Films
The Forger
The Forger Movie Quotes
Will Cutter
I just never see you guys hug, or say you love each other.
Joseph Cutter
Yeah, well I don't do that. But he knows.
Will Cutter
You sure?
Joseph Cutter
I didn't tell your grandmother either. But she knew. Why? Because words don't mean shit in this world, Will. It's what a person does for you that counts.
Raymond Cutter
Grilled cheese?
Will Cutter
Yeah.
Raymond Cutter
Why?
Will Cutter
I dunno. My stomach hurts.
Joseph Cutter
I hope you didn't do something foolish to be here.
Joseph Cutter
[toasting]
Life is short, and things go wrong. May we always have enough.
[last lines]
Raymond Cutter
Hey, Will. What do you say we explore Polynesia, huh? We could go to Fiji. We could go to Tonga. We could go to Marquesas. That's where Gauguin lived. We got time. What do you think?
Joseph Cutter
[shouting from the water]
Jump in, join me!
Will Cutter
Dad, let's not do this.
Raymond Cutter
Okay.
Joseph Cutter
Jesus Christ! What the hell are you doing here?
