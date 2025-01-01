Menu
Joe Barrett [throwing down his business card] USPI, Joe Barrett. Congratulations, kid. I'll send you your check as soon as the Sheriff does his paperwork. Shouldn't be more than a few months or so.
Dwayne McLaren I thought it was immediate.
Joe Barrett Nothing's immediate in this life - exception self-stimulation. And even that sometimes, you know, takes a little patience.
Georgie Wits You know what? I'm starting to think that you might be an asshole. It doesn't have to be like that. You can talk to me like a civilized fuckin' human being.
Cassandra [posing for video] Hi! Welcome to Cut Bank, Montana, where the Rockies meet the plains. My name's Cassandra Steeley, and I'd like to show you my town full of cheer and wanted kindness.
[mail truck enters from the right]
Cassandra Here, we're surrounded by miles and miles of wheat and canola field- and soaring mountains.
[dark man enters from the left]
Cassandra There's a Blackfoot indian reservation nearby that gives us rich cultural diversity. Cut Bank's a treasure of a by-gone...
[dark man shoots mailman]
Sheriff Vogel I know that I ain't very clever. My expertise is in the simple, and that ain't for everybody either. Sometimes in life the truth is more than I'd prefer. This is one of those times.
Big Stan If you need to leave, you ought to have left already. Waintin' around for lucky money, that's for sallies and lazies.
Dwayne McLaren What's the capital like?
Joe Barrett Dirty, stressful, angry, lonely, corrupt, and expensive.
Dwayne McLaren And you like it?
Joe Barrett I love it.
[first lines]
Georgie Wits Mrs. Margaret! Look at that pretty brooch.
Margaret Aren't you so kind. You have yourself a lovely day, Mr. Georgie Wits.
Sheriff Vogel So, we got ourselves a video of the murder.
Dwayne McLaren Yes, sir
Sheriff Vogel The first murder this town has ever seen.
Big Stan What the hell's going on here? I come here with my prospective buyer and you make me out to be an imbecile. All the blinds are shut. There's enough beer cans over there for a three-day binge. Phonograph turning. Looks like a hobo camp in here.
Dwayne McLaren It won't happen again, sir.
Big Stan You're damn right... Is your brow sweating?
Dwayne McLaren No, sir
Big Stan Look me in the eye when I'm talking to you.
Dwayne McLaren I've been cleaning them parts like you said and I'm sorry about the beer.
Big Stan I'm on to you.
Dwayne McLaren What are you talking about?
Big Stan Of all the places you can point a camera, you point it at a money-making crime? Now that's downright lucky and lucky don't run in your blood. You and me both know that.
Dwayne McLaren It'd take perfect execution to pull off that ploy and I ain't smart for that.
Big Stan Your squirrely ass don't want to know what would happen if you don't stick around. You abused my trust. I thought better of you.
Joe Barrett Do you have kids, Sheriff Vogel?
Sheriff Vogel No, sir.
Joe Barrett Please, you're the sheriff, I'm the inspector. We're two of the same. You call me "Joe," I'll call you...
Sheriff Vogel Sheriff Vogel.
Joe Barrett That a first and last name?
Georgie Wits You're the virus of my job. A forest child fuckin' mongoloid. What? You want me to smile at you like a happy fuckin' mailman? Ooh, creepy fuck nuts, thank you so much for showing me your shiny lever.
Gretchen So what's this secret business you got with Derby Milton? He stopped by Drewry's after hours last night asking about you, worked up on Harvey real good.
Dwayne McLaren What in the hell are you up to here?
Georgie Wits Dwayne!
Dwayne McLaren You gotta be on point! Stick to the plan!
