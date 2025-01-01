Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Films
Air
Air Movie Quotes
Air Movie Quotes
Bauer
It's not murder, it's survival.
[last lines]
Cartwright
I made it.
[first lines]
The President
And tonight we embark on the last and most ambitious phase of our campaign to end tyranny across the globe.
Reporter
Mr. President, given the severity of the current crisis, what is the risk to the American population?
The President
Our level of preparedness couldn't be higher. I am confident that we will prevail, what ever may come.
Cartwright
Listen to this.
Bauer
Pitcher's a little shaky
Cartwright
Listen, Listen!
Bauer
Parameters are cross wind dispersion... horizontal deviation right?
Cartwright
Right? Listen to this
Cartwright
I'm saying we might not be stuck down here much longer.
Bauer
Yeah, just another hundred years right? Blink of an eye.
Cartwright
Says here it could be as little as 20 more shifts.
Bauer
Buddy, that's the weather forecast, which is only 50% right 10% of the time.
