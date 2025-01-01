[Eazy is in a hospital after collapsing in a recording session]
Tomica
Aren't you gonna say something? What is it? A respiratory infection, pneumonia, what?
Young Doctor
Yes, well, it is those things and more, I'm afraid. We ran a full blood battery and... I'm sorry, Mr. Wright, but you've tested positive for HIV.
Eazy-E
Get the fuck outta here.
Young Doctor
The normal T-cell count is anywhere between 500 and 1500. Right now, your T-cell count is 14.
Young Doctor
No, Mr. Wright, actually the virus can be transmitted in quite a few ways, including unprotected heterosexual sex.
Eazy-E
That's wrong. You... you gotta test that again. Test that again.
Young Doctor
We've run the test five times, with five different samples, and the results remain.
[Tomica storms out of the room]
Eazy-E
She's pregnant, Doc! What does this mean?
Young Doctor
It doesn't necessarily mean that she's contracted the virus, but... we'll have to test her, to be sure.
Eazy-E
So what do we do? When do we start the the treatment? I mean, what... I gotta get healthy, I got things to do. I got... What's we supposed to do?
Young Doctor
Mr. Wright, you need to understand that you are very, very sick.
Eazy-E
But I don't even feel that bad Doc, don't tell me that.
Young Doctor
With care, and palliative care, we can probably keep you comfortable for... maybe six months, at the very most.
[by this time, Eazy is in a deep panic and is beginning to cry]
Eazy-E
Comfortable? What do you mean comfortable?
Young Doctor
It's just a matter of time. I am, I am truly, truly sorry, Mr. Wright. I'll leave you time to process this.
[the doctor leaves the room, leaving Eazy helpless as he cries]