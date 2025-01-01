Menu
All the Wilderness Movie Quotes

Abigail Charm [from trailer] One of these days you're going to wake up and realize the world doesn't revolve around only you.
[first lines]
James Charm [narrating] My father used to tell me about the wilderness. He said it's a place where all things go to live, and all things go to die. A place for wonder. A place for fear.
James Charm My father said each man's wilderness is his own. It's alive in us.
Val I went to this catholic school with like a thousand bitches, and they thought I was weird, so...
James Charm That's a lot of bitches.
James Charm [narrating] There's a wolf in me. Fangs pointed for tearing gashes. A red tongue for raw meat. I keep this wolf because the wilderness gave it to me. And I cannot let it go.
Val Pretty sure you're stalking me.
James Charm I'm... I'm wanted for hamster murder.
