? And I choose desire. You, each one of you, you open my eyes, you made me see that I should not wasting my time on the senseless fear...
Pale Teenager When your son says, 'Why weren't you a father to me?' And you say, 'I didn't think I was up to it.' At that moment, I understood some really important.
Jimmy Tree What?
Pale Teenager That no one in the world feels up to it, so there is no reason to worry.
Mick Boyle We are all extras. All we have is emotions.
Miss Universe I appreciate the irony, but when it is drenched in poison, it is drained of its force and reveals something else.
Jimmy Tree What?
Miss Universe Frustration.
Fred Ballinger Children, don't know their parents ordeals. Sure, they know certain details, striking elements. And they know what they need to know to be on one side or the other. They don't know that I trembled the first time I ever saw you on stage. All the orchestra behind my back were laughing at my falling in love. And my unexpected fragility. They don't know that you sold of your mother's jewellery in order to help me with my second piece. When everyone else was turning me down calling me presumptuous inelegant musician. They don't know that you too, and you were right that you thought I was a presumptuous, inelegant musician at that time. And you cried so hard. Not because you sold you mother's jewellery but because you sold your mother. They don't know that we were together. You and I. Despite all the exhaustion, and the pain, and hardship. Melanie. They must never know that you and I despite everything liked to think of ourselves as a simple song.
Lena Ballinger You know, sometimes when I'm asleep at night, he watches me... and last night he stroked my cheek for the first time in my life. Only I wasn't asleep... I was pretending to be asleep.
Mick Boyle Parents know when their children are pretending to be asleep.
Mick Boyle Do you see that mountain over there?
Girl Screenwriter Yes. It looks very close.
Mick Boyle Exactly. This is what you see when you're young. Everything seems really close. And that's the future. And now. And that's what you see when you're old. Everything seems really far away. That's the past.
Queen's Emissary Why exactly do you find the monarchy endearing?
Fred Ballinger Well, because it's so vulnerable. You eliminate one person. And all of a sudden. The whole world changes. Like in a marriage.
Fred Ballinger I'm wondering what happens to your memory over time. I can't remember my family. I don't remember their faces or how they talked. Last night I was watching Lena while she was asleep. And I was thinking about all the thousands of little things that I done for her as her father. And I done them deliberately so that she would remember them. When she grows up. But in time. She won't remember a single thing.
Fred Ballinger We only ever told each other the good things.
Fred Ballinger You were right. Music is all I understand.
Lena Ballinger And what does she do?
Fred Ballinger The most obscene job in the world.
Lena Ballinger She is a prostitute?
Lena Ballinger Worse. She is a pop star.
Mick Boyle I have to believe in everything in order to make things up.
Screenwriter in Love You've been watching too many movies, you idiot, you've forgotten what life is about.
Fred Ballinger You understand everything with your hands, don't you?
Masseuse We can understand all sorts of things by touching. Who knows why people are so afraid of touching?
Fred Ballinger Maybe it's because they think it has something to do with pleasure.
Masseuse That's just another good reason for touching instead of talking.
Fred Ballinger Don't you like to talk?
Masseuse I never have anything to say.
Mick Boyle You know, I've come to understand something, Fred. That people are either beautiful or ugly, and the ones in between are merely cute.
Jimmy Tree Tell me about Stravinsky.
Fred Ballinger Well, he once said intellectuals had no taste. And from that moment on, I did everything I could not to become an intellectual. And I succeeded.
Lena Ballinger You know, he said the reason he couldn't conduct the Simple Songs was because my mother's the only person on Earth who could sing them.
Mick Boyle He said that?
Lena Ballinger He said that to the queen's emissary.
Mick Boyle It took him eighty years to finally say something romantic, and he goes and says it to the queen's emissary.
Diva Okay, you win. I'll go to bed with you, on one condition: that you don't come. That way, Frank... that way, you'll never forget me.
Jimmy Tree I want to tell about your desire, my desire. So pure, so impossible, so immoral. But it doesn't matter because that's what makes us alive.
Brenda Morel C'mon, life goes on even without that cinema bullshit.
Mick Boyle It doesn't make a difference! Men, artists, animals... plants! We're all just extras.
Fred Ballinger So I've grown old without understanding how I got here.
Doctor Do you know what awaits you outside of here?
Fred Ballinger No. What?
Doctor Youth.
Fred Ballinger Levity is an irresistible temptation.
Fred Ballinger I don't know what the problem is. But I'm not going to try and cheer you up by lying. Or talk about things I never knew about.
Mick Boyle You made me realize that not only I do not remember my parents any more, but my childhood. For example, I do not remember a thing about it. There is only one thing I still remember.
Fred Ballinger What?
Mick Boyle The precise moment when I learned how to ride a bike. And this morning, as if by magic, I remembered the moment right after.
Fred Ballinger When you fell off?
Mick Boyle How the fuck did you know?
Fred Ballinger Well, that happens to everybody. You learn something, you're happy and then... you forget to brake.
Fred Ballinger You know what's the difference between you and me?
Mick Boyle What.
Fred Ballinger Ultimately, I never liked life well enough.
Mick Boyle She says I lost so much time because of you, Michael. I lost the best years of my life.
Lena Ballinger You are victim of your own apathies, Daddy.
Pale Teenager I saw you in that film that you've played a father who never knew his son. And he meets him for the first time in a highway diner when his son is already 14 years.
Jimmy Tree Nobody saw that movie!
Pale Teenager There was that dialogue that I really liked. When your son says: "Why weren't you a father to me?"And you say: "I didn't think I was up to it."At that moment I understood something really important.
Jimmy Tree What?
Pale Teenager That no one in the world feels up to it. So there is no reason to worry. Bye...
[last lines]
Fred Ballinger [sitting in his wife's room] I waited till visiting hours to come and see you. They don't know, Melanie. The children don't know their parents ordeals. Sure, they know certain details, striking elements. And they know what they need to know to be on one side or the other. They don't know that I trembled the first time I ever saw you on stage. And that the orchestra behind my back was laughing at my falling in love. And my unexpected fragility. They don't know that you sold of your mother's jewellery in order to help me with my second piece, when everyone else was turning me down, calling me a presumptuous, inelegant musician. I think they don't know that you too, and you were right that you thought I was a presumptuous, inelegant musician at that time. And you cried so hard. Not because you sold you mother's jewellery, but because you sold your mother. They don't know that we were together, you and I, despite all the exhaustion, and the pain, and the hardship. Melanie, they must never know that you and I, despite everything, liked to think of ourselves as "A Simple Song."Look at me.
[she staring blankly out the window in her dementia]
Screenwriter in Love Goes where the wind blows.
Mick Boyle Which is what we all do.
Brenda Morel Human beings really know how to be pathetic when they try to, huh?
Fred Ballinger You won't fool me. I know you can't levitate.
Lena Ballinger Julian's an ass because... I'm really good in bed.
Fred Ballinger I know.
Lena Ballinger What do you mean you know?
Fred Ballinger You're my daughter. And in all modesty, I was a wonder between the sheets.
[Lena laughs hysterically]
Fred Ballinger It's true.
Fred Ballinger Did you take a piss today?
Mick Boyle [nods in affirmation] Twice. Four drops. You?
Fred Ballinger The same. More or less.
Mick Boyle More? Or less?
Fred Ballinger Less.
Mick Boyle I read somewhere that tear ducts can produce tears for three days without stop.
Lena Ballinger Bathtubs are more dangerous than Everest.
Luca Moroder How true.
Luca Moroder It is an amazing feeling climbing, you know? A real sense of freedom.
Lena Ballinger All I feel is fear.
Luca Moroder That is an amazing feeling too, you know?
Fred Ballinger [to doctor] My daughter says I'm apathetic. Is it... is it that obvious?
Paloma Faith I'm Paloma Faith. And I'm not a whore.
Brenda Morel You're old, you're tired, you don't know how to see the world any more, Mick. All you know how to see is your own death, which is waiting right around the corner for you.
Miss Universe I appreciate irony, but when it is drenched in poison, it is drained of its force and reveals something else...
Jimmy Tree [pregnant pause] What?
Miss Universe Frustration!
Queen's Emissary Her majesty the queen would be *honored* to confer a knighthood upon you this coming June.
Fred Ballinger Good.
Queen's Emissary Her majesty the queen will be *de*-lighted to learn you have accepted.
Fred Ballinger Her majesty the queen has never been *de*-lighted at anything.
Fred Ballinger Because levity is also a perversion.
Mick Boyle [on phone] Julian, this is your father. Even though at this point, based on the evidence, I'm not so sure you're my son.
Mick Boyle That's a totally asinine idea. Who else?
Shy Screenwriter I am timid and insecure. My parents never gave me any encouragement. I've never had a girlfriend. And I have some serious doubts about my sexual orientation.
Mick Boyle Stop it. You're not going to move me.
Shy Screenwriter My aunt has polio.
[Mick laughs]
Mick Boyle What do you need band-aids for?
Fred Ballinger I don't. I'm doing it out of solidarity with you.
[after much resistance, Fred tells Lena what Julian said about Paloma Faith]
Lena Ballinger You didn't have to tell me that.
Luca Moroder Hello. I am a mountaineer. And I teach climbing. I give lessons here at the hotel.
Lena Ballinger Oh...
Luca Moroder And you? What do you do?
Lena Ballinger I have two jobs. I'm a daughter and I also an assistant to my father.
Luca Moroder Would you like to try climbing?
Lena Ballinger You know, I can make a man go wild in bed if I want.
Mick Boyle Nothing like being in a tunnel to make you feel you're in a tunnel.
Mick Boyle Do you remember the other day when you told me you don't remember your parents any more?
Fred Ballinger No, I... I don't remember.
Fred Ballinger What it would've been like... to have slept with Gilda Black?
Mick Boyle Yeah... I wonder too.
Fred Ballinger Liar!
[first lines]
Fred Ballinger You can't smoke here.
Queen's Emissary What, even outside?
Fred Ballinger Not even inside.
Queen's Emissary Uh, well Pardon me, Mr. Ballinger. Or may I call you Maestro?
[drops his cigarettes onto the table]
Mick Boyle Melanie is so beautiful in that picture.
Fred Ballinger You're right... She is beautiful.
Mick Boyle You know, I've come to understand something, Fred. That people are either beautiful or ugly. The ones in between are merely cute.
Brenda Morel TV is the future and the present. Life goes on without all that cinema bullshit.
