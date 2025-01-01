Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Tumbledown Tumbledown Movie Quotes

Tumbledown Movie Quotes

Andrew McDonnell I see what's going on here, you're just a crazy person.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew McDonnell Lady, that's not yours to ruin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew McDonnell Oh yeah, you make deer condoms, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Hannah [narrating] In the middle, you feel like it's never going to end. But he was with me. I was going to make it. I remember that morning. Hunter made me a deal. He'd clean out the basement, if I swam all the way across the lake. I dove right in. Our basement was a nightmare.
Hannah But it turns out that gliding along behind me, that's when the last song on the album came to him. The first time I brought him here to show him where I grew up, he decided that this was where he wanted to... write music, have a zillion kids, have a yard big enough to get lost in to become part of the wilderness, instead of just part of some scene.
Hannah Most of the songs on the album, I don't really know where they came from, but I was there for that one. So I hold onto that track as the one that we wrote together. Together as it was supposed to be, because the plan was never to live in the fricking woods all my myself. But here I am, still way out in the middle... without him.
Hannah [to her dogs] Don't look at me with that tone of voice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew McDonnell Do you come with peace pipe or bearing musket?
Hannah Hasn't anyone ever told you no before?
Andrew McDonnell Well, not as frequently or as emphatically as you have, no.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more