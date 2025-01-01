Menu
Straight Outta Compton Movie Quotes

Straight Outta Compton Movie Quotes

Jerry Heller [from trailer] What's NWA stand for, anyway? "No Whites Allowed", something like that? *chuckles*
Eazy-E No...
[pause]
Eazy-E Niggaz Wit' Attitudes.
[N.W.A. kicks Felicia out of the party wearing nothing but underwear bottoms]
Ice Cube Bye, Felicia!
[N.W.A. closes the door on her]
Ice Cube Yo, Dre.
Dr. Dre What up?
Ice Cube I got something to say.
Ice Cube [watching a crowd destroy their records] Ain't that some shit? Speak a little truth and people lose their minds.
Eazy-E See, the truth is, they can do whatever they want with them. They bought them motherfuckers.
Eazy-E Hey, ya'll lookin for Felicia?
Felicia's Man She in there or what?
Eazy-E She kinda preoccupied with some real nigga dick.
Felicia's Man [Revealing the gun] The fuck you say little nigga?
Eazy-E [Comes out with a machine gun, Cube and Ren behind him with guns too] I said, she got a muthafuckin dick in her mouth nigga!
Ice Cube [Cube is upset at the reporter asking questions about "Fuck Tha Police", Cube's relationship with the Nation of Islam & his feelings about Jerry Heller, instead of asking about Rodney King] But I get it. The bigger the story, the bigger the check in your field of work. I shouldn't blame you, it's not your fault. What's your name?
[extends his hand]
CNN Journalist Brian.
Ice Cube [retracts his hand] Eat a dick, Brian. Get the fuck out my house. Y'all done here.
Eazy-E I liked 'Boyz 'n the Hood.'
Ice Cube You called it an Afterschool Special.
Eazy-E I like Afterschool Specials.
Suge Knight So whatchu gonna call that bullshit?
Dr. Dre Aftermath.
Eazy-E [doing a rap song] Cruising down the street in my '64
Dr. Dre That was dope, E. That shit was dope, man!
Ice Cube Eric, you're kind of being a hoe right now.
Jerry Heller [from trailer] Let me tell you what I see here: a lot of raw talent. Swagger. Bravado. People are scared of you guys. They think you're dangerous, but the world needs to hear it.
Eazy-E They want N.W.A, let's give em N.W.A.
Verna Griffin Spinning records ain't paying the bills around here.
Dr. Dre What are you talking about? I get paid.
Verna Griffin 50 dollars? So that makes you rich?
Dr. Dre It's a start.
Ice Cube FUCK THE POLICE!
Tupac What up, Dre?
Dr. Dre What up, Pac?
Tupac I was about to bust niggas in the mouth with this new album.
Dr. Dre I feel that.
Tupac Suge said you got some heat for a nigga.
Dr. Dre Hell yeah!
[Plays Tupac a "California Love" Instrumental]
Dr. Dre Fuck wit it.
Tupac California love.
Ice Cube [Upset that Bryan hasn't paid him his money] You should've kept your word, Bryan.
[Smashes up Bryan's office]
[Eazy is in a hospital after collapsing in a recording session]
Tomica Aren't you gonna say something? What is it? A respiratory infection, pneumonia, what?
Young Doctor Yes, well, it is those things and more, I'm afraid. We ran a full blood battery and... I'm sorry, Mr. Wright, but you've tested positive for HIV.
Eazy-E Get the fuck outta here.
Tomica What?
Young Doctor The normal T-cell count is anywhere between 500 and 1500. Right now, your T-cell count is 14.
Eazy-E But I ain't no faggot.
Young Doctor No, Mr. Wright, actually the virus can be transmitted in quite a few ways, including unprotected heterosexual sex.
Eazy-E That's wrong. You... you gotta test that again. Test that again.
Young Doctor We've run the test five times, with five different samples, and the results remain.
Tomica Shit!
[Tomica storms out of the room]
Eazy-E She's pregnant, Doc! What does this mean?
Young Doctor It doesn't necessarily mean that she's contracted the virus, but... we'll have to test her, to be sure.
Eazy-E So what do we do? When do we start the the treatment? I mean, what... I gotta get healthy, I got things to do. I got... What's we supposed to do?
Young Doctor Mr. Wright, you need to understand that you are very, very sick.
Eazy-E But I don't even feel that bad Doc, don't tell me that.
Young Doctor With care, and palliative care, we can probably keep you comfortable for... maybe six months, at the very most.
[by this time, Eazy is in a deep panic and is beginning to cry]
Eazy-E Comfortable? What do you mean comfortable?
Young Doctor It's just a matter of time. I am, I am truly, truly sorry, Mr. Wright. I'll leave you time to process this.
[the doctor leaves the room, leaving Eazy helpless as he cries]
[repeated line]
Dr. Dre That shit was DOPE!
[N.W.A have been warned not to perform Fuck tha Police. This takes place after they perform Straight Outta Compton]
Ice Cube Hey, hold on, hold on! Y'all know what the motherfuckin' police tried to tell us back stage?
Dr. Dre Dr. Dre, Audience: What?
Ice Cube They tried to tell us what the fuck we can't play.
Audience [boos]
Ice Cube Motherfuckers tryin' to tell us what the fuck we can't say. This N.W.A.!
Audience [cheers]
Ice Cube We do what the fuck we wanna do. We say what the fuck we wanna say! So everybody, put them middle fingers high in the sky. And to the punk-ass cop backstage... Yo, Dre?
Dr. Dre What up?
Ice Cube I got somethin' to say.
[NWA performs Fuck tha Police but get interrupted halfway]
Jerry Heller You can't come down here and harass my clients because they're black!
[Eric is upset that Jerry had embezzled money from him]
Eazy-E Here's what's about to happen. I'm gonna get N.W.A back together. And you ain't gonna have nothing to do with it this time.
Jerry Heller Why the fuck can you even say something like that? What the fuck is going on with you, man? I know what's good for you, I know what's good for Ruthless, and we have worked up a trust after years of hard work and that trust is our foundation, Eric. I don't give a shit.
[Eric is coughing]
Jerry Heller [concerned] Eric? How is it man? Are you okay?
Eazy-E Trust? Trust is a muthafucka!
Jerry Heller Is it? May I ask you something? Eric, If what I'm doing is so illegal, how come I've never been sued? If I'm such a fucking thief, such a liar, such a motherfucker, how come nobody's ever come to collect? Because this is business. And this is how it works. And it's not always pretty, no. Do I cover my own ass? Do I cover my own end? Absolutely. But don't you dare fucking tell me that I have not taken care of you. Don't you fucking tell me that I've not had your back from day one! DAY ONE!
Eazy-E Is this taking care of me?
Jerry Heller Are you fucking kidding me? It's taking care of the whole fucking thing! It's business!
[repeating what he said earlier]
Jerry Heller And this is how it works. Have I covered my end? Do I cover my ass? Absolutely. But don't you dare fucking tell me that I have not taken care of you.
Eazy-E Is this business too?
Jerry Heller Yes, this is business, this is how fucked up it can get. But I didn't start this! I didn't fuck it up! You did!
Eazy-E No, you did. You're fired, Jerry.
[Eric leaves Jerry's house]
Jerry Heller [Ice Cube enters a dimly lit room] Good to see you, Cube
Ice Cube I can barely see you, Jerry. What's with all the Godfather shit?
Jerry Heller [chuckles] Okay. I know that you've been very eager to sign a contract with Eric's company, Ruthless Records
[hands Cube the contract]
Ice Cube Eric's company... ain't it your company, too?
Jerry Heller That's incorrect. It's not my company. I work for you.
Ice Cube You work for me?
Jerry Heller Uh-huh. I've made that clear from the beginning
Ice Cube All right, cool. So I can take this to a lawyer or something, right?
Jerry Heller Cube, those guys are paid to make trouble. They're gonna create problems, where no problems exist.
Ice Cube Jerry you know I don't know what none of this legal shit means! All right, none of us do. So we gonna need a lawyer before we sign anything.
Jerry Heller Everybody else has already signed. I thought you knew this. You're the only one who hasn't.
[Cube shuffles through the contract, somewhat stunned]
Jerry Heller There's also this...
[presents Cube with a check]
Jerry Heller $75,000.
[retreats the check as Cube reaches for it]
Jerry Heller Sign the contract, and all this money is yours.
Ice Cube That's my money anyway, Jerry! I earned that money! Now I wrote a lot of hit songs. We've been on this tour for months, selling out shows, selling records. I know it's plenty of money!
Jerry Heller Really?
[chuckles]
Jerry Heller Jesus Christ.
Ice Cube Gimme my money, Jerry.
Jerry Heller How the hell do you think this works? How the hell do you think all of this gets paid for? The hotel rooms, the tour buses, security, the parties, all this shit. How do you think it gets paid for, you think it's free?
Ice Cube Why are you doing this now? If we were so good, why didn't you give us contracts in the beginning?
Jerry Heller Because nothing is a sure thing, Cube. Even a great talent can crash and burn. Too much ego, too much excess, too many expectations. It tends to ruin things. You oughta keep that in mind.
[Jerry and Cube tensely glare at each other]
Ice Cube This Eric's company, right? Bye Jerry
[tosses contract on the table]
Ice Cube I'm out.
Ice Cube I'd rather be broke than get fucked.
[Jerry Heller pauses No Vaseline, a diss track made by Ice Cube, after hearing him being mentioned as a Jew]
Dj Yella That's shit's kinda funny.
MC Ren The motherfucker got us! Yo what we 'bout to do?
Jerry Heller First thing we're gonna do, we're gonna sue this ignorant fuck. That's what we're gonna do. Defamation of character, libel, I don't really care of that anti-Semitic piece of fucking shit, who the fuck does he think he is? Unfucking believable! That kind of fucking bullshit! Jew bashing bullshit! You know what, I'll call up my friends at the J.D.L. They'll handle him, we'll see how much he likes that.
Eazy-E Jerry, you gotta relax. Alright? Niggas don't even know what anti-Semitic means anyway, it's a fucking battle rap.
Jerry Heller C'mon, Eric, we gotta get organised. We gotta fight this kind of ignorant fucking bullshit. You know what? I always knew he was a hateful human being. This is your ignorant shit. He calls it political? This is ignorant shit! I always knew it. Now the whole world is gonna know. I'm gonna make sure of that, okay? I don't understand why the fuck you're not more angry about this? Did you hear what he said?
Eazy-E I heard what he said.
Jerry Heller DID YOU HEAR WHAT HE SAID?
Eazy-E I heard what he said!
Jerry Heller About you? About me? Come on!
Eazy-E You got your way of dealing with it, I got mine. We could just go to the studio and just end his fucking career anyway.
Dj Yella I don't know about all that.
Jerry Heller Fine. You'll do that. You call Dre and you guys go do that! Do something.
Jerry Heller [Eazy is at Jerry's pool after getting jumped by Suge and his crew, Jerry holds a gun up to his head, then retracts it upon noticing Eazy] Oh, Jesus Eric, you scared me. You okay?
Eazy-E I gotta kill this motherfucker Suge Knight. I just wanted to come over and tell you first cause, shit might get a lil' thick.
Jerry Heller No, no I'm not gonna let you do that.
Eazy-E I didn't come over here to ask for your permission, I came to let you know! You wanna come and get involved in this gangster shit, well, here we go.
Jerry Heller No Eric, you're not in Compton anymore. Just in case ya haven't looked around, drop that shit, okay? We don't hit back with guns, we hit back with lawyers, that's what gets em'.
Eazy-E You think I got a fuckin choice?
[points]
Eazy-E Look at my face!
[Eazy's nose was bloodied]
Eazy-E It ain't about the money, Jerry! I don't care about that, this is bigger than all of that...
Jerry Heller No that's ridiculous, and you should fuckin' care about the money. You're so much smarter than these fuckin' thugs... if you kill this man, his problems will be over, and yours will just be beginning.
Eazy-E Why do I gotta be the bigger man?
Jerry Heller Because it's better than you being a dead man. I don't want you fuckin' dead.
Suge Knight [Dre meets up with Suge in the hospital to visit The D.O.C. who had just been in a car accident] DOC shouldn't even be alive. Got thrown out of a car, hit a tree.
Dr. Dre Is he paralyzed?
Suge Knight Nah. But his throat got crushed. He could lose his career over this. Where your people? Where Eazy and Jerry?
Dr. Dre How the fuck should I know?
Suge Knight Come here.
[in the hallway]
Suge Knight What you know about Jerry? What you think about him?
Dr. Dre He all right. I guess.
Suge Knight What about your paperwork? You cool with that?
Dr. Dre [pause] I think.
Suge Knight You think?
Dr. Dre Look, I just focus on the music, Suge. That's it.
Suge Knight You see that motherfucker in there? Gotta make sure it don't happen to you, man.
Dr. Dre Hey, um... maybe-maybe some of your people can look into my paperwork too.
Suge Knight Most definitely. I'll arrange. Go see ya boy.
Dr. Dre [NWA arrives back in L.A from the tour, Dre & Cube get off the bus] So Cube, we gonna keep this momentum going or what?
Ice Cube Nah, not like this. I'd rather be broke than to get fucked. I told you not to sign that shit, Dre.
Dr. Dre Nigga, I got bills to pay. And you know that! Plus you know I gotta money in my mom's hand from when Tyree passed.
Ice Cube Yeah, I feel you. We gotta do what we gotta do. You they bread and butter, they're gonna take care of you.
Dr. Dre Cube, we ruthless.
Ice Cube WE N.W.A.
[looks at Eazy and Jerry]
Ice Cube THEY Ruthless.
[man picking up Ice Cube asks him if he's coming]
Ice Cube Aight I'm about to head out.
[daps up Dre]
Ice Cube take care of yourself, Dre.
Dr. Dre Peace.
[Cube gets into the car as Dre watches and sighs]
Jerry Heller You just gotta slow down, you can't bang every broad on the planet.
Eazy-E What, getting pussy is a problem now?
Jerry Heller Well, look it's gonna be a problem if you've got 10,000 kids. Right? You make some money, you have all these kids, you gotta go and take care of em. It's fine... I'll help you take care of em. Hey, Cube.
Ice Cube Sorry to interrupt y'all lobster brunch... but what's up E, where the contracts at man? You forgot about me?
Eazy-E I'm not trying to answer this... you know what? Jerry, can you deal with this?
Ice Cube I'm not talking to Jerry, I'm talking to you.
Eazy-E That's Jerry's job!
Jerry Heller You know what, that is my department, you're completely right to ask about that Cube. The contracts are being finished as we speak. The thing is, with the contracts these lawyers go through them. Pouring over it, they'll bleed us dry, but it'll get done. I wish I got paid the way they do, you know?
Ice Cube Hmm, me too. I just wanna know what's going on since I did write a lot of the songs on this album.
Jerry Heller Everybody knows how important you are, Cube
Ice Cube They do?
Eazy-E That's what's goin on.
Jerry Heller We just need some time.
Ice Cube Everything probably alright. I must be trippin.
[takes a sip of their champagne]
Ice Cube Shit tastes pretty good. Maybe someday, right? Y'all enjoy your meal.
[leaves]
Jerry Heller [chuckles] I'm tellin ya, that guy wants to be you, very freakin' badly.
Eazy-E As if I ain't got enough fuckin' problems.
[to waiter]
Eazy-E Excuse me, can I get another round?
Eazy-E [Eazy is in the studio, "Appetite for Destruction playing in the background]
[cuts off music]
Eazy-E So what's up? When you talked to me on the phone, man you sounded pretty worked up.
Dr. Dre Yeah I know you don't like hearing this shit... it's about Jerry. We gotta get rid of that motherfucker, E.
Eazy-E [sighs] That's really why you came here? I thought all this shit was in the past, Dre.
Dr. Dre This some real shit, man. And the shit been happening since the beginning. I had some people look into this, I ain't been getting my fair share-...
Eazy-E Do you even know why you rich though? Do you know why you got a big ass house and you ain't sleeping on your auntie couch no more? Because Jerry made that possible for us. He kicked down the door for that shit to happen. For us! And you just gonna turn your back on him? What, you Cube now?
Dr. Dre Cube was right, fool! E, look at the papers, man and you'll see what the fuck I'm talking about. And forget about Jerry, man! You keep talking about 'Jerry this, Jerry that'. We didn't make it because of Jerry, we made it because our shit is dope! And we can keep going, E. We can own the goddamn world, but we just can't be fucking with him no more! Man, we started this N.W.A shit. I just want it to be right.
Eazy-E And this what you think right? Turnin' your back on someone after all he done for us.
Dr. Dre You mean all he done for you. Right? Look at me. Look at me. When Tyree died, you said we was always gonna be brothers. But I guess you forgot about that. Ima start my own company with Suge Knight, E. Thought we were brothers, man.
[tosses papers and leaves]
Ice Cube Yella, yo Yella
Dj Yella [In bed with a woman]
Dj Yella Your name Felicia?
Girl You forgot my name?
Girl [She kicks Yella out of bed]
Dj Yella No, wait! Valerie, your name's Valerie
Ice Cube He forgot her name! Damn!
Bryan Turner So you're leaving the group?
Ice Cube Yeah, I'm through with the bullshit! Eazy put everything on Jerry, Jerry put everything on Eazy. It's a two-man show up there, ain't no fuckin' group.
Bryan Turner I get that, but I need you to understand that you are walking away from a winning situation. Now how do you feel about this Kim, do you think he's making a mistake?
Ice Cube A mistake?
Bryan Turner Yes!
Kim I don't think so. I mean, after hearing all the stuff that he went through, I would've left too.
Bryan Turner Look, Cube I want you to express yourself. And I'm your biggest fan, I believe in you, but... I just want you to know that there is not a lot of money in this solo play. But if the first album hits, I will make it up to you on the second.
Ice Cube [gets up, shakes hands with Bryan] Be ready, Bryan. This record's comin' in fast.
Eazy-E [N.W.A is in the studio recording their first diss track to Ice Cube, Real Niggaz] See that shit right there, that's what I'm talkin about. Fuck that nigga Cube, man. Nigga ain't shit!
Dr. Dre How you figure, man? His record the hottest shit out right now, E.
Dj Yella Yeah man, for real Cube killed that shit.
Eazy-E So we supposed to just sit there, and not say nothin' and look like bitches and just take it?
D.O.C. [inebriated] Take what? I don't give a fuck what you talkin' about. I like that shit.
[bumps into Eazy, mumbles]
D.O.C. clown-ass.
Eazy-E Why you drunk all the goddamn time? You need to get your shit together. Youse a muthafuckin artist, if you ain't noticed.
D.O.C. How about you get your shit together, little nigga.
[to the woman with him]
D.O.C. C'mon.
Eazy-E [to Dre] How about you get your country-ass homeboy?
MC Ren [fades to Ren still rapping his verse] ..."cause the vocals were local in nightclubs, and not gettin' paid in full. They got the nerve to cuss, only reason niggas pick up your record is 'cause they thought it was us".
[referring to Cube]
Eazy-E [monologue plays of Cube recording "The Nigga Ya Love To Hate" off his hit record, "AmeriKKKas' Most Wanted" and Dre nodding his head to it as he drives into Eazy's Wild n' Wet Party]
[concerned]
Eazy-E You know Cube's record is in the Top 20 Billboard right now? Our shit never been up there. He blowin the fuck up, Jerry.
Jerry Heller It's gonna be fine, Eric. It's not just N.W.A anymore, it's our whole Ruthless roster. We got D.O.C., we got Michel'le, we got Above The Law, we're moving up to the next level. You know what, sit down for two seconds.
Eazy-E Look, we need to keep Dre happy
Jerry Heller Yeah. Look at him, you think he needs any more motivation than that?
Eazy-E I mean, I get it Jerry. He drownin in pussy and shit, but that don't mean that he...
Jerry Heller You-you worry too much. Stop okay?
Eazy-E Yeah, all right.
Jerry Heller Here, sign some checks.
Eazy-E Right now, Jerry? Oh c'mon!
Jerry Heller Yes, right now, you're gonna be outta your mind later, do it now. Y'know, the fact is Ren is as good of a writer as Cube, maybe even better. They got everything covered.
[points to contract]
Jerry Heller Just the last one. Okay?
Eazy-E Yeah. We finished here, Jerry?
Jerry Heller We're finished.
Eazy-E Good. I'm about to go fuck.
[sighs]
Eazy-E All right?
Jerry Heller Yeah.
[cut to monologue of Suge approaching Dr. Dre & D.O.C and briefly conversating while glaring at Jerry, much to Jerry's concern & disdain]
