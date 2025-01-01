Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Les Dames du Bois de Boulogne Les Dames du Bois de Boulogne Movie Quotes

Les Dames du Bois de Boulogne Movie Quotes

Jacques There's no such thing as love, only proofs of love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène You've married a tramp. She was a cabaret dancer. You've played a trick on me and now I've played one on you.
Jean You?
Hélène Yes, me. You don't seem to realize where a woman's scorn can lead.
Jean You?
Hélène Don't be absurd. You've married a tramp. Now you must face the consequences. You're suddenly so sentimental.
Jean You're horrid!
Hélène Since your marriage seems to mean so much to you, you mustn't run off. Return to Agnès' side. You won't be the only one to console her. All her lovers are inside. And there are plenty of them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Agnès You're here. In time perhaps you'll forgive me. But don't hurry. So many honest girls become dishonest women. Perhaps I'll show the opposite can happen. I'm not yet worthy of having you come close to me. Wait. Just leave me a little hope. Then you can judge my behaviour. I'll be happy if you can bear my presence. Show me a corner of your house where I can live. I'll stay there without protest. I'm not evil. I know myself. I was weak. And I was in love with you. That's my only excuse. I lacked the courage to tell you the truth. Remember the letter you wouldn't read? It wasn't pleasant. You can forgive me. I won't trouble you anymore. It will be easy.
Jean Hold on to life with all your strength! Hold on to me! I love you. You can't leave me! Try to hold on! Fight!
Agnès I am fighting.
Jean You are my wife. I love you! Stay with me!
Agnès I will try.
Jean That's an order. You can't disobey! Stay with me!
Agnès I will stay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès There was a time when I would see a man's face behind every bouquet. Now look. Behind these flowers, there's still a man's face threatening us. That's what we've come to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mme. D Her life was dancing, but this was not her dream. She wanted to live for dancing, not dance to earn us a living.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène It happened gradually with my realizing it. I couldn't laugh. I couldn't sleep. I wondered if it was your fault, but no. You're as wonderful as ever. You stay the same. I am the one who has changed. I asked myself over and over. Why am I no longer impatient? Why does my heart not leap up when he arrives? The sound of the elevator's approach no longer thrills me.
Jean Hélène!
Hélène It's a horrible discovery, but I wish to be frank. My heart is drifting away from you. I'm ready for your reproaches, bitterness and insults. I've called myself the worst name already. Only one insult could wound me now - hypocrite.
Jean Hélène, you are wonderful. You were the first to speak, but I was guilty first. The story of your love is exactly the story of my own. All you thought, I thought as well. I kept silent, suffering. What a lesson you've taught me!
Hélène Really?
Jean Really. Hélène, you're beautiful, you're stunning. It's as if I'm seeing you for the first time. We should congratulate ourselves. It would have been awful if one went on loving longer than the other.
Hélène Yes, awful. What now?
Jean Neither of us has betrayed the other. We can avoid a messy breakup. We'll continue to see each other. We'll elude the death throes of a languishing love. No deceit, no suprises, no disgust. We'll be unique among our kind. I give you back your freedom, and you give me mine. We each go our own way. We'll be each other's confidant though I doubt I'll find anyone to confide in you about. You've set such a high standard. Can anyone ever know the future? I may soon find you were the only woman capable of making me happy. Perhaps you'll feel the same. And one day we'll meet again, I'll be at your side until we die.
Hélène What if you don't find me when you return? Anything's possible. I might fall for another. He couldn't compare to you, but still...
Jean That would be nobody's fault. Goodnight, Hélène.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès [looking aroud her new home] Are you sure all this is necessary? If so, I accept it. But do you realize what we are in for?
Mme. D I do. Our life was a nightmare.
Agnès And this is a dream?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès [on her new bedroom] I call this a prison.
Mme. D Trees! You have a lovely view of the square.
Agnès Am I allowed to look outside?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès We're unlucky. Every time we meet alone, it's raining.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène I'll have my revenge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène My dear Jean, be careful with your whims. You're flirting with disaster. I'd rather warn you than console you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Is there nothing more to life than carrying the burden of one's past mistakes? It's not fair.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène Be a woman. Fight!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mme. D Be simple.
Agnès Simple?
Mme. D Yes, simple, like me. I take things as they come. I ask of things only what they wish to give. These flowers give their perfume, and I breathe it in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Agnès, tell me this isn't some absurd dream. Tell me you're putting up barriers between us that don't really exist. That everything is clear and simple, and nothing separates us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean I love her. I'm losing my head. I'm capable of anything. Agnès' face is like a gash across my heart. I meet her in my dreams and dream of her in my waking hours. I walk the streets thinking of ways to break down her door, to storm the barriers she's erected, to scream out the pain I feel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Destiny is tragic, but I prefer a fate we choose to one forced upon us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène You're behaving like a tramp. A horrible little tramp!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Since we met, I've felt attached to you by a string. I simply follow it.
Agnès Is that string called indiscretion?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mme. D Agnès! My little girl!
Agnès I'm no little girl. I'm a whore!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène Please, not a word of thanks! Just follow my advice.
Mme. D You're an angel.
Hélène We are all angels. Obey me and don't worry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Why do you live so alone? So removed from everything? You are made to be loved and admired. Use your charms - not just your feminine charms, but that magical charm of yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène You like my ladies from the Bois?
Jean They're unlike the ladies you usually associate with.
Hélène Very perceptive of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène You have no idea what that girl is like. No idea at all. She is beyond anyone's reach. You can't touch her nor tempt her. You'd get nowhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean I can't do without her. I managed to see her again.
Hélène Whom?
Jean The girl from the Bois. I found their haven, thanks to you.
Hélène Me? Did I give you the address?
Jean Not you. Your mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Sometimes our mind lets words slip from our tongue unheeded.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès It must be lovely to live by your whims, to have a string that always leads you to the right place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hélène How can you allow your daughter to be treated like a tramp? That's what you do when you allow her to accept gifts like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean I've only a moment to tell you so much. Let's make this moment last forever. We can do it. We can make it last an entire lifetime, Agnès. Let's go far away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean I can't work. I can't talk to anyone anymore. I can't read or write or live anymore. I haven't a shred of will left. I'm a walking ghost. I wish I could just sleep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Men are fools. Too bad for him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean So this is where she lives and sleeps. She plays piano here, and she sits and reads over there. The lamp is her. These flowers are her. This cushion, this frame - it's all her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Men are vicious!
Mme. D Not all of them. Not all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mme. D You're so impatient! Like a bull at a gate. You decide this, decide that. You rush into things. Just let things be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jean Marchat
María Casares
Paul Bernard
Élina Labourdette
Lucienne Bogaert
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more