Kinoafisha Films Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows Movie Quotes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows Movie Quotes

April O'Neil What's your name?
Casey Jones Casey Jones.
April O'Neil [smiles] Hey...
[Mikey appears]
Michelangelo One question... so are you two like a thing?
Michelangelo [points to Donnie] Donatello over there in the purple, he's a technical genius who is, technically, a genius!
[points to Raph]
Michelangelo Raphael over there in the red, he's like a big, cuddly teddy bear... if big cuddly teddy bears were incredibly violent.
[points to Leo]
Michelangelo This is Leonardo, he's in the blue, fearless leader, silent, but deadly, hah!
[points to himself]
Michelangelo And I'm Michelangelo, sporting my signature orange! I'm a triple threat, brains, brawn, and obviously a dazzling personality! Ladies like to call me Mikey!
Leonardo [puts his arm around Mikey] Are you done?
Michelangelo Yeah!
Michelangelo [chuckles at Bebop] Dude, bringing back the mohawk! Good for you!
Bebop Oh ho ho, you all gots jokes, huh? Well, let's see how funny you are after we bash your heads in!
[Bebop and Rocksteady attack]
[car chase]
Donatello Bogeys on the bus! Press the button!
Leonardo What button? There are a million buttons!
Rebecca Vincent What are you?
Michelangelo We're not really into labels.
Leonardo Some call us freaks... monsters.
Raphael Let's just say we're four brothers, who hate bullies and love this city.
Rocksteady Can you smell what this Rock is cooking?
[Bebop and Rocksteady see how they've mutated]
Bebop You're a rhinoceros!
Rocksteady And you're a... I don't know what you are!
Bebop [sees his reflection] Huh, I'm a little piggy?
Baxter Stockman You're a warthog.
Raphael What would Vin Diesel do? No regrets, no fear.
[an unmutated turtle looks down at Raph as he kisses the ground]
Raphael Well, uh, this is awkward.
Michelangelo [taps Krang suit] I was expecting way worse...
[Krang pops out]
Michelangelo It's like a chewed-up piece of gum, with a face!
Splinter You can't walk away from this...
Leonardo I told him, Master Splinter! But Raph, he never hears a word I have to say! Nah, I knew they couldn't handle the truth about the purple ooze, and you know what? They proved me right!
Splinter Leonardo...
Leonardo I don't know what to do. Donnie's nose is in his computer, Raph's brains are in his biceps and Mikey's head's in the clouds! I can't get them to think on the same page, to think with ONE mind!
Splinter You shouldn't want them all to think the same, it's their different points of view that make the team strong. A good leader understands this. A good brother accepts it.
Casey Jones [spots Splinter in the lair] Guys, nobody move! Don't move... there is a giant rat back there.
Raphael Uh, yeah, we've seen him around here before. You know, there's only one way to get rid of him. You gotta get low...
Michelangelo Low...
Raphael When you go at him, you gotta go fast, gotta go hard.
Michelangelo We believe in you, Casey Jones! It's on you, bro!
Raphael Yeah, exactly.
Michelangelo Three, two, one... go!
[Casey charges at Splinter... who knocks him down]
Splinter Giant rat: one. New guy: zero.
Raphael [laughs] I can't believe it was that easy!
Raphael What are you, chicken?
Casey Jones Who're you calling chicken, turtle?
Vernon Fenwick Why aren't we going with the Turtles? When something bad happens, you want to be with the Turtles!
[Leonardo chops off the Krang suit's arm]
Krang You don't think I've got spares for this?
[summons a replacement arm and new weapons]
Michelangelo Guys, he is literally re-arming!
[last lines]
Rebecca Vincent I think you should give people more credit. They'll accept you now.
Raphael You're probably right... but I think we'll stick with the arrangement we had.
Leonardo You ever need us, April knows where to find us.
Rebecca Vincent Really? You could live a normal life, like the rest of us.
Raphael Normal... what fun is that?
Leonardo Gear up, guys!
[Rocksteady blows up the plane he and Bebop and the Turtles were in]
Bebop Dude, seriously?
Rocksteady That's my bad, I got carried away...
Leonardo We keep failing.
Splinter Keep the team unified, and you shall always succeed.
April O'Neil If you want to go down swinging, these guys hit harder than anyone.
[fighting on a plane after losing to Bebop and Rocksteady]
Michelangelo You can't just push past me like that!
Raphael You were being a nitwit! You were going to let it get by you!
Donatello I had it right in my hand, you acted like I wasn't even there!
Leonardo It is not my job to make your presence known, okay! Get your head out of your shell and communicate!
Raphael Well, what do you expect? He's all logic, no skill!
Michelangelo [to Raph] Well, coming from the guy who's all instinct, no restraint...
Leonardo [to Mikey] What do YOU know about anything! You're all heart, and no brains!
Donatello [to Leo] How could you? You may know a lot about strategy, but you know nothing about feelings!
Leonardo ...Fair enough. Wanna know the one thing I am feeling? We may be brothers, but we are not a team.
Casey Jones [on the Turtles] Who are these guys?
April O'Neil They're my friends.
Donatello Leo, you're not gonna believe this. Okay, I made this solution from the sample of the purple ooze, right, to expedite analysis of the isotope, but, while I was waiting for it to catalyse, I started thinking. If the purple ooze can people into animals, perhaps, if properly re-engineered, watch this, watch this, it could turn us... into humans.
[demonstrates by giving his turtle hand extra fingers]
Donatello If we could get our hands on more of this stuff, it could be life-changing!
Leonardo We don't need that kind of change.
Raphael Every minute we stay down here, Shredder gets stronger and Mikey gets more annoying!
Donatello We're training... sort of. As soon as the sun goes down, it's Turtle time!
Casey Jones Everything's normal. And the next thing I know, I see a garbage truck, and it starts launching manhole covers!
Shredder [to Bebop and Rocksteady] I'm looking for errand boys...
Shredder We meet again, Turtles!
Krang You know, I'm looking forward to enslaving you! A cage full of tortoises might be nice!
Raphael We're turtles, not tortoises! There's a big difference!
Leonardo Yeah, turtles bite!
Krang [grabs Mikey] Come here, little turtle! Let me give you a hug, GOODBYE!
[puts Mikey in a bear hug]
Raphael Nobody!
Leonardo Messes!
Donatello With Mikey!
[all three take down the Krang suit]
Krang [slaps Shredder] Oh, I'm sorry, did I get a little tentacle mucus in your eye?
Michelangelo Halloween parade, bro! it's the one night of the year we can fit in...
[comes out and walks in the parade]
Michelangelo Cool!
Raphael Get back here!
[pulls him back into their sewer]
Raphael What part of "move in the shadows" don't you understand?
Michelangelo [skyboarding] This is awesome!
Bebop We gotta keep our eyes out for intruders!
Rocksteady Well, what do intruders look like?
Bebop Anybody that's not a big pig or a big rhino!
Rocksteady [gestures towards Shredder] It's him!
Bebop Hey, hey, hey, speak from your heart!
Rocksteady Hey Mr Shredder! Big fan of your work, especially your early stuff!
Bebop My name is Bebop. This is Rocksteady. I know that's a crazy name, right, but his ancestors are from Finland.
Rocksteady Yeah, that's right, I'm Finnish. 'Cause when I start a beatdown, I always FINNISH it!
Bebop What!
Rocksteady Yeah, I said it!
Bebop Did you hear that?
Rocksteady I said it!
Bebop [laughs] My man!
Rocksteady My man!
Bebop Gimme that foot!
[Bebop and Rocksteady proceed to high five each other with their feet]
Casey Jones [Bangs on the cage in the Police van] Hey! Shut up back there!
Krang [last lines as he is teleported away from Earth] I'll be back, but a thousand times stronger!
Michelangelo [in tears] You should have seen the looks on their faces... it wasn't just fear, it was actual hate...
Splinter It will be all right, my son. People fear what they do not understand.
Bebop Hey, do I look fat?
Rocksteady No, of course not! You look... REALLY FAT!
[the Turtles encounter a group of Foot Soldiers on board a plane]
Raphael The good news is, you're wearing chutes...
Michelangelo Chutes!
Raphael The bad news is...
[the Foot Soldiers are thrown out of the cargo door, each of their parachutes deploying as they fall]
Leonardo Sensei, the Foot Clan are intending to break Shredder out!
Splinter If Shredder is free, his reign of terror over the city will begin again.
Leonardo Exactly!
Splinter Then there is only one question: why are you wasting time talking to a grumpy old rat? Go get him!
Leonardo Mikey, we got company!
Michelangelo Nunchuks Giganticus!
[wields giant nunchuks on two robotic arms]
Shredder [holds up mutagen] This will help us build an army...
Leonardo How're you doing up there, Donnie?
Donatello [piloting a plane with his staff] I'm doing awesome!
[the Turtles and Bebop and Rocksteady float down a river]
Rocksteady Bye, Turtles!
Michelangelo That's nice of them to say goodbye...
Rocksteady Heads up!
[the Turtles go over a waterfall screaming]
Baxter Stockman Inside every human, there's a dormant animal gene. This will return them to their rightful place in the animal kingdom!
[the Turtles hide in the cargo hold of a plane]
Michelangelo Isn't there supposed to be three stewardesses handing out warm towels and stuff?
Raphael Not here, Mikey. Not for us.
Casey Jones Kiss me, it'll make for a great diversion!
[April doesn't kiss Casey, people walk past them]
April O'Neil The idea is to divert attention away from you!
Shredder Once the Technodrome is assembled, we can rule the planet.
Krang I'm sorry, we? WE will rule? Ha-ha!
Shredder We were a team...
Krang "We were a team..." Teams are for the weak! Family is for the scared! The Earth is MY toy, and I do not like to share!
Shredder You betrayed me!
Krang Actually, I barely even thought about you!
[Shredder draws his blades, but Krang freezes Shredder and stores him inside the Technodrome]
Krang Back to the toy chest, with the rest of the things I've broken! Silly little earthling!
[repeated line]
Bebop Bebop, Rocksteady: My man!
Baxter Stockman [mutates Bebop and Rocksteady] This is gonna be good!
Casey Jones [to the Turtles] Do not eat us!
Bebop Turtles are out, rhino and warthog are in!
Shredder Foot Clan, vanish!
Raphael [leaps out of a garbage truck] Time to take out the trash!
[attacks the Foot]
Raphael [leaps on a Foot bike] That's how I roll!
[knocks him off the cycle]
Raphael That's how you roll!
Raphael Pop quiz: What are the most important traits of a ninja?
Leonardo Speed! Stealth!
Raphael And honour. Where's the honour in keeping secrets from your brothers?
Leonardo I don't know what you're talking about...
Raphael Oh, so now you can add lying to that list!
Bebop [chases Casey] It's on baby!
Bebop Let's rumble, baby!
Krang [to Shredder] I know what you're thinking right now, of all the ways you'd like to kill me. But that would require out-thinking me. And no one, nothing is smarter than THE KRANG!
Krang Stupid reptiles!
[first lines]
Donatello Fellas, it's go time.
Leonardo Turtle Formation in three, two, one!
[the Turtles attempt a Turtle Formation on the Chrysler building, but dogpile]
Leonardo What happened to Turtle Formation?
Michelangelo Turtle Formation? I thought you said "Squirrel Formation."
Raphael Why would he say "Squirrel Forma..."
[hits Michelangelo on the head]
Raphael What's "Squirrel Formation?"
Michelangelo [on the purple ooze] It was the coolest thing I'd ever seen... It gave me hope, you know, that we don't have to be stuck down here for ever...
Raphael So Leo told Donnie to keep it a secret, from US?
Baxter Stockman This is gonna be insane!
[a vortex opens in the sky]
Leonardo What's happening out there, Donnie?
Donatello I don't know, but it doesn't look good...
Rocksteady You ever see a rhino charge?
Bebop [sucked out of a plane] This pig is flying!
Krang Time for a new game! Look out, Earth, it's playtime!
Krang Place me back in!
[the android push him into the suit slowly]
Krang Push me in, you stupid robot!
[the android punches him into its stomach]
Krang You idiot!
Bebop [to Casey] You're starting to be a real pain in my butt. And do you know what Bebop does with pains in his butt?
Baxter Stockman If we can't bring him to the extraction point, we can bring the extraction point to him!
[prepares a teleporter]
Raphael If there's even a chance that stuff can make us human...
Leonardo We're turtles, whether you like it or not.
Raphael It's not about what I like, it's about what people up there will accept!
Leonardo True acceptance comes from within.
Raphael Don't give me that fortune-cookie muck! You should have consulted with your brothers before you decide to do something like that!
Leonardo I consulted with Donnie, and we both decided it was best...
Raphael [shoves Leo] How about Mikey and me, don't we get a vote?
Leonardo There's only one vote that counts in this team: MINE!
Krang [to the Turtles] I'll only warn you once: get off my ship!
Leonardo Hey Bubblicious, let's see what you got!
Krang I'll show you what YOU got: THIS!
[kicks Leo]
Deputy Warden Hamlett Hey, Jones? They'll all yours.
Casey Jones [puts on his cap and faces Shredder] What up, Big Daddy Lawbreaker? On behalf of the people of New York, welcome... to the big goodbye.
[shuts the paddy wagon's doors]
