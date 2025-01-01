Menu
Just Before I Go Movie Quotes

Ted Morgan When its darkest we can see the stars. They're always there. You just gotta remember to tip your head back and look up.
Albert Memories are like a magpie. It picks up all the bright and shiny shit and pays no attention to what really matters.
Rowley Stansfield He's the biggest fucking asshole to ever slip an arm through a sleeve!
Greta You are not lonely, you're empty! And that's worse!
Dad The trick to beating fear is to live a life so full that there is no room for it. Fear thrives in emptiness son, so just fill it up Teddy, I know u can do it.
Greta The real reason that I don't have a boyfriend is that I don't... I don't trust anyone to stick around and I can't take people leaving me anymore, so I need you to stay. Please,I need to think that I'm worth somebody sticking around for.
