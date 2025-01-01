Menu
The Neon Demon Movie Quotes

Roberto Sarno Beauty isn't everything. It's the only thing.
Jesse You know what my mother used to call me? Dangerous. "You're a dangerous girl". She was right. I am dangerous.
Jesse I don't want to be like them. They want to be like me.
Roberto Sarno True beauty is the highest currency we have. Without it, she would be nothing.
Dean I think you're wrong.
Roberto Sarno Excuse me?
Dean I said, I think you're wrong.
Roberto Sarno So are you gonna tell me that it's what's inside that counts?
Dean Yeah, that's exactly what I think.
Roberto Sarno Well I think, that if she wasn't beautiful... you wouldn't have even stopped to look.
Sarah What's it feel like?
Jesse What do you mean?
Sarah To walk into a room, and it's like in the middle of winter. You're the sun.
Jesse It's everything.
Jesse I can't sing, I can't dance, I can't write... no real talent. But I'm pretty, and I can make money off pretty.
Waitress Would you like to hear the specials?
Gigi Sure!
Sarah Ugh, you're not going to eat it...
Gigi But they work so hard to memorize them.
Roberto Sarno [referring to Jesse] Nothing fake, nothing false. A diamond in a sea of glass.
Sarah Who wants sour milk when you can get fresh meat?
Jesse Are we having a party or something?
Sarah People see you, they notice. Do you know how lucky you are? I'm a ghost.
Roberta Hoffmann I see twenty or thirty girls come in here everyday. From small towns, with big dreams. Some girls crack under the pressure. You... You're going to be great.
Ruby Am I staring?
Jesse A little.
Ruby Sorry... you just have such beautiful skin. I'm Ruby, by the way. Do you have a name or you want me to guess?
Jesse Jesse.
Ruby Jesse. And you just got to LA, Jesse?
Jesse How'd you know?
Ruby You've got that look. Oh, don't worry, honey, that whole deer in the headlights thing is exactly what they want.
Jesse [standing on the diving-board] I know what I Iook like. And what's wrong with that anyway? Women would kill to look like this. They carve and stuff, and inject themselves. They starve to death, hoping, praying that one day they'll look like a second-rate version of me.
Jesse I know what I look like. Women would kill to look like this.
Gigi He calls me the bionic woman.
Jesse Is that a compliment?
Ruby She has that... thing.
Jesse When I was a kid, I would sneak out to the roof at night; I thought the moon looked like a big round eye. And I would look up and I'd say, "Do you see me?". Ya know, I'd stay out there for hours. Sometimes I'd fall asleep, just dreaming.
Dean About what?
Jesse What I would be.
Dean What was that?
Jesse I could never figure it out.
Roberto Sarno Dean, we're having a little debate over here. We need your expertise.
Dean Okay.
Roberto Sarno You know Gigi, right?
Dean Well - I mean, we just met.
Roberto Sarno [to Gigi:] Will you stand up so that he can take a look at you? Go on, stand up.
[Gigi stands up]
Roberto Sarno Well...
Dean Well, what?
Roberto Sarno What do you think? You think she's beautiful?
Dean I don't know - I mean, yeah, I guess she's fine.
Roberto Sarno Yes, yes, that's exactly the word I was looking for. She's fine! Right?
[Roberto touches Gigi's right arm]
Roberto Sarno You can sit down now, thanks. Thank you, Dean.
Gigi [while looking at herself and applying lipstick in a bathroom mirror in a club] God, I love this color on me.
Ruby Red rum.
Gigi What?
Ruby That's what it's called. They say women are more likely to buy a lipstick if it's named after food or sex. Just think about it. Black honey, plum passion, peachy keen.
Gigi [Sucking on her finger and looking at herself in the mirror] Pink pussy.
Gigi Sweetie, plastics is just good grooming. Imagine going a year without brushing your teeth.
Jesse Something's in my room!
Hank What do you mean something's in your room?
Jesse I saw something in my room!
Hank Are you high?
Sarah All she really wants to know is, who are you fucking?
Jesse Sorry?
Jesse Didn't it hurt?
Gigi Anything worth having hurts a little. Besides, nobody likes the way they look.
Jesse I do.
[Gigi scoffs with disgust]
Gigi Jesse? What are you doing here?
Jesse They told me to wait.
Gigi For what?
Jesse For makeup.
Gigi You're in the show?
Jesse [smirks] Yeah.
Gigi This show?
Jesse ...yes.
Gigi [pauses in disbelief] That's my chair.
Gigi You wanna know what I had done, don't you?
[Jesse stares intently]
Gigi Well I thought I'd get more work if I went down a cup size. So I'd look like a hanger, ya know? But then my surgeon, Dr. Andrew, he pointed out a lot of other problems with my body. So I had them: shave my jaw, I had a slight eyebrow lift, new nose, cheeks, inner and outer lipo... oh, and they pinned my ears.
Jesse Why?
Gigi So I could wear a ponytail?
Jesse [after the shoot] You're still here?
Ruby How did it go?
Jesse It went good. It was great actually.
Ruby Did he say anything?
Jesse My agency said if the pictures turned out good, he might consider them for an editorial. Do you think he would?
Ruby [shakes her head] I think he makes a lot of promises to young girls.
[nods]
Jesse [looks down, then up again] I should go, before my meter runs out.
Ruby I don't think you should be alone with him.
[shakes her head]
Jesse [shakes her head] He seemed fine to me.
Ruby [smiling] That's not what I'm saying, Jesse.
Jesse [looks down, then up again] I'm not as helpless as I look.
Gigi Well, you certainly move fast.
Jesse What do you mean?
Gigi You must be fucking him. Sarno doesn't let just anyone walk his collection.
Jesse [scoffs] I don't think I'm his type...
Gigi Why not? You're very masculine.
Ruby Hey, you wanna go somewhere?
Jesse Where?
Ruby A party.
Jesse What kind of party?
Ruby [beaming smile] The fun kind.
