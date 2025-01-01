VictoriaI've been... I've been... I don't know the name, how you say that... I've been... in the conservatory, you know... I was in the conservatory. and I cannot continue in the conservatory because I'm not good enough, or something like that
SonneNo, really... Because it's amazing. It's like. You know, I...
VictoriaNo, it's not amazing... I don't know. I've been sixteen and a half years practicing playing the piano. every day, like seven hours every day. Seven is the maximum. You cannot play more, because you're gonna hurt your arms. And it's a really hard life, because you have no... you have no life. You have no friends. Well, the friends are like the other guys that are in the conservatory... but they are not your friends really. They're like your enemies. Because they are fighting for your dream too.
VictoriaNot any more.No. Because it's... You are... You... You can became a bad... I don't know. I was just thinking, for my friends, they should fail in their exams... because then I would have, like, more opportunities for me! Our teacher said to us that. just the 90% of us, we are wasting our time. It's really difficult to become a real piano player. And it's better like this. You know, when I was 12, I can remember, I was like an old lady... just playing always the fucking piano.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
VictoriaIf you want to come inside and... for a coffee... or whatever.
SonneThe problem is, the problem is really, I don't drink coffee, you know? I'm just drinking cacao! You know cacao? You know like you have to... You know what I mean? I'm a cacao guy.