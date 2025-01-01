[Eazy is in a hospital after collapsing in a recording session]

Tomica Aren't you gonna say something? What is it? A respiratory infection, pneumonia, what?

Young Doctor Yes, well, it is those things and more, I'm afraid. We ran a full blood battery and... I'm sorry, Mr. Wright, but you've tested positive for HIV.

Eazy-E Get the fuck outta here.

Young Doctor The normal T-cell count is anywhere between 500 and 1500. Right now, your T-cell count is 14.

Eazy-E But I ain't no faggot.

Young Doctor No, Mr. Wright, actually the virus can be transmitted in quite a few ways, including unprotected heterosexual sex.

Eazy-E That's wrong. You... you gotta test that again. Test that again.

Young Doctor We've run the test five times, with five different samples, and the results remain.

[Tomica storms out of the room]

Eazy-E She's pregnant, Doc! What does this mean?

Young Doctor It doesn't necessarily mean that she's contracted the virus, but... we'll have to test her, to be sure.

Eazy-E So what do we do? When do we start the the treatment? I mean, what... I gotta get healthy, I got things to do. I got... What's we supposed to do?

Young Doctor Mr. Wright, you need to understand that you are very, very sick.

Eazy-E But I don't even feel that bad Doc, don't tell me that.

Young Doctor With care, and palliative care, we can probably keep you comfortable for... maybe six months, at the very most.

[by this time, Eazy is in a deep panic and is beginning to cry]

Eazy-E Comfortable? What do you mean comfortable?

Young Doctor It's just a matter of time. I am, I am truly, truly sorry, Mr. Wright. I'll leave you time to process this.