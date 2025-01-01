Menu
Kinoafisha Films Air Air Movie Quotes

Air Movie Quotes

Bauer It's not murder, it's survival.
[last lines]
Cartwright I made it.
[first lines]
The President And tonight we embark on the last and most ambitious phase of our campaign to end tyranny across the globe.
Reporter Mr. President, given the severity of the current crisis, what is the risk to the American population?
The President Our level of preparedness couldn't be higher. I am confident that we will prevail, what ever may come.
Cartwright Listen to this.
Bauer Pitcher's a little shaky
Cartwright Listen, Listen!
Bauer Parameters are cross wind dispersion... horizontal deviation right?
Cartwright Right? Listen to this
Cartwright I'm saying we might not be stuck down here much longer.
Bauer Yeah, just another hundred years right? Blink of an eye.
Cartwright Says here it could be as little as 20 more shifts.
Bauer Buddy, that's the weather forecast, which is only 50% right 10% of the time.
