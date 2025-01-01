Big StanWhat the hell's going on here? I come here with my prospective buyer and you make me out to be an imbecile. All the blinds are shut. There's enough beer cans over there for a three-day binge. Phonograph turning. Looks like a hobo camp in here.
Georgie WitsYou're the virus of my job. A forest child fuckin' mongoloid. What? You want me to smile at you like a happy fuckin' mailman? Ooh, creepy fuck nuts, thank you so much for showing me your shiny lever.
GretchenSo what's this secret business you got with Derby Milton? He stopped by Drewry's after hours last night asking about you, worked up on Harvey real good.