A Royal Night Out Movie Quotes

Elizabeth Not a bloody word, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret By the way, what's a knocking shop?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King This never happened. You were in the Ritz all night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King I wonder if those people quite realize what a demanding new world they're waking up to. Lillibet's world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth For six years now we've been positively cloistered.
Margaret Like nuns.
Queen We understood the reference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret Does she think I'm going to end up on the front page of the "Daily Mirror" in the arms of a drunken sailor or something?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret Who cares what they think. They're only French, after all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Hodges Look at the poor sods. Still carrying on and keeping calm. Still making the best of it. That's the spirit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Hodges Look. Piccadilly commando. A working girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth My sister has gone to Chelsea with a carload of tarts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret Come on, Lillibet. This is what we wanted! The Lindy Hop. Remember? And round. Good. Then like that.
Elizabeth Elizabeth, Margaret: Woo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Dance.
Jack Hodges Can't dance.
Elizabeth For goodness' sake, make an effort.
[Jack moves her in closer]
Elizabeth Not that much effort.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret I thought, Trafalgar Square for a splash in the fountains, then the Curzon, going on to that wizard all-nighter at Chelsea Barracks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Queen Your subjects need to see you as incorporating in your person the very essence of royalty.
Elizabeth One knows about essences and all that, but one would still like to have a dance from time to time.
Margaret The Lindy Hop, for example.
Queen The What-y hop?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth What if the real me wants not to be her? That princess. What if she wants something else?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret We're going out. Incognito.
Mickey Does the tiara rather give the game away, ma'am?
Margaret Yes!
[removes tiara]
Margaret Thanks, Mickey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth I owe him some money.
King How much?
Jack Hodges Seven pounds, eleven and fourpence, please.
King Well, we - don't keep much here, but I'll, er, have a whip-round amongst the footmen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duty Manager Your Royal Highnesses.
Margaret We're incognito. Lizzy, Mags.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Queen Who was that?
King Burridge, reporting in.
Queen Not Pryce?
King Comfort break.
Queen Is that English?
King Apparently.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Mummy said, "No."
Margaret What kind of "no"?
Elizabeth "No," as in: "Absolutely not, under any circumstances whatsoever."
Margaret What did she say?
Elizabeth The life we live...
Elizabeth Elizabeth, Margaret: Is not fully our own, blah, blah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret You didn't ask properly! You can't have done. Lillibet! We'll be walled up in this ghastly mausoleum for the rest of our blooming lives. I'm completely cheesed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Pryce Princess Elizabeth, thank God we found you, ma'am. They'll be going doo-lally at the palace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Not seen you in here before. Bit high class for us, ain't you, darling? Who are you, then?
Margaret I'm P2.
Stan P what?
Margaret Princess number two, silly. Margaret.
Stan Bloody hell. P2 in my knocking shop. Wonderful.
Margaret Bit of a snooze, actually. Nobody takes any notice of me at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret Are you foreign?
Stan English to my fingertips.
Margaret We're all German, you know, but it's de trop to talk about it. Not supposed to. Pas devant les sujets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Debbie How's it all gone for you, ducks?
Margaret My feet have barely touched the ground.
Annie Knee tremblers all the way, these busy nights.
Margaret First it was the conga at the Ritz.
Annie I get you.
Margaret Then the bus with this naval officer.
Annie The bus?
Margaret Between the Ritz and Trafalgar Square.
Debbie He had his money's worth.
Margaret But now I'm rather late. Mother will be so cross.
Annie She's got high expectations, that mother of yours.
Margaret Oh, yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie How long have you been on this game, then?
Margaret Well, actually, this is my first time out. Sort of out - ish. On one's own in so far as one could be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Debbie What's your name?
Margaret Margaret.
Debbie Your real name?
Margaret Margaret.
Debbie Oh, that's a coincidence.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Come on. I know blue funk when I see it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Hodges All right, it's only Soho, criminal heart of the capital. Home of razor gangs and opium dens and Murder, Incorporated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret Awfully outré. They do the Lindy there, you know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret I'm absolutely clapped out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joan Hodges These boys went into the Air Force with such idealism. Where'd it all go, I wonder? At least he's safe, though. Thank the Lord. He's safe, isn't he?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joan Hodges Take the kettle off the boil, dear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth One princess is better than none.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Hodges Why didn't you go with your sister?
Elizabeth I didn't want it to end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth It's not just any old night, is it? It's VE night. All sorts of unusual things are happening.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret Oh, it's all right. Nobody gives a monkey's what I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth I've never so much as made a cup of blooming tea for myself. Never been out on my own. Not once, not properly. Even in the ATS, I had to sit between chaperones and come home for dinner while the rest of them ate compo rations. But tonight nobody gave a damn who I was. And if it wasn't for Margaret running off, I never would have had the opportunity to be just - ordinary. On the most extraordinary night of my life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeffers Sod off, you jumped-up little spiv.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Hodges He jolly well pissed me off. "Fallen." That's a nice word for a nasty, dirty, painful business.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
