Red Army Movie Quotes

Buddha, Indian Prince, founder of Buddhism (563 BC - 483 BC) Three things cannot be long hidden: the Sun, the Moon and the truth.
(voice) [confused] Wait a second. Go Back. I don't get why Yazov let you leave the country, if he was mad at you.
Viacheslav Fetisov I'm not a historian. My feeling was the country tried to change something, because it's Perestroika time, but he doesn't want changes. Everybody was afraid. It's understandable. It's like in a dark room, trying to find a dark cat. It's not funny.
(voice) Okay.
(voice) When you die, this is gonna be your legacy.
Viacheslav Fetisov [Taking phone out] I know and I appreciate it. You're a good guy. I'm lucky to have you.
(voice) I think we're both lucky to have each other.
Viacheslav Fetisov [Not paying attention, calling on phone] That's even better. California boy and good guy.
(voice) Chicago.
Ken Kertis
Viacheslav Fetisov
