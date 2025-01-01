JessIt's the weirdest thing, when you're on your way to do something, but you're not sure you're actually going to go through with it. Like reading a book, only you are the person that you're reading about. And then you watch yourself do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marzin[in his cell]Please. Can... Can you ask her to talk to me?
Ray KastenIt means someone with an IQ between 50 and 69. An imbecile is someone with an IQ between 49 and 20. And an idiot, which I think is the word you're looking for, is someone who scores below 19.
Reg SiefertHmm. What do you call someone who's dumber than that?