First Time Movie Quotes

First Time Movie Quotes

Leonid Brezhnev [over radio] How are you, son?
Alexey Leonov [from space] I report: My mind is clear. Sight is not disturbed. Sense of direction is not disturbed. Man is able to function in space. Man can work in space!
radio announcer Today, on March 18, 1965, at 11:30 Moscow time, during the flight of the Soviet spacecraft Voskhod 2, something incredible happened. For the first time in human history, a man walked out into space! After twice circling the Earth, pilot and cosmonaut Lieutenant Alexey Leonov went out into space in a special space-suit and an autonomous life-sustaining system.
