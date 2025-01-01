Kyle WincottLeave him be. I am just over here dealing with minor insurgency. He is trying to save the whole universe.
Justin WincottI don't know dad, I guess I am not a hero like you and Kyle. That Is just how the world turns.
Ray WincottI wanted to tell Kyle, I wanted him to know the truth. But the way he looked at me, the way he looked up to me... I just couldn't do it. A hero always tells the truth no matter what people think about him or no matter what the consequences are. And you have always been that way Justin.