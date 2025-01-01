Pig & Whistle BarmanHang on a minute Reg, just gonna go down and change the barrel
[hides inside the basement anticipating a fight]
Mike JobberReg, Ron. The Richardsons were unexpectedly engaged, so we're gonna look after you
Reggie KrayAh, it's alright, the landlord's gonna change the barrel for me. Don't mind if I pour myself a pint, would ya?
Ronald Kray[Notices a weapon held by one of the mob]What is that?
Mike JobberYeah what do you think, poof? It's a fucking tool
Ronald KrayNo it's not it's a fucking rolling pin. What are you, Fanny Craddock? What are you doing with that? Gonna bake me a cake? Sing me a song whilst I blow out me fucking candles?
Ronald Kray[Lifts jacket, mimicking two guns in his pockets]I come here for a fucking shootout. A proper shootout with some proper men. Like Colonel Custer and Geronimo, you ever heard of them? No. Cause you're too busy in your pinny baking fucking fairy cakes, weren't ya?
Ronald Kray[Turns to Reggie]Reg. This lot are fucking nonces to a man, they're fucking nonces. Get out of me fucking way, go on, get out, go on, fuck off. Call yourself a fucking gangster.
Ronald Kray[Turns round angrily before walking out of the pub in a rage]A SHOOTOUT, RIGHT, IS A FUCKING SHOOTOUT! Like a western. WANKERS! Fucking embarrassing, waste of my time. FUCKING waste of my time!
Frances SheaGod doesn't ask if we accept this life. There is no choice. Life is forced upon you. The only choice is how we live it. Or not. That's a choice as well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Frances SheaLondon in the 1960s. Everyone had a story about the Krays. You could walk into any pub to hear a lie or two about them. But I was there and Im not careless with the truth. They were brothers, but bound by more than blood. They were twins as well, counterparts. Gangster princes of the city they meant to conquer. Ron Kray was a one-man London mob. Bloodthirsty, illogical, and funny as well. My Reggie was different. Once in a lifetime do you find a street-fighting man like Reg. Believe me when I say it took a lot of love for me to hate him the way I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ronald KrayPeople who live in glasshouses shouldn't throw stones.
Frances Shea[narrating]Reggie once said, "The centre of the world could be anywhere you like."Even here, in the East End of London. The world is quite like London. It's not good, it's not bad, it just is. There's no morality or dishonour, just your own lonely code. Until your race is run. Until the end. Until we're all just ghosts of the people we once thought we were.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ronald Kray[to Frances]Sometimes to achieve greatness, you do, you have to cut off a little piece of yourself no matter how much it hurts, in order to grow, in order to move on. It takes courage and I admire that, you know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frances SheaA cup of tea can solve anything. Bit under the weather? Tea. You left you husband? Tea is the answer.
Reggie Kray[Grasping his injured genitals]Never mess with a man's jewels, mate!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Humphries...Your brother is arbitrary, violent and psychopathic. Probably paranoid schizophrenic. What I'm trying to tell you is, he's off his fucking rocker.
[thrusts a bottle of pills to Reggie]
Dr. HumphriesIt's called Stematol. You need to give it to your brother twice a day. Twice a day or there's going to be fucking trouble!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frances SheaWhat do you, after all, when the only person that can ever get to you is gone? cup of tea? I don't think so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ronald KrayWe're talking about being gangsters, that's what we are!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reggie Kray[pointing at his twin]Listen to yourself Ron... YOU'RE FUCKING NUTS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ronald Kray...And I'm staring at the back of this geezer's head. Drilling him with my eyes. The whole time thinking "Give Ron Kray your sausage. Give Ron your fucking sausage." Until, I'm not thinking it anymore; I'm broadcasting , through his skull and into his brain. 'Til he looks back at me and says "Ron, do you fancy my sausage? I've got no appetite this morning."
Frances Shea[narrating]We honeymooned in Greece. The Parthenon had stood for 2,400 years. Reggie's promise to go straight lasted two weeks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ronald KrayI always liked you, Frances, I always did. 'Cause you have the ability to see into the future. You do. And that's the same as me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reggie Kray[Mike Jobber has informed Reggie Kray that several members of the Richardson gang, including him, have been ordered to "knock the granny" out of Reggie and his brother Ron]. You won't mind if I fight back, will ya?
Reggie KrayI can't, can I? I'm a club owner. You know what I mean? I can pick a nice model, all right, in a nice colour, but I'm not very good at anything else. I'm not a mechanic, am I? I'm more of a... a gangster,
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ronald KrayHe knows too much about things. Things about us Reg, he knows too many things about us.
Reggie KrayHe knows too many things about us. Right. Albie, do you know things about us, mate? Do you know things? Eh? About Ron, about me, about the firm, right? You know about payments, right? You know we cash bearer bonds, yeah? D'you know we pay off juries to make 'em look fucking favourably upon us, do you?
Reggie KrayYou do, there's a fucking surprise. Jack! Mate, do you know anything about fraud? Anything at all? Take a punt. Do you know anything about how we pay off policemen every fucking final Thursday of the month? Do you know that?
Reggie KrayFucking surprise, that. So why don't we kill Jack now? Or we do Albie as well? We do the fucking lot. Or you can do me and I'll do you and we're both fucking dead! That's a genius idea! Listen to yourself, Ron! You're fucking nuts!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike JobberCharlie Richardson says we're to knock the granny out of you, Reg.
Reggie KrayOh yeah, he did, did he? That's good of him. Right, listen. When you see him next, you tell him from me, yeah? That I say : "Fuck Charlie, right? Fuck his brother, yeah? Fuck that fat poof Cornell that hangs out with him. Fuck your face, yeah, yeah? And fuck the fucking lot of you all! What you think of that, eh? You like that, eh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nipper Read[watching from stake out]Some are born to be Ronnie Kray, and some have Ronnie Kray thrust upon them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reggie Kray[to cop]The difference between us, right, apart from, you know, the obvious, and that is that I, right, I work for me. And you, well, you work for them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frances SheaNot even the Scotland Yard could ignore murder on the streets.