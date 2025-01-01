Big Stan What the hell's going on here? I come here with my prospective buyer and you make me out to be an imbecile. All the blinds are shut. There's enough beer cans over there for a three-day binge. Phonograph turning. Looks like a hobo camp in here.

Dwayne McLaren It won't happen again, sir.

Big Stan You're damn right... Is your brow sweating?

Dwayne McLaren No, sir

Big Stan Look me in the eye when I'm talking to you.

Dwayne McLaren I've been cleaning them parts like you said and I'm sorry about the beer.

Big Stan I'm on to you.

Dwayne McLaren What are you talking about?

Big Stan Of all the places you can point a camera, you point it at a money-making crime? Now that's downright lucky and lucky don't run in your blood. You and me both know that.

Dwayne McLaren It'd take perfect execution to pull off that ploy and I ain't smart for that.