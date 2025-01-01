(voice) [confused] Wait a second. Go Back. I don't get why Yazov let you leave the country, if he was mad at you.

Viacheslav Fetisov I'm not a historian. My feeling was the country tried to change something, because it's Perestroika time, but he doesn't want changes. Everybody was afraid. It's understandable. It's like in a dark room, trying to find a dark cat. It's not funny.

[still confused]