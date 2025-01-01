Menu
Momentum Movie Quotes

Senator Is Alexis going to be greedy, too... or a martyr?
Doug MacArthur Well, she already has the diamonds, sir, so if I'm not mistaken, I believe that she just declared war.
Senator A martyr, then. Do you know what you have to be, to be a martyr, Doug?
Doug MacArthur No, sir.
Senator Dead.
Mr. Washington Sir, it is just a logistical thing... nothing for you to worry about.
Senator Politics is logistics, son, and I worry plenty.
Alexis Faraday You just saved my life.
Penny Fuller I guess I did. Ironic considering all the times I wished you dead.
Mr. Washington Diamonds are a girl's best friend after all.
Alexis Faraday Very funny.
Mr. Washington I aim to please.
