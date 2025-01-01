Sherlock HolmesI have been alone. All my life. But with the compensations of the intellect.
Ann KelmotAnd is that enough?
Sherlock HolmesIt can be. If one is so fortunate as to find a place in the world. And another soul with whom one's loneliness can reside.
Sherlock HolmesExceptional children are often the product of unremarkable parents.
[Holmes explains a series of deductions about his last client]
RogerBut all that just told you he was married. How did you know he'd come to see you about his wife?
Sherlock Holmes[smiles]Because when you're a detective, and a man comes to see you, it's usually about his wife.
Sherlock HolmesA man abandoned his family and wrote his son a story. He wouldn't be the first to cloak his cowardice in a flag of sacrifice.
[waiting with Mrs. Munro outside Roger's hospital room]
Sherlock HolmesThere was a woman, once. I knew her less than a day. A quarter of an hour's conversation. She needed my help. She needed so desperately to be understood by someone... Me. So, I laid out the particulars of her case as I saw them... To her satisfaction, I thought. I watched her walk away. And within hours she'd ended her life. By identifying the cause of her despair with such clarity, I'd given her carte blanche to do just as she intended. I should've done whatever it took to save her. Lie to her, make up a story. Take her by the hand and hold her as she wept, and said, "Come live with me. "Let us be alone together." But I was fearful. Selfish. She's the reason I came here to my bees, so that I couldn't harm anyone ever again.
[pause]
Sherlock HolmesI'm leaving you the house. You and Roger. House, grounds, apiary, everything within and without. And as I shan't change my mind on this point, you will see, I trust, that it will be greatly less complicated for all concerned if the two of you don't go off to somewhere like... Portsmouth.
Mrs. MunroYour dad hated what he did for a living. Mechanic in a garage, like his dad before him. When he got called up, he said to me, "My love, I'll not spend this war "underneath the oil pan of some toff's jeep. "I'm gonna put in for the RAF." So he did. He trained. Scored high marks, got assigned to a Bristol Blenheim, Mark IV. Blown out of the sky. First time up. All his mates who worked the motor pool came home without a scratch.
Sherlock HolmesMy first foray into the world of fiction. One shouldn't leave this life without a sense of completion.
Sherlock Holmes[finishing his account of his final case]And thus concludes the true story of a woman who died before her time, and a man who until recently was certain he had outlived his.
Sherlock HolmesThe bees... didn't do it. The bees were not to blame. It was the wasps! Roger was trying to find out what was killing the bees. And he did. He found the wasps' nest. He had to stop them wiping out the bees. And so he did the worst possible thing. He tried to drown them with water from his can.
Sherlock HolmesBees leave their stings. Wasps don't. There were no stings left in Roger's face. And when they attacked, he dropped the watering can and ran up to protect the bees. There are his footprints from the apiary to the nest and back.
Sherlock HolmesI was given a small chest containing the Watson stories, none of which I'd ever actually read. They were, as John always described them, penny dreadfuls with an elevated prose style.
Mrs. Munro[Coming into a side room in their cottage and seeing Roger staring at himself intently in a mirror, raising his eyebrows, turning slightly as he assesses himself from various angles]What are you doing?