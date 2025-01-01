Menu
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water Movie Quotes

Mr. Krabs The Krabby Patty is what ties us all together! Without it, there will be a complete breakdown of social order! A war of all against all! Dark times are ahead! Dark times indeed!
[He collapses to the ground, sobbing]
Squidward Tentacles Seriously? Aren't you overreacting a bit?
[Scene changes to Mr. Krabs, Squidward and the Bikini Bottom citizens wearing bad clothes and the citizens ran away, screaming in the ruins of Bikini Bottom]
Mr. Krabs Welcome to the apocalypse, Mr. Squidward. I hope you like leather.
Squidward Tentacles I prefer suede.
Fish Alright, all secondary characters, come with me.
[Plankton tiptoes across the Chum Bucket to get the key from a sleeping Patrick, who is the guard holding Karen prisoner. As he tiptoes, typical cartoon tiptoe sounds happen with each step he takes. Patrick tosses and turns in his chair. As Plankton stops and wonders to himself about the sound, the music keeps going. He looks up and sees SpongeBob playing a tiny piano]
Plankton Will you stop playing that tiny piano? You're gonna get us caught!
[SpongeBob stops playing and hides the tiny piano behind his back with a nervous grin on his face]
SpongeBob SquarePants [whispering] Sorry.
[from trailer]
SpongeBob SquarePants Alright, here comes the pain!
Burger-Beard Hah!
[He opens a hatch and many cannons came out of the front hatch]
SpongeBob SquarePants Ah!
Plankton That ain't good.
[He fires a cannon ball at SpongeBob, but it goes in a bubble. He fires more cannon balls, then SpongeBob as the Invincibubble gets them in many bubbles]
Patrick Star They're beautiful.
[He pops a bubble, then a cannon ball lands on his face]
SpongeBob SquarePants Mr. Superawesomeness, take him down.
[Patrick uses his mind to summon ice cream. Thunder crashes as he holds them, and... he starts eating them]
SpongeBob SquarePants Maybe, we should've picked a better superpower for you, Patrick.
[Patrick is hitting his rock home with the word "grandma" on the bottom with a hammer]
SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick, what are you doing?
Patrick Star Vandalizing stuff.
Plankton Isn't that your house?
Patrick Star SpongeBob!
SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick?
Patrick Star Talk to me, buddy.
SpongeBob SquarePants I'm seeing a bright light.
Patrick Star [blocking the sun] Is this better?
SpongeBob SquarePants Much. Thank you. But the discomfort I feel in my eyes is nothing compared to the shame I feel for letting down the Patty. For letting down Bikini Bottom.
Patrick Star Yeah, SpongeBob, you really blew it.
SpongeBob SquarePants No, Patrick, we blew it as a team.
Patrick Star Nope. This one's on you.
SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton candy.
Sandy Cheeks If you ate all of that, you'll have enough energy to run around the whole world.
[SpongeBob and Patrick eat the cotton candy, and start laughing as they seem to run around the world... which turns out to be Sandy switching postcards for a background]
Sandy Cheeks Ahh! When is the sugar gonna wear off?
[SpongeBob and Patrick fall on their faces. Squidward looks relieved]
SpongeBob SquarePants A giant hairy porpoise - beached! It's suffering. The poor thing.
Mr. Krabs We need to get these guys back in the water.
Sandy Cheeks Y'all, those ain't porpoises...
Mr. Krabs All hands on deck!
[the guys rush towards the man, not listening to Sandy]
Sandy Cheeks Oh, brother...
[the gang tries to roll the man in the ocean, but he lands on them in the sand]
Squidward Tentacles Well, I guess this is where that horrible smell was coming from.
[SpongeBob and Plankton struggle over the Secret Formula]
SpongeBob SquarePants Give me that!
Plankton Come on, SpongeBob, join me and we'll be rich and powerful until I eventually betray you! Join me!
SpongeBob SquarePants No! Never! I'm on Team Krabs for life!
Mr. Krabs [wrenching the metal shutters open to get in] Plaaaanktoooooonnnn!
[SpongeBob and Plankton continue to struggle for the formula. Suddenly, it disappears into thin air. SpongeBob and Plankton stand there in shock, arms still reaching out at the space where the bottle should have been]
SpongeBob SquarePants What? Where'd it go?
Plankton [in thought] Wait a minute, molecular deconstruction? I proved that to be a scientific impossibility seven times!
SpongeBob SquarePants [in thought] Wait a minute, I think I forgot to empty Gary's litter box today.
SpongeBob SquarePants We'll take one secret formula to go. Clear the area, citizens! There's gonna be some serious aft-kicking here!
[while SpongeBob struggles to get the formula from Past Plankton...]
Past SpongeBob If you're from the future, what am I going to say next?
Plankton Something moronic?
Past SpongeBob Wow.
Squidward Tentacles Mr. Krabs, the customers are getting restless.
[the customers are yelling "refunds!"]
Mr. Krabs Listen up, boy, get in there and make me customers some Krabby Patties. Now, Plankto-
[He notices that Plankton has escaped. Meanwhile, at the vault, SpongeBob screams like a girl when he finds out there are no Krabby Patties there. Mr. Krabs scuttles over to see SpongeBob standing at the vault and shaking like a leaf]
Mr. Krabs SpongeBob! What's wrong, boy?
[He opens the freezer door a little, and screams like a girl as well]
Mr. Krabs We're out of Krabby Patties?
SpongeBob SquarePants How can we make more Krabby Patties without the secret formula?
Mr. Krabs You've got to have that formuler memorized by now.
SpongeBob SquarePants But as you are aware, sir, the Employee Handbook clearly states, and I quote, "No employee may in part, or in whole, commit the Krabby Patty secret formula to any recorded, written, or visual form, including memories, dreams, and/or needlepoint".
Mr. Krabs [sobbing] Oh, curse you, fine print!
SpongeBob SquarePants We'll take one secret formula to go! Clear the area, citizens. There's gonna be some serious aft kicking here.
[a boy takes a picture of SpongeBob and his friends on his phone]
SpongeBob SquarePants Sour Note!
[Squidward magically unleashes a clarinet and starts playing, which sends soundwaves that send Burger-Beard's customers covering their ears and fleeing]
Burger-Beard No, wait, wait! Customers! No wait, please!
[from trailer]
Squidward Tentacles Look at me, I'm a god.
Burger-Beard Hah!
[He throws six soda plastic rings on Squidward's nose, and Squidward tries to take it off]
Squidward Tentacles What is this diabolical thing?
[as Squidward becomes tangled in the soda rings, a girl on a sidewalk takes a picture of Squidward on her phone]
Patrick Star What's the secret password?
SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants, Plankton: Uuuhhhh...
Patrick Star Correct! It is you! SpongeBob!
[He greets SpongeBob with a flying tackle]
Burger-Beard What are you doing with me formula?
Burger-Beard You mean...
[He reveals the formula]
Burger-Beard *me* formula!
Mr. Krabs Where's me formula, Plankton?
Plankton I... I don't know. It just disappeared.
Mr. Krabs Why should I believe you, you lying liar?
SpongeBob SquarePants Normally, I'd agree with you, Mr. Krabs, but this time, he's telling the truth! It just vanished!
Plankton It's true!
[SpongeBob and the gang look around the beach in wonder]
SpongeBob SquarePants Whoa! What is this place?
Mr. Krabs I have a bad feeling about this.
[Patrick sees the foot of a sleeping beachgoer]
Patrick Star Maybe, this guys knows where we are. He looks smart. He's got five heads.
SpongeBob SquarePants [to the foot] Um, sir, can you tell us where to find the Krabby Patty?
Patrick Star Hey! My friend is talking to you.
[He taps the foot several times]
[from trailer]
SpongeBob SquarePants There's the book! Now, it's our turn to rewrite the story.
Patrick Star FINLAND!
[Patrick looks at a girl holding an ice cream cone with three scoops]
Patrick Star Where have you been all my life?
[He starts eating the girl's three scoops of ice cream]
SpongeBob SquarePants Now all we need is some ink!
[a splat is heard offscreen]
SpongeBob SquarePants Oh. Which Squidward has helpfully provided.
Squidward Tentacles It happens when I'm nervous.
[Patrick dangles off of the edge of a cliff while pelicans squawk at him]
Patrick Star I want a new team! This one's broken!
SpongeBob SquarePants I'll rock him while you read him a bedtime story.
Plankton Uh... Once upon a time there was a big pink fat idiot who went to sleep. The End!
Patrick Star Nice try, but it's gonna take more than that to-
[Patrick is out like a light]
Sandals Hey, it's raining pickles. Now it's raining...
[Plankton's tank lands on him]
Sandals ... tanks!
Plankton You're welcome.
[SpongeBob laughs while Plankton is taped on Mr. Krabs' desk]
Plankton Oooooooooowwwwwww! Oh, make it stop, Krabs! Make it stop!
[Plankton trembles as he's taped to Mr. Krabs' desk]
SpongeBob SquarePants Mr. Krabs, I'm telling you, he's innocent.
Plankton What are you going to do, Krabs? Pour hot oil on me, or put bamboo shoots under my nails?
Mr. Krabs No.
[a nasty smile forms on his face]
Mr. Krabs Knock knock.
Plankton [confused] Knock knock jokes?
[He smiles, not in the least bit intimidated]
Plankton I could do this all day, Krabs.
Mr. Krabs [sternly] Knock knock.
Plankton Oh, boy. Who's there?
Mr. Krabs Jimmy.
Plankton Jimmy who?
Mr. Krabs Jimmy BACK MY FORMULER, PLANKTON!
Plankton Well, that's stupid, but how is that torture?
Mr. Krabs Hee hee hee. You'll see.
[Mr. Krabs puts on headphones]
SpongeBob SquarePants Jimmy, back my formula, hmm. Ooooooooh, I get it!
[SpongeBob starts laughing. Planton screams. Mr. Krabs grins smugly while he wears the headphones]
Plankton Oh make it stop Krabs, make it stop!
[from TV spot]
[Patrick throws a giant jar of mayonnaise and lands in the middle of the ground as Plankton's battle tank gets stuck in the mayonnaise]
Plankton Oh, shrimp.
[Plankton's battle tank explodes]
Sandy Cheeks Aw, nuts! I'm out of nuts.
Squidward Tentacles You know what this needs? Some interpretive dance.
[last lines; as Bubbles comes out after the Spongebob Squarepants theme]
Bubbles That was... pretty good, actually.
[from TV spot]
SpongeBob SquarePants We're putting a team together.
Patrick Star Ooh, pick me!
SpongeBob SquarePants To the surface!
[from trailer]
Burger-Beard At last. It is mine!
[He takes a magic book from a skeleton pirate]
Burger-Beard With this magic book, any evil plan I write comes true. But to harness it's power, I need the final page that is protected deep below the surface by one legendary hero.
[from trailer]
Mr. Krabs Without it, there will be a complete breakdown of social order!
[from TV spot]
SpongeBob SquarePants Look out!
[a boy on his skateboard hits a pole and falls down]
Sandy Cheeks Aw, nuts!
[during Spongebob's sacrifice ceremony]
Squidasaurus Rex And I thought my "friends" were primitive.
Patrick Star [Licking a picture of a Krabby Patty] Does anyone have a picture of some ketchup?
Burger-Beard Once upon a time, under the sea, there was a little town called Bikini Bottom. In this town there was a place called the Krusty Krab, where folks would come and eat a thing called a Krabby Patty. Every greasy spoon has a fry cook and the one who worked here was named SpongeBob SquarePants.
Seagull You'd better keep reading Mr. Pirate or else!
Burger-Beard What's that? Take the book? I don't mind if I do. At last it is mine. Finally you are mine.
Burger-Beard Man this is way over due.
[Squidward opens the door with angry customers behind him, interrupting Mr. Krabs' torture of Plankton]
Squidward Tentacles Mr. Krabs!
[to SpongeBob, still laughing]
Squidward Tentacles SpongeBob, zip it!
[SpongeBob finally stops laughing]
Plankton [relieved] Oh, thank you, Squidward!
[Plankton launches an assault on the Krusty Krab by flying in on his airplane]
SpongeBob SquarePants He's closing in!
Patrick Star I think we have a few minutes before he gets here.
[SpongeBob flips the binoculars over]
Patrick Star Aaahhh! He's right on top of us!
[from TV spot]
Patrick Star Hey, I got feet!
[from TV spot]
SpongeBob SquarePants Maybe, you should get that checked out.
Patrick Star [His eyes are holed by the cannonball] Why?
Patrick Star I can't think of a sweeter way to go.
Mr. Krabs Release the condiments!
SpongeBob SquarePants With relish!
SpongeBob SquarePants If we're gonna be on the same team...
Plankton Maybe i don't wanna be on the te-am! You think of that?
SpongeBob SquarePants But Plankton everything's best when your part of a team.
SpongeBob SquarePants Your order, sir?
[cut to Sandy at the drive-thru]
Sandy Cheeks I'll have two Krabby Patties: extra ketchup, extra mustard, and hold the mayo.
SpongeBob SquarePants Wrong channel!
[He redials the telephone]
SpongeBob SquarePants Your order, sir?
Mr. Krabs Extra ketchup, extra mustard, hold the mayo!
[the Ecstasy of Gold starts to play]
SpongeBob SquarePants Look at me. Why, I've become like all of you. Savage. Fear-ridden. Selfish. An entire town of formerly good citizens, turned into heartless freaks, bent on their own self-prever... Self-preter...
Fish 'Preservation'?
SpongeBob SquarePants Yes! We've become alienated from each other. Each one an island unto himself, concerned only with ourselves. And in the name of all fishhood, I am not about to let that happen!
[He tears off a piece of a crowd member's shirt and wears it like a bandana]
SpongeBob SquarePants And so, if a sacrifice is needed to restore Bikini Bottom to its former glory... then I am willing to take one for the team.
[SpongeBob and Plankton's time machine surfaces in a dark area with its reflection underneath. SpongeBob opens the curtain and sets foot in the area. The moment he does, it lights up, revealing that it is a large, triangular corridor. At the end of the corridor is Bubbles, watching the void of space between Saturn and Jupiter through a large, inter-dimensional portal]
SpongeBob I think we may be lost in time, Plankton. Maybe we should ask this guy for directions.
[walks up behind Bubbles]
SpongeBob Excuse me, sir. Can you tell us when we are?
Bubbles Who dares disturb the one who watches?
SpongeBob The one who watches? Your name is The One Who Watches?
Bubbles No! My true name is...
[turns around to reveal he is a dolphin]
Bubbles Bubbles.
Plankton Bubbles?
[laughs]
Plankton What kind of a name is Bubbles?
Bubbles It is my ancient dolphin name.
SpongeBob So what's a dolphin doing out here in the middle of space?
Bubbles My kind have been watching and protecting the galaxy for...
[clicks]
Bubbles Hmm. Ten thousand years!
SpongeBob Oh, so you're the one keeping the meteors from hitting us.
Bubbles Yes, I am. And I could really do with a potty break. Would you mind keeping an eye on things?
[swims away toward the restroom]
SpongeBob Sure thing.
[calling after Bubbles]
SpongeBob But, uh, WHAT am I keeping my eye on?
[Bubbles enters the restroom, closing the door behind him. SpongeBob approaches the portal and begins watching the void of space between Saturn and Jupiter]
Plankton What are you doing?
SpongeBob I'm watching.
Plankton We don't even know what we're watching for.
SpongeBob Maybe we should split up the workload.
[points to Jupiter]
SpongeBob You watch the one with the big, red eye.
[points to Saturn]
SpongeBob And I'll watch the one with the ringy thingies. Like a team!
[SpongeBob and Plankton begin to watch together. However, the planets begin to move toward each other]
Plankton Okay, mine's moving.
SpongeBob Mine, too.
Plankton No, this doesn't seem right. Should we call Bubbles?
SpongeBob Let's give him a minute. He's been holding it for 10,000 years.
[the planets smash into each other, causing an explosion of rocks all over the place. SpongeBob gasps]
SpongeBob I'm pretty sure that wasn't supposed to happen!
[frantically picks up several rocks and tries to sweep them under the floor with a broom]
SpongeBob Come on, Plankton, we've gotta clean this up before Bubbles gets back!
[Bubbles exits the restroom trailing toilet paper]
Bubbles Ahh, much better, yes.
[approaches SpongeBob and Plankton]
Bubbles You two are free to go.
[SpongeBob throws the broom away and smiles nervously. Bubbles looks at the planets and sees that they are severely damaged]
Bubbles What happened to Saturn and Jupiter?
[Saturn's rings crack, fall off and shatter off-camera]
Bubbles You were supposed to...
[clicks repeatedly, clears his throat, then clicks some more]
Bubbles Keep them from smashing into each other!
SpongeBob Sorry.
Bubbles Now...
[clicks]
Bubbles I am going to lose my job!
[enraged]
Bubbles And you... will lose your lives.
[fires lasers out of his blowhole. SpongeBob and Plankton bolt for the time machine]
SpongeBob Quarter me!
[Plankton hands SpongeBob a quarter, but Bubbles shoots a laser that trips SpongeBob and sends him and Plankton flying. They land directly in the time machine, and the quarter rolls right in front of the time machine. SpongeBob reaches under the curtain, grabs the quarter, and reels his hand back in right before Bubbles lasers it]
Plankton What don't you comprehend?
SpongeBob SquarePants But working together is the key. Nothing's impossible when it's you and me!
Plankton I'm doing just fine on my own.
SpongeBob SquarePants Work is no fun when you do it alone!
Plankton If I want it done right, I'll do it by myself!
SpongeBob SquarePants But what if you need something on a higher shelf?
Plankton But-I'm-the-target-of-a-very-scary-crazy-post-apocalyptic-mob!
SpongeBob SquarePants Well, that's exactly why you need a partner helping you with this important job! I'll be the hammer, and you'll be the nail. I'll be the boat, and you'll be the sail! I'm the flower, you're the aroma!
Plankton Right now I wish I was in a coma!
SpongeBob SquarePants Come on! I'm here for you, and you're here for me! It's better when you, plus me, equals we! Working together in harmony!
[chorus joins]
SpongeBob SquarePants Side by side, we can reach our dreams, 'cause nothing's impossible, when we're a team!
Plankton Alright, you can put me down.
Burger-Beard I'm gonna scrub my armpits with you.
SpongeBob SquarePants I don't get it.
Squidward Tentacles Because you're a sponge.
Burger-Beard All right here we go. Now, SpongeBob loved his job as a fry cook more than anything. And that is saying a lot. Because he loved everything! He loved his pet snail Gary. He loved his best friend Patrick. He loved blowing bubbles and jellyfishing. He loved making Krabby Patties for the folks in Bikini Bottom just as much as they loved eating them. "Why", you may ask, "do they love this greasy meal sandwich so much? Why did they eat them for breakfast lunch and dinner, despite the doctor's warnings?"
[Harold is in the hospital bed, eating a Krabby Patty and wearing a respirator]
Doctor He'll be gone in a week.
Evelyn Oh, Harold!
[She sobs, and then she and Dr. Gilliam bite into Krabby Patties]
Burger-Beard Ah, it was a secret. No one was sure what was in those patties that made them so delicious. And frankly no one cared except for Plankton.
[Plankton stands outside the Chum Bucket, frowning]
Plankton Meh.
Burger-Beard Plankton owned a restaurant right across the street from the Krusty Krab where no one ate cause the food was really bad!
Plankton Now is that really necessary?
[Plankton, in spy gear, tries to steal the secret formula]
Burger-Beard Plankton made it his life's work to steal the recipe.
[SpongeBob vacuums him up with his leaf blower]
Plankton SpongeBob, please! Let's talk about this.
[SpongeBob sends Plankton flying back to the Chum Bucket]
Burger-Beard But SpongeBob was always there to protect it. But today...
[a small green airplane is shown heading towards the Krusty Krab]
Burger-Beard Things would be different.
Plankton Will you stop playing that tiny piano? Your gonna get us caught!
SpongeBob SquarePants Sorry.
Plankton With that formula I can rule the world!
[He laughs maniacally]
SpongeBob SquarePants You know I can hear you, right?
Bubbles That was pretty good actually.
SpongeBob SquarePants Did they outlaw clothes in the future?
Plankton No!
SpongeBob SquarePants Then why are you naked?
Plankton 'Cause they don't make clothes in my size.
Squidward Tentacles The Krusty Krab is restless! They're asking for...
[He smiles craftily]
Squidward Tentacles ... refunds.
Squidward Tentacles Not much legroom in here.
Patrick Star Well, maybe if you didn't have four feet...
Plankton Note to self: never stow away in a gym sock.
Mr. Krabs I'm not your enemy! Plankton's your enemy!
Squidward Tentacles So, is he an anemone or plankton?
[Rimshot. Pan to Mrs. Puff on a drumkit]
Mrs. Puff Well, someone had to do it.
Plankton Well, yeah, looks like they're gonna have to change the name of Bikini Bottom to Dirty Bottom!
[He laughs]
Plankton Right, SpongeBob?
SpongeBob SquarePants ...That's kinda gross, Plankton.
Plankton Eww, it's so sweet in here. I think my eyeball is getting a toothache.
[Squidward is magically transported back to his cash register, without his Sour Note form]
Squidward Tentacles Well, it was fun while it lasted.
SpongeBob SquarePants I left you a little surprise under your shirt!
[Squidward lifts his shirt to find to his delight...]
Squidward Tentacles Rock-hard abs! Aw, SpongeBob, you're okay in my book.
SpongeBob SquarePants [flattered] Aw, shucks.
Plankton [contacting to Karen via headpiece] Cyclops to Laptop. Come in, Laptop.
Karen (the Computer Wife) "Laptop"! You do realize that nickname is demeaning? I have twice the processing power of a laptop.
[SpongeBob starts to play his pitch pipe again but Plankton snatches it before he can start singing]
SpongeBob SquarePants Hey, my pitch pipe.
Plankton Uh, I need it for the time machine.
SpongeBob SquarePants Oh, okay.
[Plankton smashes the pitch pipe with a hammer and flushes it down the toilet]
Plankton Installed!
[SpongeBob installs Karen into the time machine, and she powers up]
Karen (the Computer Wife) Okay, Plankton, this is it. It's gonna take all my processors and energy to power this time machine. So, if you have anything you wanna tell me, you better tell me now.
Plankton Well, Karen. I know I've taken you for granted all these years and I... I just wanted to say... I'm glad you're on my te-am.
Karen (the Computer Wife) Oh, Sheldon. That's the sweetest thing you've ever s-
[Plankton flips a switch and Karen shuts off. Her screen shows the time of 12:00 AM. Plankton starts to cry softly]
SpongeBob SquarePants Plankton, are you crying?
Plankton [too embarrassed to tell SpongeBob that he's now a widower, having had to shut off the mechanical love of his life] No, no, no, it's just one of the hazards of having a giant eyeball.
[He wipes his tear away]
Plankton There's always stuff getting in there.
Mr. Krabs This is the last time I'm gonna ask you. WHERE IS ME FORMULER?
Plankton [crawling away backwards from Mr. Krabs in abject terror] I told you, Krabs. I don't have it.
Mr. Krabs [grimly] Wrong answer.
[He prepares to stomp on Plankton when-]
SpongeBob SquarePants Stop!
[SpongeBob makes his way through the crowd]
SpongeBob SquarePants Alright, Krabs, let me handle this.
[He growls at Plankton]
Plankton What's going on around here?
SpongeBob SquarePants [pushing Mr. Krabs back] You may want to step back a little, Mr. Krabs. This could get messy.
Mr. Krabs Let's hope so.
SpongeBob SquarePants So, you won't talk, eh, Plankton?
[He takes out a jar of bubble soap]
SpongeBob SquarePants I didn't wanna have to do this. Plankton...
[He dips his wand in the jar]
SpongeBob SquarePants Here comes the pain!
Mr. Krabs [with a mean grin] Soap in the eye, eh? Diabolical.
[SpongeBob blows into the bubble wand. Plankton anticipates the burning pain that he'll get in his eye and shuts it]
Plankton No! Stop! Don't!
[He opens his eye and realizes he's standing inside a bubble that SpongeBob blew as a shield to protect him]
Mr. Krabs Well, that didn't look painful.
SpongeBob SquarePants [solemnly] Mr. Krabs, you may not understand what I'm about to do today.
[He gets in the bubble with Plankton]
SpongeBob SquarePants But someday, we'll look back and have a good laugh.
[the bubble floats away]
[SpongeBob and Plankton watch Saturn and Jupiter]
SpongeBob SquarePants Maybe we should split up the workload. You watch the one with the big red eye, I'll watch the one with the ringy thingies. Like a team.
[the two of them keep an eye on Saturn and Jupiter, which start to move closer towards each other]
Plankton Okay, mine's moving.
SpongeBob SquarePants Mine, too.
[the planets get nearer to each other]
Plankton No, this doesn't seem right. Should we call Bubbles?
SpongeBob SquarePants Let's give him a minute. He's been holding it in for ten thousand years.
Squidward Tentacles Squidasaurus rex!
Patrick Star Come on, Tummy. It's gonna be a long day.
Sandy Cheeks [taking off her helmet] Ah, fresh air! How I've missed you!
Squidward Tentacles Eugh! This place smells awful!
SpongeBob SquarePants See you later Te-am mate!
Fish [hanging onto the bubble] Please tell me there's something soft underneath!
[pause]
SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants, Plankton: Nope.
Pigeon Where to Mac?
Kyle Just drive.
News Anchor Fish [on Bikini Bottom Action News on Sandy's TV, as the squirrel herself silently shocks] We interrupt your regular program for an important news bulletin.
Perch Perkins [on TV; in Downtown Bikini Bottom on the scene of apolyipse] Perch Perkins reporting live from Downtown Bikini...
[he ducks down for a moment as the apporaching boat]
Perch Perkins [continues] Bottom. Complete chaos here today as our town attempts to deal with a sudden and complete shortage of Krabby Patties.
Perch Perkins [the building behind him falls down and sets on fire; helps] Whoa!
Perch Perkins [continues] Events here have this reporter wondering, what is the secret ingredient in Krabby Patties any...
Perch Perkins [screams as he runs a-] wa-aa-ay?
Fish [comes in] It's love! The secret ingredient is love!
[the fish attacks the camera, Sandy turns off her TV]
Sandy Cheeks [gasps] No more Krabby Patties?
Sandy Cheeks [continues as the shadow casts on her picnic table] If I'd known that, I'd have chewed it slower.
Sandy Cheeks [backs away from her table] Huh?
[the shadow reveals that the page of storybook that Burgerbeard threw away into the water "sinking" down]
Sandy Cheeks What the corndog is that?
[the page lands on top of her treedome]
[the Krusty Krab, two days ago: SpongeBob walks in and sees Plankton walking out of the vault in Mr. Krabs' office with the formula]
Past SpongeBob [gasping] Plankton?
Past Plankton SpongeBob?
[Suddenly a time machine appears, and the SpongeBob and Plankton from the current timeline appear]
Past SpongeBob Plankton?
Past Plankton SpongeBob? Who are you supposed to be?
Plankton [to Past Plankton] I'm you from the future!
SpongeBob SquarePants [pointing to Past SpongeBob] And I'm him from the future!
Past Plankton [to Plankton] So you traveled back through time to help me? Great thinking.
SpongeBob SquarePants Nope. He's helping me.
Past SpongeBob But he's the enemy!
SpongeBob SquarePants Was the enemy. Now we're a team.
Past Plankton What? A tee-am?
Plankton A team!
[to SpongeBob]
Plankton All right, go get the formula!
[SpongeBob races forward to try and get the formula from Past Plankton]
Past SpongeBob [apprehensive] What have I become?
Squidward Tentacles The only way we'll be able to get up there is if some Fairy Godmother shows up and helps us to breathe air!
[Cue Bubbles appearing]
Plankton Not now, honey, I'm ranting/raving.
[SpongeBob and Plankton skulk the Chum Bucket, which is guarded by Bikini Bottomites, to break Karen out]
Plankton I've never seen this many people at The Chum Bucket.
SpongeBob SquarePants I've never seen anyone there.
Plankton Now, was that really necessary?
SpongeBob SquarePants 'Cause the food's really bad.
Plankton Oh, come on, really?
[Mr. Krabs uses his telescope to see Plankton sobbing outisde on the pole of the Krusty Krab]
Mr. Krabs He's been out there crying for 20 minutes. Pathetic.
[hands his telescope to SpongeBob]
Mr. Krabs I'm just going to go out there...
[He pulls his pants up]
Mr. Krabs ... and gloat a little.
[Krabs goes outside the restaurant]
SpongeBob SquarePants Sandy? Is that you?
Sandy Cheeks You can call me The Rodent!
Mr. Krabs [mockingly] Plankton's broke! Ooh-ooh. Plankton's broke! Haa-haa.
SpongeBob SquarePants [overlaps] Look at Mr. Krabs go.
[He uses Mr. Krabs' telescope to get a closer look]
SpongeBob SquarePants I've never seen him gloat his hard before.
SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick why are you doing this?
Patrick Star Because I need Krabby Patties! Hurry up i'm hungry!
Patrick Star Hey! Where'd the pirate go?
SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick, hand me the potatoes.
Patrick Star Mashed or scalloped?
SpongeBob SquarePants Better make them... raw!
Patrick Star Aye, aye, sir!
[Gives sack of potatoes to SpongeBob, who loads them in a cannon]
Patrick Star Justice is best soft served.
[He launches the ice cream at Burger-Beard]
SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick, I should've never doubted about your super powers.
[Burger-Beard dodges and Patrick gets pummelled by his own ammunition]
Patrick Star I can't think of a sweeter way to go.
Patrick Star Good morning, Squidward. I'll have the usual.
[a boat smashes through a window, leaving a big gaping hole in the Krusty Krab]
Patrick Star With cheese.
Squidward Tentacles [cowering behind the till] We're out of Krabby Patties right now!
Patrick Star No more Krabby Patties? NO!
[With a poof of magic, Patrick is in appropriate apocalypse gear: a padded vest and a hammer strapped to his head]
Sandy Cheeks Hello? Hello? Guess y'all don't want my money.
Mr. Krabs Money?
[He take's Sandy's money from through the drive-thru and hands the squirrel her patties]
Mr. Krabs Thank you come again.
Squidward Tentacles That sound must mean things are back to normal.
