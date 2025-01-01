Menu
Max Movie Quotes

Max Movie Quotes

Kyle Wincott Nose of a dog, the heart of a marine, sounds like a hero to me!
Pamela Wincott I am proud of you both.
Kyle Wincott Oh, you hear that Max? Say hi!
Pamela Wincott Come say hi to your brother... Justin!
Kyle Wincott Leave him be. I am just over here dealing with minor insurgency. He is trying to save the whole universe.
Justin Wincott I don't know dad, I guess I am not a hero like you and Kyle. That Is just how the world turns.
Ray Wincott I wanted to tell Kyle, I wanted him to know the truth. But the way he looked at me, the way he looked up to me... I just couldn't do it. A hero always tells the truth no matter what people think about him or no matter what the consequences are. And you have always been that way Justin.
Carmen Max just has to know you want him.
Justin Wincott Dad's left a really weird message and disappeared.
Carmen Let's do this.
Justin Wincott Max... go search.
Title Card Dogs have been used by the U.S. military since World War I. Over three thousand dogs have served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
