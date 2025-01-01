Edward SnowdenI think the greatest freedom that I have gained, the fact that I don't have to worry about what happens tomorrow, Because I'm happy with what I've done Today.
Edward SnowdenYou ever hear about the Nuremberg trials, Trev? They weren't that long ago. Yeah, well, the big shots were the first trial, but then the next trial were just the judges, and lawyers, and policemen, and guards, and ordinary people just doing their jobs, following orders. That's where we got the Nuremberg principles, which then the UN made into international law, just in case ordinary jobs become criminal again.
Edward SnowdenSo, this is data collection for the month of March worldwide, emails and Skype calls. So France, 70 million. Germany, 500 million. Brazil, two billion. Inside the U.S., 3.1 billion emails and calls. That's not including any of the telecom company data.
Edward SnowdenAnd ultimately, the truth sinks in that no matter what justification you're selling yourself, this is not about terrorism. Terrorism is the excuse. This is about economic and social control. And the only thing you're really protecting is the supremacy of your government.
Corbin O'Brian[to Snowden]In 20 years, Iraq will be a hellhole nobody cares about. Terrorism's a short-term threat. The real threats will come from China, Russia, Iran. and they'll come as SQL injections and malware. Without minds like yours, this country will be torn apart in cyberspace.
Hank ForresterWell, then, Snowden, you've come to the right little whorehouse.
Wolf BlitzerThe Washington Post and the Guardian in London reporting that the NSA and the FBI are tapping directly into the central servers of nine leading Internet companies, including Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, AOL, Skype, YouTube, and Apple.
Corbin O'BrianWith foreign site intel transfer. Transfers happen on collection now. They go straight to the Pentagon, Mossad if they need it.
CatfishIn Vegas, looking at Afghanistan. We all knew that it was a kid. Poof. He's gone. But same village, two, three days later. We see the funeral party. We knew it was a kid that they were burying. Moms and dads wailing. And then the order comes down. Hit 'em. Poof. And they are gone in a cloud of dust.
Hank Forrester[about the Cray-1]The first supercomputer. You can get all of this on a cell phone now.
Gabriel SolOptic Nerve. It's camera and mic activation. I wish we could take credit, but the Brits wrote it. Yeah, her laptop's off. Or was, she just forgot to close it. Of course, how would she know? This shit is so sly, the webcam light doesn't even turn on.
Edward SnowdenNo matter who you are, every day of your life, you're sitting in a database just ready to be looked at.
Hank ForresterYou would think intelligence would count for something in the intelligence business. Right. But you wanna know what it really is? What really sets the agenda? Military industrial happiness management. You keep the coffers open in Congress, you keep the money flowing to the contractors.
Lindsay MillsWhat is it about this fucking job that makes it more important than your life?
Edward SnowdenAnd it's just gonna get worse for the next generation, as they extend the capabilities of this sort of architecture of oppression.
Edward SnowdenLook, Mr. MacAskill, uh, this is not about money or anything for me. There's no hidden agenda. I just wanted to get this data to established journalists like yourselves, so that you can present it to the world, and the people can decide either I'm wrong or there's something going on inside the government that's really wrong.
Thomas DrakeTo other whistleblowers, to others in the government, not to speak out. Do not tell truth to power. We'll hammer you.
Barack ObamaEvery agency and department should know that this administration stands on the side not of those who seek to withhold information, but those who seek to make it known.
Barack ObamaThat means no more illegal wiretapping of American citizens. No more ignoring the law when it is inconvenient.
Edward SnowdenThe thing is... you're not just following your bad guy targets, you're also following their metadata. Which is basically, all the phone numbers that they're in touch with. Let's say your target is a shady Iranian banker operating out of Beirut. Ok, so you're watching his stuff; you're also watching all the people that he talks to. Including, you know, his cousin, who is just some dentist living in Buffalo, and then you have to watch all pf that guy's contacts. And by the time you go a third hop out from the original target, you're watching this bartender chat with her mother about botox. 'Cause three hops from anyone with, say, forty contacts, you're looking at a list of 2.5 million people. And there's that moment when you're sitting there, and the scale of it hits you. The NSA is really tracking every cell phone in the world. No matter who you are, every day of your life, you're sitting in a database, just... ready to be looked at. Not just terrorists or countries or corporations... but you.