Buddha, Indian Prince, founder of Buddhism (563 BC - 483 BC)Three things cannot be long hidden: the Sun, the Moon and the truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
(voice)[confused]Wait a second. Go Back. I don't get why Yazov let you leave the country, if he was mad at you.
Viacheslav FetisovI'm not a historian. My feeling was the country tried to change something, because it's Perestroika time, but he doesn't want changes. Everybody was afraid. It's understandable. It's like in a dark room, trying to find a dark cat. It's not funny.
[still confused]
(voice)Okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
(voice)When you die, this is gonna be your legacy.
Viacheslav Fetisov[Taking phone out]I know and I appreciate it. You're a good guy. I'm lucky to have you.
(voice)I think we're both lucky to have each other.
Viacheslav Fetisov[Not paying attention, calling on phone]That's even better. California boy and good guy.