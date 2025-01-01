Menu
Kinoafisha Films Secret in Their Eyes Secret in Their Eyes Movie Quotes

Jess Life sentence, right?
Ray Kasten For you, too.
Jess It had to be me. I owed my daughter that.
Jess It's the weirdest thing, when you're on your way to do something, but you're not sure you're actually going to go through with it. Like reading a book, only you are the person that you're reading about. And then you watch yourself do it.
Marzin [in his cell] Please. Can... Can you ask her to talk to me?
Jess Life sentence, right?
Ray Kasten For you too.
[last lines]
Jess Ray? RAY!
Reg Siefert You really are a moron, Bumpy, you know that?
Jess Siefert, you keep throwing that term around, but I'm not sure you know what it actually means. It's a medical term. Did you know that?
Reg Siefert Is that right?
Ray Kasten It means someone with an IQ between 50 and 69. An imbecile is someone with an IQ between 49 and 20. And an idiot, which I think is the word you're looking for, is someone who scores below 19.
Reg Siefert Hmm. What do you call someone who's dumber than that?
Ray Kasten Lieutenant.
Ray Kasten [about his ex-wife] She was great, actually. She was kind of a saint. There was just one thing about her that neither one of us could fix.
Claire Sloane What was that?
Ray Kasten She wasn't you.
Ray Kasten You're both working for a liar.
Jess That's the trouble with you Ray. You think that matters.
Jess Passions are like maps.
Jess Take me for example; Carolyn is... was the thing that made me me, nothing could ever change that.
Jess Take you; the way you keep thinking about Claire, a lost cause, but you never give up.
Jess Passion always wins.
Claire Sloane I think you like looking back more than I do. I don't have the time for it.
