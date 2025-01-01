Jay Cavendish[gazing up at the sky]Same stars, same moon... One day we'll be wanderin' 'round that moon. They'll build a railroad. A railroad up and down the ways. A railroad to the moon. And when we get there... the first thing we'll do... is hunt the natives down.
WernerI'd be a lonely man if I did. I am no judge, nor father. In a short time this will be a long time ago.
[first lines]
Silas Selleck[narrating]Once upon a time, 1870 to be exact, a 16-year-old kid traveled from the cold shoulder of Scotland to the baking heart of America to find his love. His name was Jay. Her name was Rose.
Silas Selleck[Narrating]That kid was a wonder. He saw things differently. To him, we were in a land of hope and good will.