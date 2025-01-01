Menu
Slow West Movie Quotes

Werner In a short time, this will be... a long time ago.
Werner So, now... East. What news?
Jay Cavendish Violence and suffering. And West?
Werner Dreams and toil.
Jay Cavendish I know why you need my help
Silas Selleck Oh yeah?
Jay Cavendish Yeah. You're lonely. You're a lonely man.
Silas Selleck Sure, kid.
Jay Cavendish "Sure, kid." "Let's drift." Silent, lonely drifter. You're a lonely, lonely man.
Silas Selleck No need to concern over me. Hold still.
Jay Cavendish All I'm sayin' is there's more to life than just surviving.
Silas Selleck Yeah. There's dyin'. Survival ain't just how to skin a jackrabbit. It's knowing when to bluster and when to hush. When to take a beating and when to strike.
Jay Cavendish Where's your folks?
Silas Selleck Father's in the ground in Ireland, mother's in the ground in Canada.
Jay Cavendish So what keeps you from joining them?
Silas Selleck I don't know, kid. Quit asking me shit. I was fine 'til you showed up.
Jay Cavendish *I* showed up? *You* showed up.
Silas Selleck Yeah, well maybe I'm tired of showin' up.
[last lines]
Silas Selleck There is more to life than survival. Jay Cavendish taught me that. I owe him my life. Ho for the west.
Silas Selleck Jay...
[pause]
Silas Selleck He loved you with all his heart.
[pause]
Rose Ross His heart was in the wrong place.
[pause]
Silas Selleck His spirit was true.
Jay Cavendish "Wanted Dead or Alive..."
Silas Selleck Dead or Dead, kid.
Werner A race extinct, their culture banished, their places re-named. Only then will they be viewed with selective nostalgia, mythologized and romanticized in the safe guise of art... and literature
[in french]
Congolese Singer 1 Did you enjoy our music?
Jay Cavendish Yes. I enjoyed the song very much.
Congolese Singer 1 It's a song about love.
Jay Cavendish Love is universal, like death.
Jay Cavendish [gazing up at the sky] Same stars, same moon... One day we'll be wanderin' 'round that moon. They'll build a railroad. A railroad up and down the ways. A railroad to the moon. And when we get there... the first thing we'll do... is hunt the natives down.
Silas Selleck No Indians on the moon.
Jay Cavendish No, the natives of the moon. The moon people.
Jay Cavendish I killed a woman yesterday.
Werner Part and parcel.
Jay Cavendish You care not to share your company with a murderer?
Werner I'd be a lonely man if I did. I am no judge, nor father. In a short time this will be a long time ago.
[first lines]
Silas Selleck [narrating] Once upon a time, 1870 to be exact, a 16-year-old kid traveled from the cold shoulder of Scotland to the baking heart of America to find his love. His name was Jay. Her name was Rose.
Silas Selleck [Narrating] That kid was a wonder. He saw things differently. To him, we were in a land of hope and good will.
Jay Cavendish It's just a shame.
Silas Selleck Is it?
Jay Cavendish No. No it's not. Charles Darwin talks of evolution by natural selection.
Silas Selleck For our sake, let's hope he's wrong.
Jay Cavendish All I'm sayin' is... there's more to life than just survivin'.
Silas Selleck Yeah, there's dyin'.
Silas Selleck He loved you with all his heart.
Rose Ross His heart was in the wrong place.
Jay Cavendish I'm Jay Cavendish. Son of Lady Cavendish.
Union Officer We're all sons of bitches...
Payne It's easy to see how you two crossed paths. One's a falling angel, the other one's a rising devil.
Silas Selleck I ain't no angel
[repeated line]
Rose Ross Silly boy...
Shop Keeper [offering a bottle] Whiskey?
Silas Selleck [no] Got any meat?
Shop Keeper I got condemned bacon. Traded it for bullets. Both'll kill you pretty quick.
Johan [drawing his gun] Sorry. Money... Please.
Shop Keeper Well, now, looky here. You realize if I give you money, here's the only place around where you can spend it.
Skelly In my day, we tried to keep outta the papers. You youngsters tryin' to get in 'em makes no sense.
The Kid All I'm sayin', Skell, is I want folks to respect me. What's the point in dyin' if nobody knows you're dead? Same goes for killing.
[last lines]
Silas Selleck [narrating] His spirit was true. There is more to life than survival. Jay Cavendish taught me that. I owe him my life. Ho for the West.
Silas Selleck Breathe...
[to Kotori]
Rose Ross Until civilisation arrives...
