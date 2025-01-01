Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Last: Naruto the Movie The Last: Naruto the Movie Movie Quotes

The Last: Naruto the Movie Movie Quotes

Naruto Uzumaki Back at the academy when we were asked who we'd want to spend our last day on Earth with, I couldn't think of one name to write down. I didn't know my parents and I didn't have any friends, but now I know exactly who I'd choose. There's no doubt whatsoever. I want to stay with you forever and ever until I die. I want to be with you Hinata.
Hinata Hyuga Oh Naruto.
[Naruto stops]
Hinata Hyuga What are you doing?
Naruto Uzumaki Ready? Hold on tight.
Hinata Hyuga Okay.
Naruto Uzumaki Don't let go all right?
Hinata Hyuga All right. I'll never ever let go.
[Naruto uses the Rasengan to propel them upwards]
Hinata Hyuga Huh? What are you...
Hanabi Hyuga Big sister!
Shikamaru Nara Naruto, you're going to crash into the ceiling!
Naruto Uzumaki Yeah right, I'm not stopping there!
[they fly into the moonlit sky]
Naruto Uzumaki Hinata.
Hinata Hyuga Naruto.
[They kiss for the first time]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more