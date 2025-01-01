Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
All the Wilderness
All the Wilderness Movie Quotes
All the Wilderness Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Abigail Charm
[from trailer]
One of these days you're going to wake up and realize the world doesn't revolve around only you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
James Charm
[narrating]
My father used to tell me about the wilderness. He said it's a place where all things go to live, and all things go to die. A place for wonder. A place for fear.
James Charm
My father said each man's wilderness is his own. It's alive in us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val
I went to this catholic school with like a thousand bitches, and they thought I was weird, so...
James Charm
That's a lot of bitches.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Charm
[narrating]
There's a wolf in me. Fangs pointed for tearing gashes. A red tongue for raw meat. I keep this wolf because the wilderness gave it to me. And I cannot let it go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val
Pretty sure you're stalking me.
James Charm
I'm... I'm wanted for hamster murder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Virginia Madsen
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Isabelle Fuhrman
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree