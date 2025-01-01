Mick BoyleYou say that emotions are overrated. But that's bullshit. Emotions are all we've got.
Mick Boyle[as he shows his protegee the distant Alps through a telescope]You see that mountain over there? Everything seems really close. That's the future. And now...
[as he flips the telescope around so it's in fish eye lens]
Mick Boyle... everything seems really far away. That's the past.
Jimmy TreeI have to choose, I have to choose what is really worth telling: horror or desire? And I choose desire. You, each one of you, you open my eyes, you made me see that I should not wasting my time on the senseless fear...
Pale TeenagerWhen your son says, 'Why weren't you a father to me?' And you say, 'I didn't think I was up to it.' At that moment, I understood some really important.
Lena BallingerYou know, sometimes when I'm asleep at night, he watches me... and last night he stroked my cheek for the first time in my life. Only I wasn't asleep... I was pretending to be asleep.
Mick BoyleParents know when their children are pretending to be asleep.
Mick BoyleExactly. This is what you see when you're young. Everything seems really close. And that's the future. And now. And that's what you see when you're old. Everything seems really far away. That's the past.
Queen's EmissaryWhy exactly do you find the monarchy endearing?
Fred BallingerWell, because it's so vulnerable. You eliminate one person. And all of a sudden. The whole world changes. Like in a marriage.
Fred BallingerI'm wondering what happens to your memory over time. I can't remember my family. I don't remember their faces or how they talked. Last night I was watching Lena while she was asleep. And I was thinking about all the thousands of little things that I done for her as her father. And I done them deliberately so that she would remember them. When she grows up. But in time. She won't remember a single thing.
Pale TeenagerThere was that dialogue that I really liked. When your son says: "Why weren't you a father to me?"And you say: "I didn't think I was up to it."At that moment I understood something really important.
Pale TeenagerThat no one in the world feels up to it. So there is no reason to worry. Bye...
[last lines]
Fred Ballinger[sitting in his wife's room]I waited till visiting hours to come and see you. They don't know, Melanie. The children don't know their parents ordeals. Sure, they know certain details, striking elements. And they know what they need to know to be on one side or the other. They don't know that I trembled the first time I ever saw you on stage. And that the orchestra behind my back was laughing at my falling in love. And my unexpected fragility. They don't know that you sold of your mother's jewellery in order to help me with my second piece, when everyone else was turning me down, calling me a presumptuous, inelegant musician. I think they don't know that you too, and you were right that you thought I was a presumptuous, inelegant musician at that time. And you cried so hard. Not because you sold you mother's jewellery, but because you sold your mother. They don't know that we were together, you and I, despite all the exhaustion, and the pain, and the hardship. Melanie, they must never know that you and I, despite everything, liked to think of ourselves as "A Simple Song."Look at me.
[she staring blankly out the window in her dementia]