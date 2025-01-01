Christian Grey [makes toast] To SIP's new fiction editor.

Anastasia Steele [returns toast] *Acting* fiction editor.

Christian Grey Till they find out how good you are.

[sips from glass]

Anastasia Steele Christian, did you have something to do with this?

Christian Grey No. Hey... it was all you.

[she shakes her head]

Christian Grey But you don't believe me?

Anastasia Steele I don't believe it myself.

Christian Grey [changes subject] I asked you a question last night.

Anastasia Steele About moving in with you?

[nods]

Anastasia Steele [sighs] I just think that I'm probably... I need to get some things from my apartment.

Christian Grey [smiles] That can be arranged.

Anastasia Steele Good. And now, probably, we could take this celebration home.

[leans in over table]

Christian Grey Take off your panties.

[softly:]

Christian Grey Do it now.

Anastasia Steele Right in here?