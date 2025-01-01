Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Irrational Man Irrational Man Movie Quotes

Irrational Man Movie Quotes

Abe Anxiety is the dizziness of freedom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe So much of philosophy is just verbal masturbation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe I couldn't remember the reason for living, and when I did it wasn't convincing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe It's very scary when you run out of distractions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe Kant said human reason is troubled by questions that it cannot dismiss but also cannot answer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe I set out to be an active world changer and wound up a passive intellectual who can't fuck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe Fifty-fifty odds is better than most people get in life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita How's it coming?
Abe I'm... blocked. I can't write.
Rita Why?
Abe I don't know, I... I can't *write* 'cause I... I can't breathe.
Rita What would get you breathing again?
Abe [sighs] I... you know... I don't... I'm too... *the will to breathe*, inspiration you know.
Rita You need a muse.
Abe I've never needed a muse before.
[sighs]
Rita I hope you're not going to send me back out into the rain without sleeping with me.
Abe I'm trying to write.
Rita You're blocked. I'm going to unblock you or are you becoming infatuated with that student you spend so much time with?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe Life's ironic isn't it? One day a person has a morass of complicated, unsolvable problems then in the batting of an eye, dark clouds part and she can enjoy a decent life again. It's just astounding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jill Despair is what Kierkegaard called the sickness unto death, Abe. And you suffer from despair.
Abe I'm well aware of what Kierkegaard thought. But he was, in the end, a Christian. How comforting that would be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jill You know, Abe actually says that people just manufacture drama so they can get through their lives because they're so empty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Abe [narrating] Kant said human reason is troubled by questions that it cannot dismiss, but also cannot answer. Okay, so, what are we talking about here? Morality? Choice? The randomness of life? Aesthetics? Murder?
Jill I think Abe was crazy from the beginning. Was it from stress? Was it anger? Was he disgusted by what he saw as life's never-ending suffering? Or was he simply bored by the meaninglessness of day-to-day existence? He was so damn interesting. And different. And a good talker. And he could always cloud the issue with words.
Abe Where to begin? You know, the existentialists feel nothing happens until you hit absolute rock bottom. Well, let's say that when I went to teach at Braylin College, emotionally, I was at Zabriskie Point. Of course, my reputation, or should I say a reputation, preceded me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe I'm asking you to put our everyday assumptions aside, and trust your experience of life. In order to really see the world, we must break with our familiar acceptance of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe I'm Abe Lucas and I've murdered. I've had many experiences and now a unique one. I've taken a human life. Not in battle or self defense, but I made a choice I believed in and saw it through. I feel like an authentic human being.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jill He's very radical, very original. You either love him or hate him, really.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor #1 I hear Abe Lucas is going to be joining the faculty this summer.
Professor #2 Really? That should put some Viagra into the philosophy department.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe The dizziness and anxiety had disappeared and I was happy and enjoying the joy of living.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita When I heard you were coming here, I had fantasies that we'd meet and something special would happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe Everything about killing Judge Spangler turned me on. The idea of helping this woman, of taking action, of ridding the world of the kind of vermin that makes the world an extra hell for all of us. I was intrigued by the creative challenge of bringing off a perfect murder. It was a high-stakes risk, but the risk made me feel alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe Lucas Jill had been right in her appraisal of me. I was teetering on the brink of some kind of breakdown, unable to deal with my feelings of anger, frustration, futility. They say that drowning is a painless way to go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abe My writing was flowing, the creative juices unblocked. I was happy and enjoying a sense of well being and had begun an affair with Jill, something I had been determined not to do and yet was carried along in the sudden momentum of the sheer joy of living. The thought that I had once been indifferent to existence seemed preposterous.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more