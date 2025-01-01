Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
No Escape
No Escape Movie Quotes
Beeze Dwyer
I'm hungry.
Jack Dwyer
Hi Hungry, I'm Dad.
Lucy Dwyer
Not funny.
Jack Dwyer
I'm not Funny, I'm Dad.
Lucy Dwyer
Still not funny.
Jack Dwyer
What are you? British CIA?
Hammond
Something like that
Jack Dwyer
[motions to Kenny]
Him too?
Hammond
[Hammond nods]
Look I came here more for the women
[grins]
Hammond
well... partially for the women. I came here to pave the way for you
Hammond
[serving them dog meat]
You mean to tell me you haven't had Kan Chow Chicken yet? You're gonna love this. They feed the chickens raisins.
Lucy Dwyer
Really?
Annie Dwyer
Really...
Hammond
Makes the chickens taste sweet.
Jack Dwyer
That's interesting.
Lucy Dwyer
What do they feed the chickens in the US?
Hammond
In the US? Usually other chickens, I think.
Jack Dwyer
I killed someone.
Hammond
You're alive, Jack. Your family's alive.
[last lines]
Lucy Dwyer
[the whole family cuddling in bed]
Don't be sad daddy.
Jack Dwyer
I'm not sad. I'm happy.
Annie Dwyer
If we die here tomorrow, it will have been worth it.
Beeze Dwyer
[hiding in debris]
Mommy, I have to go potty.
Annie Dwyer
Just, um... It's okay, just go in your pants, okay.
Beeze Dwyer
But, I'm not a baby.
Beeze Dwyer
[peering over her airplane seat]
What happened to your hand?
Hammond
I had a fight with a tiger.
Beeze Dwyer
Really?
Hammond
Really. Don't worry, though. He got it worse than I did.
[shows her his tiger tooth necklace]
Jack Dwyer
Okay... welcome to the third world!
Annie Dwyer
It's actually the fourth world.
Jack Dwyer
Really?
Hammond
Wait for it... Wait for it... Wait for it. Come to papa, fucker! Fucker!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Claire Geare
Owen Wilson
Sterling Jerins
Pierce Brosnan
Lake Bell
