Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Mountain Between Us
The Mountain Between Us Movie Quotes
The Mountain Between Us Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Ben Bass
The heart's nothing but a muscle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin
[to Ben]
Okay. We're down to the rule of three. We can go three weeks without food, three days without water, and three minutes without air.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin
I am getting used to the cold, though.
Ben Bass
Yeah.
Alex Martin
Which is weird.
Ben Bass
Yeah, well, your body... your body's acclimatizing. It's quite ingenious, what God did. Your body sort of figures it out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin
[to Ben]
We might die together and I don't even know you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin
[to Ben]
Nobody knows where we are. We're all we've got, me and you! That's it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Bass
Alex, can you look at me. You really hurt your leg. Your phone is smashed, my phone has no signal and we're pretty high up on the mountain. We need to get help.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Bass
If we stay here we're safe. If we leave, search and rescue, they're less likely to find us.
Alex Martin
Look, I don't want to die up here because you're too scared to take a risk. We have to do something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Bass
We've got four packets of almonds, couple of candy bars, an half-eaten sandwich and some cookies. That should hold us until we're rescued.
Alex Martin
What kind of cookies?
Ben Bass
What?
Alex Martin
Joke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin
And the heart is just a muscle. Right?
Ben Bass
What idiot said that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Idris Elba
Kate Winslet
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree