Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Visit The Visit Movie Quotes

The Visit Movie Quotes

Grandma Would you mind getting inside the oven to clean it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mom Those aren't your grandparents...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandma *Yahtzee*!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tyler Any other crazy bitch-ass fucking people here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandpa [to Tyler] I never liked you anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandpa [when he's caught with a gun] I was just cleaning it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Becca Mom, there's something wrong with Nana and Pop Pop.
Mom They're just *old*!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandma I'm gonna get you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Becca [to the camera] I can't sleep. I need Nana's cookies. I'm gonna turn a personal addiction into a positive cinematic moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Becca It's Hasbro, not Milton Bradley, that makes Yahtzee now, Grandpa.
Tyler [trying desperately to smooth things over] Well, *I'm* having fun!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandpa You're blind... you're blind. I am the exposer. I am a seer. I see the veiny, deformed... face of the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandma Why are your pants so low?
Tyler I rap.
Becca It's a form of modern poetry... if you give him a topic, he'll extemporaneously rhyme on the subject. His stage nom de plume is T-Diamond Stylus. Go ahead, Nana, give him anything!
Grandma Is food okay? I like food.
Becca Yeah. Of course!
Grandma How about... pineapple upside-down cake?
Tyler Yeah... sure, why not? Okay... mmm-hmm! Okay! Got it. Okay... the girls, they like me, they think I'm sweet like candy! One girl looked at me like I was a Hershey bar! Her name was Angie, and a few tall girls, they just looked at me blankly! So here's the thing you got to understand about me, I got more rhymes than a beehive has bees! So it didn't surprise, confuse or make me say "For heaven's sake", when a Hawaiian girl with a balance disorder said "You remind me of a pineapple upside-down cake"! Ho!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tyler [Tyler finds a fly-ridden heap of dirty diapers on a table in the shed] Holy *shit*! Holy Mother of Sarah McLachlan! Nana... what the *hell*?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conductor You a film prodigy? You know, I used to be a pretty good actor.
Becca Oh, my camera light's blinking!
Conductor I am disgraced, impeached and baffled here!
Becca Battery pack is low!
Conductor Pierced to the soul with slander's venomed spear!
Becca Oh, oh, unfortunately, I'm just going to have to shut the camera off!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tyler Nothing can scare me!
Becca Yeah, right!
Tyler [sees something scary and screams]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Mom At the end of high school, I fell in love with a substitute English teacher. It was quite a scandal. Corin didn't start out a bad guy, though. We were together about 10 years and we had two kids. And then he fell in love with someone in a Starbucks, and moved to Palo Alto, California. Kind of severed relations with the three of us. My parents, if I were defending them, which I'm not, had said, back in the day, that he had an "impatient eye." They didn't like him. Week I left, things escalated. My parents cursed at me, which was, like, crazy unusual. And it ended, one afternoon, very badly. I left at 19, haven't spoken to my parents in 15 years. Whatever. That's just the history.
Mom Recently, my parents looked me up on the Internet. Asked to meet their grandchildren. Spend a week with them. I looked my parents up. They have a counseling website. People love them. Ironically, they counsel people, which is a hoot. Whatever. I told the kids. They said they wanted to go. I told them I didn't want them to go. They said they were gonna go anyway. They're brats. What can I tell you? And my 15-year-old wants to make a documentary about this.
Becca [from off-screen] Wait, wait, wait. Go back. Um, describe the events on the day you left your parents' farm at 19.
Mom I did something I don't choose to tell you. If they choose to tell you, that's their right. Okay? I want to do this for you. Listen, they're good people. Ask them. Can I be done with my part? I still got to get you guys packed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandma I have the deep darkies.
[attempts to smother herself with her scarf]
Becca Nana? Nana! Nana, Nana, Nana, stop! Nana, stop!
[pulls one of Nana's hands away and then holds both of them on Nana's lap]
Becca Nana, what's happening?
Grandma You have to laugh to keep the deep darkies in a cave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more