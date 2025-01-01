[SpongeBob and Plankton's time machine surfaces in a dark area with its reflection underneath. SpongeBob opens the curtain and sets foot in the area. The moment he does, it lights up, revealing that it is a large, triangular corridor. At the end of the corridor is Bubbles, watching the void of space between Saturn and Jupiter through a large, inter-dimensional portal]

SpongeBob I think we may be lost in time, Plankton. Maybe we should ask this guy for directions.

[walks up behind Bubbles]

SpongeBob Excuse me, sir. Can you tell us when we are?

Bubbles Who dares disturb the one who watches?

SpongeBob The one who watches? Your name is The One Who Watches?

Bubbles No! My true name is...

[turns around to reveal he is a dolphin]

Plankton Bubbles?

[laughs]

Plankton What kind of a name is Bubbles?

Bubbles It is my ancient dolphin name.

SpongeBob So what's a dolphin doing out here in the middle of space?

Bubbles My kind have been watching and protecting the galaxy for...

[clicks]

Bubbles Hmm. Ten thousand years!

SpongeBob Oh, so you're the one keeping the meteors from hitting us.

Bubbles Yes, I am. And I could really do with a potty break. Would you mind keeping an eye on things?

[swims away toward the restroom]

SpongeBob Sure thing.

[calling after Bubbles]

SpongeBob But, uh, WHAT am I keeping my eye on?

[Bubbles enters the restroom, closing the door behind him. SpongeBob approaches the portal and begins watching the void of space between Saturn and Jupiter]

Plankton What are you doing?

Plankton We don't even know what we're watching for.

SpongeBob Maybe we should split up the workload.

[points to Jupiter]

SpongeBob You watch the one with the big, red eye.

[points to Saturn]

SpongeBob And I'll watch the one with the ringy thingies. Like a team!

[SpongeBob and Plankton begin to watch together. However, the planets begin to move toward each other]

Plankton Okay, mine's moving.

Plankton No, this doesn't seem right. Should we call Bubbles?

SpongeBob Let's give him a minute. He's been holding it for 10,000 years.

[the planets smash into each other, causing an explosion of rocks all over the place. SpongeBob gasps]

SpongeBob I'm pretty sure that wasn't supposed to happen!

[frantically picks up several rocks and tries to sweep them under the floor with a broom]

SpongeBob Come on, Plankton, we've gotta clean this up before Bubbles gets back!

[Bubbles exits the restroom trailing toilet paper]

Bubbles Ahh, much better, yes.

[approaches SpongeBob and Plankton]

Bubbles You two are free to go.

[SpongeBob throws the broom away and smiles nervously. Bubbles looks at the planets and sees that they are severely damaged]

Bubbles What happened to Saturn and Jupiter?

[Saturn's rings crack, fall off and shatter off-camera]

Bubbles You were supposed to...

[clicks repeatedly, clears his throat, then clicks some more]

Bubbles Keep them from smashing into each other!

[clicks]

Bubbles I am going to lose my job!

[enraged]

Bubbles And you... will lose your lives.

[fires lasers out of his blowhole. SpongeBob and Plankton bolt for the time machine]

SpongeBob Quarter me!