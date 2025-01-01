Menu
Kinoafisha Films No Escape No Escape Movie Quotes

Beeze Dwyer I'm hungry.
Jack Dwyer Hi Hungry, I'm Dad.
Lucy Dwyer Not funny.
Jack Dwyer I'm not Funny, I'm Dad.
Lucy Dwyer Still not funny.
Jack Dwyer What are you? British CIA?
Hammond Something like that
Jack Dwyer [motions to Kenny] Him too?
Hammond [Hammond nods] Look I came here more for the women
[grins]
Hammond well... partially for the women. I came here to pave the way for you
Hammond [serving them dog meat] You mean to tell me you haven't had Kan Chow Chicken yet? You're gonna love this. They feed the chickens raisins.
Lucy Dwyer Really?
Annie Dwyer Really...
Hammond Makes the chickens taste sweet.
Jack Dwyer That's interesting.
Lucy Dwyer What do they feed the chickens in the US?
Hammond In the US? Usually other chickens, I think.
Jack Dwyer I killed someone.
Hammond You're alive, Jack. Your family's alive.
[last lines]
Lucy Dwyer [the whole family cuddling in bed] Don't be sad daddy.
Jack Dwyer I'm not sad. I'm happy.
Annie Dwyer If we die here tomorrow, it will have been worth it.
Beeze Dwyer [hiding in debris] Mommy, I have to go potty.
Annie Dwyer Just, um... It's okay, just go in your pants, okay.
Beeze Dwyer But, I'm not a baby.
Beeze Dwyer [peering over her airplane seat] What happened to your hand?
Hammond I had a fight with a tiger.
Beeze Dwyer Really?
Hammond Really. Don't worry, though. He got it worse than I did.
[shows her his tiger tooth necklace]
Jack Dwyer Okay... welcome to the third world!
Annie Dwyer It's actually the fourth world.
Jack Dwyer Really?
Hammond Wait for it... Wait for it... Wait for it. Come to papa, fucker! Fucker!
