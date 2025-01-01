Menu
Films
Momentum
Momentum Movie Quotes
Senator
Is Alexis going to be greedy, too... or a martyr?
Doug MacArthur
Well, she already has the diamonds, sir, so if I'm not mistaken, I believe that she just declared war.
Senator
A martyr, then. Do you know what you have to be, to be a martyr, Doug?
Doug MacArthur
No, sir.
Senator
Dead.
Mr. Washington
Sir, it is just a logistical thing... nothing for you to worry about.
Senator
Politics is logistics, son, and I worry plenty.
Alexis Faraday
You just saved my life.
Penny Fuller
I guess I did. Ironic considering all the times I wished you dead.
Mr. Washington
Diamonds are a girl's best friend after all.
Alexis Faraday
Very funny.
Mr. Washington
I aim to please.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Morgan Freeman
Karl Otto Thaning
James Purefoy
Olga Kurylenko
