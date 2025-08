[first lines]

Zev Gutman [emerging from his room] Where's my wife?

Paula Mr. Guttman! You can't be sneaking up on me like that!

Zev Gutman Where is my wife? Where is Ruth?

Paula I'm sorry, Mr. Guttman, your wife passed away about a week ago.

[sitting down]

Zev Gutman Oh. I'm sorry. Who are you?