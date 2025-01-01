[first lines]

Hannah [narrating] In the middle, you feel like it's never going to end. But he was with me. I was going to make it. I remember that morning. Hunter made me a deal. He'd clean out the basement, if I swam all the way across the lake. I dove right in. Our basement was a nightmare.

Hannah But it turns out that gliding along behind me, that's when the last song on the album came to him. The first time I brought him here to show him where I grew up, he decided that this was where he wanted to... write music, have a zillion kids, have a yard big enough to get lost in to become part of the wilderness, instead of just part of some scene.

Hannah Most of the songs on the album, I don't really know where they came from, but I was there for that one. So I hold onto that track as the one that we wrote together. Together as it was supposed to be, because the plan was never to live in the fricking woods all my myself. But here I am, still way out in the middle... without him.