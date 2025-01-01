Naruto Uzumaki Back at the academy when we were asked who we'd want to spend our last day on Earth with, I couldn't think of one name to write down. I didn't know my parents and I didn't have any friends, but now I know exactly who I'd choose. There's no doubt whatsoever. I want to stay with you forever and ever until I die. I want to be with you Hinata.

Hinata Hyuga Oh Naruto.

[Naruto stops]

Hinata Hyuga What are you doing?

Naruto Uzumaki Ready? Hold on tight.

Hinata Hyuga Okay.

Naruto Uzumaki Don't let go all right?

Hinata Hyuga All right. I'll never ever let go.

[Naruto uses the Rasengan to propel them upwards]

Hinata Hyuga Huh? What are you...

Hanabi Hyuga Big sister!

Shikamaru Nara Naruto, you're going to crash into the ceiling!

Naruto Uzumaki Yeah right, I'm not stopping there!

[they fly into the moonlit sky]

Naruto Uzumaki Hinata.

Hinata Hyuga Naruto.