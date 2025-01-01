I've never so much as made a cup of blooming tea for myself. Never been out on my own. Not once, not properly. Even in the ATS, I had to sit between chaperones and come home for dinner while the rest of them ate compo rations. But tonight nobody gave a damn who I was. And if it wasn't for Margaret running off, I never would have had the opportunity to be just - ordinary. On the most extraordinary night of my life.