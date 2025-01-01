Donatello
Leo, you're not gonna believe this. Okay, I made this solution from the sample of the purple ooze, right, to expedite analysis of the isotope, but, while I was waiting for it to catalyse, I started thinking. If the purple ooze can people into animals, perhaps, if properly re-engineered, watch this, watch this, it could turn us... into humans.
[demonstrates by giving his turtle hand extra fingers]
Donatello
If we could get our hands on more of this stuff, it could be life-changing!
Leonardo
We don't need that kind of change.