Poster of Romeo and Juliet
Poster of Romeo and Juliet
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Kinoafisha Films Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet 18+
Synopsis

Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad take on the title characters in a modern adaptation of the timeless classic, Romeo and Juliet. This Broadway stage production is being broadcast in movie theaters.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 13 February 2014
Release date
13 February 2014 USA
Also known as
Romeo and Juliet, Romeo E Giulietta: Il Musical 2014, Romeo y Julieta, Romeu e Julieta, Ромео и Жулиета, ロミオとジュリエット
Director
Don Roy King
Cast
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom
Condola Rashad
Condola Rashad
Donté Bonner
Christian Camargo
Christian Camargo
Chuck Cooper
Chuck Cooper
