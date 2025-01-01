[SpongeBob and Plankton's time machine surfaces in a dark area with its reflection underneath. SpongeBob opens the curtain and sets foot in the area. The moment he does, it lights up, revealing that it is a large, triangular corridor. At the end of the corridor is Bubbles, watching the void of space between Saturn and Jupiter through a large, inter-dimensional portal]
SpongeBob
I think we may be lost in time, Plankton. Maybe we should ask this guy for directions.
[walks up behind Bubbles]
SpongeBob
Excuse me, sir. Can you tell us when we are?
Bubbles
Who dares disturb the one who watches?
SpongeBob
The one who watches? Your name is The One Who Watches?
[turns around to reveal he is a dolphin]
Plankton
Bubbles?
[laughs]
Plankton
What kind of a name is Bubbles?
Bubbles
It is my ancient dolphin name.
SpongeBob
So what's a dolphin doing out here in the middle of space?
Bubbles
My kind have been watching and protecting the galaxy for...
[clicks]
SpongeBob
Oh, so you're the one keeping the meteors from hitting us.
Bubbles
Yes, I am. And I could really do with a potty break. Would you mind keeping an eye on things?
[swims away toward the restroom]
[calling after Bubbles]
SpongeBob
But, uh, WHAT am I keeping my eye on?
[Bubbles enters the restroom, closing the door behind him. SpongeBob approaches the portal and begins watching the void of space between Saturn and Jupiter]
Plankton
What are you doing?
Plankton
We don't even know what we're watching for.
SpongeBob
Maybe we should split up the workload.
[points to Jupiter]
SpongeBob
You watch the one with the big, red eye.
[points to Saturn]
SpongeBob
And I'll watch the one with the ringy thingies. Like a team!
[SpongeBob and Plankton begin to watch together. However, the planets begin to move toward each other]
Plankton
Okay, mine's moving.
Plankton
No, this doesn't seem right. Should we call Bubbles?
SpongeBob
Let's give him a minute. He's been holding it for 10,000 years.
[the planets smash into each other, causing an explosion of rocks all over the place. SpongeBob gasps]
SpongeBob
I'm pretty sure that wasn't supposed to happen!
[frantically picks up several rocks and tries to sweep them under the floor with a broom]
SpongeBob
Come on, Plankton, we've gotta clean this up before Bubbles gets back!
[Bubbles exits the restroom trailing toilet paper]
[approaches SpongeBob and Plankton]
[SpongeBob throws the broom away and smiles nervously. Bubbles looks at the planets and sees that they are severely damaged]
Bubbles
What happened to Saturn and Jupiter?
[Saturn's rings crack, fall off and shatter off-camera]
[clicks repeatedly, clears his throat, then clicks some more]
Bubbles
Keep them from smashing into each other!
[clicks]
[enraged]
Bubbles
And you... will lose your lives.
[fires lasers out of his blowhole. SpongeBob and Plankton bolt for the time machine]
[Plankton hands SpongeBob a quarter, but Bubbles shoots a laser that trips SpongeBob and sends him and Plankton flying. They land directly in the time machine, and the quarter rolls right in front of the time machine. SpongeBob reaches under the curtain, grabs the quarter, and reels his hand back in right before Bubbles lasers it]