Anastasia SteeleI know you say that I'm enough. But there are certain things that you are used to getting that I will never ever, ever, be able to give you. And it might be fine for you right now, but...
Anastasia SteeleYou put money into my account that I - I don't want it! You bought the company I work for. This isn't a relationship, Christian, it's ownership!
[shakes her head]
Anastasia SteeleI'm trying to understand you. I am... just... wanting to get close to you. But it's really difficult to do that when you keep doing bizarre things like this. And it's really difficult to do that *when you won't let me touch you!*
Christian Grey[after they had passionate sex]Why do you think you waited? For sex?
Anastasia SteeleUhm. Mm. I was reading Austen... and Bronte, and nobody ever measured up to that. And I guess I was waiting for something exceptional. And then I met you.