Kinoafisha Films Mr. Holmes Mr. Holmes Movie Quotes

Sherlock Holmes I've decided to write the story down; as it was, not as John made it. Get it right, before I die.
Roger You're not going to die.
Sherlock Holmes I'm 93.
Roger I had a great-uncle who lived to be 102.
Sherlock Holmes Well done. That seals my fate. What are the odds that you would know two men who would live that long?
Roger Well, I didn't actually know him.
[Holmes laughs]
Roger You ever been bitten by a bee?
Sherlock Holmes Stung! Bees don't have teeth! Yes, I have.
Roger But not often, though.
Sherlock Holmes 7,816 times. I keep a record.
[Mrs. Munro appears while Roger is smoking the hive]
Sherlock Holmes Well, not entirely dreadful.
Mrs. Munro You ever been bit?
Sherlock Holmes No. I have never been bit.
Sherlock Holmes I have been alone. All my life. But with the compensations of the intellect.
Ann Kelmot And is that enough?
Sherlock Holmes It can be. If one is so fortunate as to find a place in the world. And another soul with whom one's loneliness can reside.
Sherlock Holmes Exceptional children are often the product of unremarkable parents.
[Holmes explains a series of deductions about his last client]
Roger But all that just told you he was married. How did you know he'd come to see you about his wife?
Sherlock Holmes [smiles] Because when you're a detective, and a man comes to see you, it's usually about his wife.
Sherlock Holmes A man abandoned his family and wrote his son a story. He wouldn't be the first to cloak his cowardice in a flag of sacrifice.
[waiting with Mrs. Munro outside Roger's hospital room]
Sherlock Holmes There was a woman, once. I knew her less than a day. A quarter of an hour's conversation. She needed my help. She needed so desperately to be understood by someone... Me. So, I laid out the particulars of her case as I saw them... To her satisfaction, I thought. I watched her walk away. And within hours she'd ended her life. By identifying the cause of her despair with such clarity, I'd given her carte blanche to do just as she intended. I should've done whatever it took to save her. Lie to her, make up a story. Take her by the hand and hold her as she wept, and said, "Come live with me. "Let us be alone together." But I was fearful. Selfish. She's the reason I came here to my bees, so that I couldn't harm anyone ever again.
[pause]
Sherlock Holmes I'm leaving you the house. You and Roger. House, grounds, apiary, everything within and without. And as I shan't change my mind on this point, you will see, I trust, that it will be greatly less complicated for all concerned if the two of you don't go off to somewhere like... Portsmouth.
Roger I shouldn't have said what I said.
Mrs. Munro Lesson there, then. Don't say everything you think.
Sherlock Holmes There seems to be an outbreak of mortality.
Mrs. Munro Your dad hated what he did for a living. Mechanic in a garage, like his dad before him. When he got called up, he said to me, "My love, I'll not spend this war "underneath the oil pan of some toff's jeep. "I'm gonna put in for the RAF." So he did. He trained. Scored high marks, got assigned to a Bristol Blenheim, Mark IV. Blown out of the sky. First time up. All his mates who worked the motor pool came home without a scratch.
Sherlock Holmes My first foray into the world of fiction. One shouldn't leave this life without a sense of completion.
Sherlock Holmes [finishing his account of his final case] And thus concludes the true story of a woman who died before her time, and a man who until recently was certain he had outlived his.
[first lines]
Sherlock Holmes You shouldn't do that. Tap the glass.
Boy How did you know I was going to?
Boy's Mother You must forgive my son, he loves bees.
Sherlock Holmes It isn't a bee, it's a wasp. Different thing entirely.
[solving his last "case"]
Sherlock Holmes The bees... didn't do it. The bees were not to blame. It was the wasps! Roger was trying to find out what was killing the bees. And he did. He found the wasps' nest. He had to stop them wiping out the bees. And so he did the worst possible thing. He tried to drown them with water from his can.
Mrs. Munro How do you know it was them?
Sherlock Holmes Bees leave their stings. Wasps don't. There were no stings left in Roger's face. And when they attacked, he dropped the watering can and ran up to protect the bees. There are his footprints from the apiary to the nest and back.
Mrs. Munro He was trying to save the bees.
Sherlock Holmes Yes.
[Together, they pour kerosene on the wasps' nest, and set it ablaze]
Roger She wants me to be a bootblack!
Mrs. Munro Roger!
Roger She wants me to do what she does!
Mrs. Munro There's no shame in what I do!
Roger You complain enough about it! Always going on about how hard things are.
[to Holmes]
Roger She can barely read!
[Mrs. Munro storms out of the room]
Sherlock Holmes Go after her. Apologize for saying things that were meant to hurt. You were cruel! If you don't apologize, you will regret it.
Roger People always say that.
Sherlock Holmes Because it's true.
Roger Do *you* regret anything?
Sherlock Holmes [with feeling] So much.
[last lines]
Roger [explaining to his mother the same way Mr. Holmes explained to him] The queen runs the colony. Drones service the queen. The workers do the work.
Mrs. Munro Isn't it true...
[Holmes sees Mrs. Munro pouring kerosene on his apiary, and rushes outside]
Sherlock Holmes You mustn't do that!
Mrs. Munro My son won't wake. He may never wake. They sent me away till morning. You didn't even have the decency to tell me what'd happened to him!
Sherlock Holmes I didn't think it would make a difference.
Mrs. Munro [screaming] I'm his mother! I'm his mother, and you stole him from me! He's all I had! And I've lost him now. Why wasn't it you they did it to? - It should've been you!
Sherlock Holmes The bees were not to blame.
Mrs. Munro They're all you care about!
Sherlock Holmes No! I care about Roger. I care about him very much...!
[He breaks down sobbing]
Dr. Barrie What happens when you don't recall where the telephone is? Or you forget to turn off the gas? You can't live alone.
Sherlock Holmes I don't live alone, I have the housekeeper!
Sherlock Holmes I was given a small chest containing the Watson stories, none of which I'd ever actually read. They were, as John always described them, penny dreadfuls with an elevated prose style.
Mrs. Munro [Coming into a side room in their cottage and seeing Roger staring at himself intently in a mirror, raising his eyebrows, turning slightly as he assesses himself from various angles] What are you doing?
Roger Trying to see if I can tell where I've been.
Mrs. Munro Don't you know?
Roger Mr. Holmes can tell things like that just from looking at a person.
Tamiki Umezaki So, Dr Watson's imagination changed you?
Sherlock Holmes I've never had much use for imagination. I prefer facts.
Roger Mum says you throw out most of the letters you get.
Sherlock Holmes And why do you think that is?
Roger The people who write want you to solve things. If you read their letters, you'd want to help.
Sherlock Holmes Oh, no. You give me too much credit. It's just if I were to read them, I'd feel obliged to respond.
