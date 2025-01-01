Victoria I've been... I've been... I don't know the name, how you say that... I've been... in the conservatory, you know... I was in the conservatory. and I cannot continue in the conservatory because I'm not good enough, or something like that

Sonne Because they're stupid, or what?

Victoria No, it's okay. I prefer that.

Sonne No, really... Because it's amazing. It's like. You know, I...

Victoria No, it's not amazing... I don't know. I've been sixteen and a half years practicing playing the piano. every day, like seven hours every day. Seven is the maximum. You cannot play more, because you're gonna hurt your arms. And it's a really hard life, because you have no... you have no life. You have no friends. Well, the friends are like the other guys that are in the conservatory... but they are not your friends really. They're like your enemies. Because they are fighting for your dream too.

Sonne But was it your dream... to play?