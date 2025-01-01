[fighting on a plane after losing to Bebop and Rocksteady]

Michelangelo You can't just push past me like that!

Raphael You were being a nitwit! You were going to let it get by you!

Donatello I had it right in my hand, you acted like I wasn't even there!

Leonardo It is not my job to make your presence known, okay! Get your head out of your shell and communicate!

Raphael Well, what do you expect? He's all logic, no skill!

Michelangelo [to Raph] Well, coming from the guy who's all instinct, no restraint...

Leonardo [to Mikey] What do YOU know about anything! You're all heart, and no brains!

Donatello [to Leo] How could you? You may know a lot about strategy, but you know nothing about feelings!