The thing is... you're not just following your bad guy targets, you're also following their metadata. Which is basically, all the phone numbers that they're in touch with. Let's say your target is a shady Iranian banker operating out of Beirut. Ok, so you're watching his stuff; you're also watching all the people that he talks to. Including, you know, his cousin, who is just some dentist living in Buffalo, and then you have to watch all pf that guy's contacts. And by the time you go a third hop out from the original target, you're watching this bartender chat with her mother about botox. 'Cause three hops from anyone with, say, forty contacts, you're looking at a list of 2.5 million people. And there's that moment when you're sitting there, and the scale of it hits you. The NSA is really tracking every cell phone in the world. No matter who you are, every day of your life, you're sitting in a database, just... ready to be looked at. Not just terrorists or countries or corporations... but you.