Ted MorganWhen its darkest we can see the stars. They're always there. You just gotta remember to tip your head back and look up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AlbertMemories are like a magpie. It picks up all the bright and shiny shit and pays no attention to what really matters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rowley StansfieldHe's the biggest fucking asshole to ever slip an arm through a sleeve!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GretaYou are not lonely, you're empty! And that's worse!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DadThe trick to beating fear is to live a life so full that there is no room for it. Fear thrives in emptiness son, so just fill it up Teddy, I know u can do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GretaThe real reason that I don't have a boyfriend is that I don't... I don't trust anyone to stick around and I can't take people leaving me anymore, so I need you to stay. Please,I need to think that I'm worth somebody sticking around for.