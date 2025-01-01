Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Snowden Snowden Movie Quotes

Snowden Movie Quotes

Edward Snowden Terrorism is just an excuse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden I think the greatest freedom that I have gained, the fact that I don't have to worry about what happens tomorrow, Because I'm happy with what I've done Today.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden You ever hear about the Nuremberg trials, Trev? They weren't that long ago. Yeah, well, the big shots were the first trial, but then the next trial were just the judges, and lawyers, and policemen, and guards, and ordinary people just doing their jobs, following orders. That's where we got the Nuremberg principles, which then the UN made into international law, just in case ordinary jobs become criminal again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden So, this is data collection for the month of March worldwide, emails and Skype calls. So France, 70 million. Germany, 500 million. Brazil, two billion. Inside the U.S., 3.1 billion emails and calls. That's not including any of the telecom company data.
NSA Dep. Director Lowell Okay, so what's the collection in Russia?
Edward Snowden Russia is 1.5 billion.
NSA Dep. Director Lowell Wait, so we're collecting twice as much in the U.S. as we are in Russia?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corbin O'Brian The modern battlefield is everywhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden And ultimately, the truth sinks in that no matter what justification you're selling yourself, this is not about terrorism. Terrorism is the excuse. This is about economic and social control. And the only thing you're really protecting is the supremacy of your government.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corbin O'Brian [to Snowden] In 20 years, Iraq will be a hellhole nobody cares about. Terrorism's a short-term threat. The real threats will come from China, Russia, Iran. and they'll come as SQL injections and malware. Without minds like yours, this country will be torn apart in cyberspace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corbin O'Brian Secrecy is security and Security is Victory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corbin O'Brian Bombs won't stop terrorism, brains will, and we don't have nearly enough of those. I'm gonna give you a shot, Snowden.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden You didn't tell me we were running a dragnet on the whole world, Corbin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden So, you're, um, an engineer?
Hank Forrester Am I an engineer? Instructor and counselor, too. I'm supposed to keep an eye on you CTs, make sure you don't buckle under the pressure. Turn to drugs and booze.
Edward Snowden Well, you won't have that problem with me. I don't drink or do drugs.
Hank Forrester What is your sin of choice?
Edward Snowden Uh, computers.
Hank Forrester Well, then, Snowden, you've come to the right little whorehouse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wolf Blitzer The Washington Post and the Guardian in London reporting that the NSA and the FBI are tapping directly into the central servers of nine leading Internet companies, including Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, AOL, Skype, YouTube, and Apple.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corbin O'Brian With foreign site intel transfer. Transfers happen on collection now. They go straight to the Pentagon, Mossad if they need it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Catfish In Vegas, looking at Afghanistan. We all knew that it was a kid. Poof. He's gone. But same village, two, three days later. We see the funeral party. We knew it was a kid that they were burying. Moms and dads wailing. And then the order comes down. Hit 'em. Poof. And they are gone in a cloud of dust.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden But Austria?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card SNOWDEN
Title Card The follow is a dramatization of actual events that occurred between 2004 and in 2013.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabriel Sol So think of it as a Google search, except instead of searching only what people make public, we're also looking at everything they don't. So... Emails, chats, SMS, whatever.
Edward Snowden Yeah, but which people?
Gabriel Sol The whole kingdom, Snow White.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Forrester [about the Cray-1] The first supercomputer. You can get all of this on a cell phone now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabriel Sol Optic Nerve. It's camera and mic activation. I wish we could take credit, but the Brits wrote it. Yeah, her laptop's off. Or was, she just forgot to close it. Of course, how would she know? This shit is so sly, the webcam light doesn't even turn on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden No matter who you are, every day of your life, you're sitting in a database just ready to be looked at.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Glenn Greenwald [sitting under a big green balloon alligator] So?
Laura Poitras This is the only alligator.
Glenn Greenwald Four minutes past. We walk in one minute. He was clear on that.
Laura Poitras He's coming.
Glenn Greenwald No, he is too young to have that kind of access.
Glenn Greenwald [to Snowden as he walks up] Uh, what time does the restaurant open?
Edward Snowden Noon. But the food is a bit too spicy. This way...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Forrester Sometimes, the more you look, the less you see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Forrester You would think intelligence would count for something in the intelligence business. Right. But you wanna know what it really is? What really sets the agenda? Military industrial happiness management. You keep the coffers open in Congress, you keep the money flowing to the contractors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corbin O'Brian Most Americans don't want freedom, they want security.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corbin O'Brian What's the first rule of battle?
Edward Snowden Never reveal your position.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lindsay Mills What is it about this fucking job that makes it more important than your life?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden And it's just gonna get worse for the next generation, as they extend the capabilities of this sort of architecture of oppression.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden Look, Mr. MacAskill, uh, this is not about money or anything for me. There's no hidden agenda. I just wanted to get this data to established journalists like yourselves, so that you can present it to the world, and the people can decide either I'm wrong or there's something going on inside the government that's really wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Drake To other whistleblowers, to others in the government, not to speak out. Do not tell truth to power. We'll hammer you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trevor James You know it. We track 'em, you whack 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barack Obama Every agency and department should know that this administration stands on the side not of those who seek to withhold information, but those who seek to make it known.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barack Obama That means no more illegal wiretapping of American citizens. No more ignoring the law when it is inconvenient.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden The thing is... you're not just following your bad guy targets, you're also following their metadata. Which is basically, all the phone numbers that they're in touch with. Let's say your target is a shady Iranian banker operating out of Beirut. Ok, so you're watching his stuff; you're also watching all the people that he talks to. Including, you know, his cousin, who is just some dentist living in Buffalo, and then you have to watch all pf that guy's contacts. And by the time you go a third hop out from the original target, you're watching this bartender chat with her mother about botox. 'Cause three hops from anyone with, say, forty contacts, you're looking at a list of 2.5 million people. And there's that moment when you're sitting there, and the scale of it hits you. The NSA is really tracking every cell phone in the world. No matter who you are, every day of your life, you're sitting in a database, just... ready to be looked at. Not just terrorists or countries or corporations... but you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Snowden [seeing someone reported Online] Is that it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more