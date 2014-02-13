Menu
About
Cast & Crew
5.6
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Romeo and Juliet
18+
Theatrical
Romantic
Synopsis
Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad take on the title characters in a modern adaptation of the timeless classic, Romeo and Juliet. This Broadway stage production is being broadcast in movie theaters.
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
13 February 2014
Release date
13 February 2014
USA
Also known as
Romeo and Juliet, Romeo E Giulietta: Il Musical 2014, Romeo y Julieta, Romeu e Julieta, Ромео и Жулиета, ロミオとジュリエット
Director
Don Roy King
Cast
Orlando Bloom
Condola Rashad
Donté Bonner
Christian Camargo
Chuck Cooper
Film rating
5.6
5.4
IMDb
