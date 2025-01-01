Naruto Uzumaki
Back at the academy when we were asked who we'd want to spend our last day on Earth with, I couldn't think of one name to write down. I didn't know my parents and I didn't have any friends, but now I know exactly who I'd choose. There's no doubt whatsoever. I want to stay with you forever and ever until I die. I want to be with you Hinata.
Hinata Hyuga
Oh Naruto.
[Naruto stops]
Hinata Hyuga
What are you doing?
Naruto Uzumaki
Ready? Hold on tight.
Hinata Hyuga
Okay.
Naruto Uzumaki
Don't let go all right?
Hinata Hyuga
All right. I'll never ever let go.
[Naruto uses the Rasengan to propel them upwards]
Hinata Hyuga
Huh? What are you...
Shikamaru Nara
Naruto, you're going to crash into the ceiling!
Naruto Uzumaki
Yeah right, I'm not stopping there!
[they fly into the moonlit sky]
Naruto Uzumaki
Hinata.
Hinata Hyuga
Naruto.
[They kiss for the first time]