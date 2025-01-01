Menu
Fifty Shades Darker Movie Quotes

Anastasia Steele [while they are in a supermarket, Christian is pushing the cart, looking uncomfortable] When's the last time you went shopping?
Christian Grey Houston. A week ago.
Anastasia Steele What'd you buy?
Christian Grey An airline.
Hannah Maybe now would be a good time to go over what you expect of me.
Anastasia Steele I expect you to call me Ana. I don't expect you to fetch me coffee unless you're getting some for yourself. And the rest we'll just make up as we go along.
Christian Grey I brought you here to negotiate.
Anastasia Steele You're open to new terms?
Christian Grey No rules, no punishments.
Anastasia Steele No rules, no punishments and no more secrets.
Christian Grey I can do that.
Anastasia Steele You wanna, what do you call it, "a vanilla relationship"?
Christian Grey I mean we only do what you're comfortable with.
Anastasia Steele But you need all those things.
Christian Grey I need you more.
Anastasia Steele Why didn't you tell me that?
Christian Grey I did. But you were asleep at the time.
Anastasia Steele Okay, well, um...
[clears throat]
Anastasia Steele generally, a key part of good communication is that both parties be conscious.
Christian Grey [to Ana] Where the fuck have you been?
Christian Grey You're mine.
Anastasia Steele I'm yours.
Anastasia Steele I can't believe you just talked to him like that!
Christian Grey He wants what's mine.
Anastasia Steele What's yours? That's a little presumptuous!
Christian Grey I hope you're not a sore loser.
Anastasia Steele That depends on how hard you spank me.
Anastasia Steele What's this?
Christian Grey Okay, that's enough show-and-tell.
Anastasia Steele What's *this*?
Christian Grey Let's learn to walk before we run.
Anastasia Steele I kinda like running.
Anastasia Steele I'm scared.
[looks up into his eyes]
Anastasia Steele I know you say that I'm enough. But there are certain things that you are used to getting that I will never ever, ever, be able to give you. And it might be fine for you right now, but...
[Christian shakes his head]
Anastasia Steele what's gonna happen when you start needing them again?
Christian Grey I won't.
Anastasia Steele How do you know that? How can I believe you?
Anastasia Steele [entrance to his playroom] The door was, um, unlocked.
Christian Grey I'll have to talk to Mrs. Jones.
Anastasia Steele Does she come in here a lot? Does she, like... does she... does she... dust in here?
Christian Grey Anastasia...
Anastasia Steele It was you, wasn't it? You just went and
[glances at her portraits]
Anastasia Steele bought all of these.
Christian Grey I don't like strangers gawking at you.
Anastasia Steele Why are you here?
Christian Grey For you.
Anastasia Steele Ugh.
Christian Grey Hey. Can we talk... somewhere private?
Anastasia Steele No.
[shakes her head]
Christian Grey Look, I'm not very good at this.
[shakes his head]
Christian Grey I've never had to... I've never wanted to try again.
Anastasia Steele [shakes her head] Christian, I don't... It's not a good idea.
Christian Grey Let's talk. Hey? Just talk, please? Have dinner with me.
[she sighs]
Anastasia Steele [regards him long time, then nods] Okay, fine, I will have dinner with you. Because... I'm hungry. But we are only talking and that is it.
Christian Grey I told you to come straight here. I've had people out combing the streets, looking for you.
Anastasia Steele I'm sorry I don't always do as I'm told. Maybe you just really need someone who obeys every command.
Anastasia Steele [on the yacht, as he prepares to hoist the sail] So this is where your knot-tying expertise comes in.
Christian Grey [toast] To SIP's new fiction editor.
Anastasia Steele Acting fiction editor.
Christian Grey Till they find out how good you are.
Anastasia Steele Christian, did you have something to do with this?
Christian Grey No. Hey, it was all you.
[she shakes her head]
Christian Grey What? You don't believe me?
Anastasia Steele I don't believe it myself.
Christian Grey I asked you a question last night.
Anastasia Steele About moving in with you?
Christian Grey Mm-hmm.
Anastasia Steele [sighs] I just think that I'm probably... I need to get some things from my apartment.
Christian Grey [soft chuckle] That can be arranged.
Anastasia Steele Good. Now, maybe we could... take this celebration home.
Christian Grey [to waiter] The check, please.
Christian Grey [at the art gallery] Hello, Anastasia.
Anastasia Steele It was you, wasn't it? You bought all of these.
Christian Grey I don't like strangers gawking at you.
[shakes his head]
Anastasia Steele Why are you here?
Christian Grey For you.
Anastasia Steele Guh.
Christian Grey Can we talk somewhere... private?
Anastasia Steele No.
[shakes her head]
Anastasia Steele It's all wrong. All of this is wrong.
[shakes her head]
Anastasia Steele You put money into my account that I - I don't want it! You bought the company I work for. This isn't a relationship, Christian, it's ownership!
[shakes her head]
Anastasia Steele I'm trying to understand you. I am... just... wanting to get close to you. But it's really difficult to do that when you keep doing bizarre things like this. And it's really difficult to do that *when you won't let me touch you!*
Christian Grey [after they had passionate sex] Why do you think you waited? For sex?
Anastasia Steele Uhm. Mm. I was reading Austen... and Bronte, and nobody ever measured up to that. And I guess I was waiting for something exceptional. And then I met you.
Christian Grey Would Miss Austen...
[gets into a position to performing very intimate oral sex]
Christian Grey approve of this?
Anastasia Steele [giggles] I was being romantic, and then you're just going to distract me with your kinky fuckery.
Christian Grey "Kinky fuckery"?
Anastasia Steele Mm-hmm.
Christian Grey I don't know what that is, but I like the sound of it.
Anastasia Steele He's my boss, Christian,
[shakes her head]
Anastasia Steele you gotta calm down.
Christian Grey Calm isn't really my forte.
Christian Grey [makes toast] To SIP's new fiction editor.
Anastasia Steele [returns toast] *Acting* fiction editor.
Christian Grey Till they find out how good you are.
[sips from glass]
Anastasia Steele Christian, did you have something to do with this?
Christian Grey No. Hey... it was all you.
[she shakes her head]
Christian Grey But you don't believe me?
Anastasia Steele I don't believe it myself.
Christian Grey [changes subject] I asked you a question last night.
Anastasia Steele About moving in with you?
Christian Grey Mm-hmm.
[nods]
Anastasia Steele [sighs] I just think that I'm probably... I need to get some things from my apartment.
Christian Grey [smiles] That can be arranged.
Anastasia Steele Good. And now, probably, we could take this celebration home.
Christian Grey [to waiter] Check, please.
[leans in over table]
Christian Grey Take off your panties.
[softly:]
Christian Grey Do it now.
Anastasia Steele Right in here?
Christian Grey Yeah. Do it now...!
