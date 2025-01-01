Menu
Will Cutter I just never see you guys hug, or say you love each other.
Joseph Cutter Yeah, well I don't do that. But he knows.
Will Cutter You sure?
Joseph Cutter I didn't tell your grandmother either. But she knew. Why? Because words don't mean shit in this world, Will. It's what a person does for you that counts.
Raymond Cutter Grilled cheese?
Will Cutter Yeah.
Raymond Cutter Why?
Will Cutter I dunno. My stomach hurts.
Joseph Cutter I hope you didn't do something foolish to be here.
Joseph Cutter [toasting] Life is short, and things go wrong. May we always have enough.
[last lines]
Raymond Cutter Hey, Will. What do you say we explore Polynesia, huh? We could go to Fiji. We could go to Tonga. We could go to Marquesas. That's where Gauguin lived. We got time. What do you think?
Joseph Cutter [shouting from the water] Jump in, join me!
Will Cutter Dad, let's not do this.
Raymond Cutter Okay.
Joseph Cutter Jesus Christ! What the hell are you doing here?
