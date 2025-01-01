Menu
The Gift Movie Quotes

The Gift Movie Quotes

Gordo See, you're done with the past, but the past is not done with you.
Gordo It's all in the eyes, you see.
Gordo You see what happens when you poison other people's mind with ideas?
Simon Back then, everybody had a name. I was Simple Simon.
Robyn Kids, kids are mean.
Simon Kids are honest.
Gordo Good people deserve good things.
Robyn Funny, when someone lies to you enough, you just stop believing anything they say.
Simon Holy shit. I'm an asshole, Robyn, okay? I made his life a living hell and I treated him like shit. Is that what you're trying to figure out? That I was an asshole? I was an asshole, okay? My dad was an asshole to me, treated me like shit. But I took it. I sucked it up. I'm not on my hands and knees crying about it, praying about it. Stuck in the fucking past about it. I moved on. I made something of my life. This world's about fucking winners and losers, and we're all in the same shitty playground, you know? Guess what? That this guy lost and then he's moaning about it, is just him being stuck because he wants to be stuck because he can't get past the fucking moment. He's not going to pull me back and apologize for something I don't know about, that I'm not responsible for, that I don't care about. I don't owe that guy shit.
Greg I mean, it's amazing how an idea can take a hold and really bring a person down.
Ron Normally, friendships grow organically. And if they don't serve both parties, they just kind of dissipate.
Simon Yeah, that'd be great.
Ron What you're talking about is, you know, an asymmetric thing. A one-sided friendship? I mean, essentially you're being forced into a breakup.
Simon Don't interrupt me, because I gotta power right through it and then you can talk right afterwards, okay?
Gordo Don't interrupt me. If you don't mind, I'm just gonna power through this, and you can talk right after, okay?
Gordo I wrote down a list of all your neighbors.
[repeated line]
Gordo I'm very happy for you.
Gordo [voiceover, self-addressed letter] Dear Robin and Simon I guess I owe you both an apology. It seems I have misjudged our situation. Please know that I would never do anything to upset you both, and I really wish I could start all over again. However, I will honor your wishes of leaving you be, i.e., alone. You won't hear from me again except for this letter which I hope...
Simon [continuing voiceover] ... expresses how sorry I am that things turned out the way they did. Gordon. Sad face. "P.S.: I also apologize about the dinner. Without going into detail, I think I would feel ashamed to have you see where I really live. I am not exactly the success story that you both are. Stupid me. No, another sad face. Two sad faces. Oy.
Robyn Turn it over. There's more.
Simon P.P.S. Simon, after all these years, I really was willing to let bygones be bygones. I had nothing but good intentions.
Robyn What does that mean?
Simon I do not know.
Robyn Really?
