Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Mountain Between Us The Mountain Between Us Movie Quotes

The Mountain Between Us Movie Quotes

Ben Bass The heart's nothing but a muscle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin [to Ben] Okay. We're down to the rule of three. We can go three weeks without food, three days without water, and three minutes without air.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin I am getting used to the cold, though.
Ben Bass Yeah.
Alex Martin Which is weird.
Ben Bass Yeah, well, your body... your body's acclimatizing. It's quite ingenious, what God did. Your body sort of figures it out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin [to Ben] We might die together and I don't even know you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin [to Ben] Nobody knows where we are. We're all we've got, me and you! That's it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Bass Alex, can you look at me. You really hurt your leg. Your phone is smashed, my phone has no signal and we're pretty high up on the mountain. We need to get help.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Bass If we stay here we're safe. If we leave, search and rescue, they're less likely to find us.
Alex Martin Look, I don't want to die up here because you're too scared to take a risk. We have to do something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Bass We've got four packets of almonds, couple of candy bars, an half-eaten sandwich and some cookies. That should hold us until we're rescued.
Alex Martin What kind of cookies?
Ben Bass What?
Alex Martin Joke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Martin And the heart is just a muscle. Right?
Ben Bass What idiot said that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more